(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Flowers
Foods Inc. (Flowers; NYSE: FLO) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility at 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Term Loan at 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers:
Leading Position in Consolidating Industry:
Flowers' ratings reflect its leading position as the second
largest producer of
baked goods in the U.S., with annual revenue approaching $4
billion, good
margins for the industry, as well as a history of successful
acquisition
integration and adjacent geographic expansion. Flowers is a
low-cost operator in
a highly mature industry. The company has steadily increased its
market share as
it acts as a consolidator in an industry with low single-digit
volume declines
throughout most of the past few years.
Leverage Elevated after Acquisitions:
Flowers' credit protection measures are in line with Fitch's
expectations
following the $355 million debt-financed asset purchase of
certain fresh bakery
brands and related facilities from Old HB, Inc., formerly
Hostess Brands, Inc.,
(Hostess) in July 2013. The Hostess acquisition followed several
other recent
acquisitions. Flowers purchased Tasty Baking Company (Tasty
Baking) in May 2011
for $172 million, Lepage Bakeries, Inc. in July 2012 for $382
million, and the
Sara Lee bread, buns and roll brand in California in February
2013 for $42.5
million net.
Total debt has risen to $923.8 million at the end of 2013 from
$127.3 million at
the end of 2010. For the latest 12 months ended Dec. 28, 2013,
total adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR was 3.2x, funds from operations (FFO)
fixed-charge coverage was
3.3x and FFO interest coverage was 10.4x. Fitch focuses on
EBITDAR as the
primary measure of leverage for Flowers due to the company's
significant rental
expense, which adds approximately 1x to total debt-to-EBITDA.
Priority for Debt Reduction:
The Stable Outlook factors in Flowers' publicly stated
commitment to continue
paying down debt following the Hostess acquisition. The company
plans to bring
leverage back below 1x EBITDA, which Fitch estimates would be
approximately 2x
total adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR, over the next 36 to 48 months,
excluding any
acquisitions that occur over that time. Fitch expects that the
company will not
execute any sizeable acquisitions in the near term. Fitch
estimates that
Flowers' total adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR will fall to
approximately the mid-2x
range by the end of 2015 through a combination of debt reduction
using free cash
flow (FCF) and EBITDA growth. Fitch expects Flowers to generate
more than $100
million FCF in 2014, and an average of $125 million to $150
million FCF annually
over the next four years as the company continues to grow its
revenue base.
These FCF estimates exclude moderate periodic volatility, due to
the timing of
Flowers' commodity hedging on cash flow.
Larger Scale:
Although leverage is temporarily elevated, recent acquisitions
have greatly
enhanced Flowers' geographic footprint, which now reaches
approximately 79% of
the U.S. population. However, Flowers' fast growth has led to
modest margin
deterioration due to the costs of expansion. Margins should
improve as the
company builds greater scale in regions it has recently entered,
slows its
geographic expansion, and builds market share in existing
regions. The Hostess
bread brands, including Wonder, and the Tastykake brand from
Tasty Baking enable
Flowers to bring a broader product selection into new and
existing markets. The
Wonder brand in particular is complementary to Flowers' core
brands, which are
anchored by $1.1 billion annual revenue at retail from Nature's
Own. Flowers'
new goal is to reach 90% of the U.S. population over the long
term. The current
ratings and Rating Outlook assume this growth will be achieved
at a measured
pace.
Liquidity and Debt Structure:
Flowers typically carries very little cash on its balance sheet.
Much of
Flowers' immediate liquidity is derived from internally
generated cash flow and
access to the company's $500 million revolver which matures in
February 2019.
Long-term debt maturities are manageable and primarily consist
of term-loan
amortization and the $150 million accounts receivable
securitization due in July
2015. Annual maturities are $31.7 million in 2014, $183 million
in 2015, and
$72.8 million in 2016. Flowers' $300 million term loan entered
into in July 2013
amortizes 5% in year 1, 10% each in year 2 and year 3, 35% in
year 4 and 40% in
year 5. The company may also make voluntary prepayments without
penalty. The
company's credit agreements have a maximum leverage covenant of
3.75x through
the third quarter of 2014 and 3.5x thereafter. The agreements
also have a
minimum coverage of 4.5x. Fitch expects significant headroom
will remain under
these covenants.
Rating Sensitivities:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A positive rating action could occur in the intermediate-to
long term if
Flowers demonstrates a commitment to maintain leverage (total
adjusted
debt-to-operating EBITDAR) in the low 2x range while generating
material FCF.
Public assurance that the company will refrain from large debt
financed
acquisitions would also support an upgrade.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--A negative rating action is not anticipated but could occur if
the company
does not de-lever, possibly due to another sizeable acquisition,
and total
adjusted debt/EBITDAR remains in the low-3x range or higher;
--A prolonged significant drop in earnings or FCF due to a
secular shift away
from bakery products could also lead to a negative rating
action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Judi Rossetti, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2077
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Committee Chairperson
Eric Ause
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
