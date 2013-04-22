(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) for Ford Motor Company (Ford) and its Ford Motor
Credit Company
LLC (Ford Credit) captive finance subsidiary at 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook for
both Ford and Ford Credit is Stable. A full list of the rating
actions taken on
Ford and each of its subsidiaries follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ford's ratings are supported by the automaker's strong liquidity
position,
relatively low leverage, improved North American profitability
and positive free
cash flow (excluding voluntary pension contributions). In
general, the company's
competitive product portfolio and lower cost structure has put
it in a solid
position to withstand the significant cyclical and secular
pressures faced by
the global auto industry. Importantly, Ford's ratings are based
on Fitch's
projections that the company has sufficient financial
flexibility to maintain an
investment-grade credit profile throughout a period of severe
economic stress.
Although Ford's financial position has improved significantly
since the last
downturn, the company continues to face numerous risks. Chief
among these is
continued uncertainty regarding the durability of global auto
demand. Although
worldwide vehicles sales continue to rise, very weak demand in
Western Europe
and declining sales growth rates in many emerging markets has
slowed the pace of
sales growth over the past three years. The lack of demand in
Europe has led
Ford to undertake a significant restructuring program there that
will constitute
a material use of cash over the next two years. At the same
time, Ford continues
to make substantial cash investments in Asia and Latin America
to strengthen its
presence in those developing markets. This heightens the need
for the company to
continue performing well in the competitive North American
market, as cash
generated in North American will essentially be used to
subsidize the company's
overseas activities for the next year or two.
Additional risks to Ford's credit profile include a relatively
high absolute
debt level, a large pension deficit, highly competitive industry
dynamics and
increasingly stringent global safety and emissions regulations.
Ford's ratings are based, in part, on Fitch's detailed analysis
of the impact
that a severe downturn in the automotive market would have on
the company's
credit profile. Given Ford's operating leverage, working capital
profile, and
capital expenditure needs, Fitch expects Ford would burn a
substantial amount of
cash in a downturn scenario. However, Fitch believes the
company's automotive
net cash position of $10 billion at year-end 2012, along with
other sources of
liquidity, would provide it with the ability to withstand this
cash decline
without falling into financial distress. In addition, Ford has
discretion with
regards to certain planned cash deployment actions that could
further relieve
liquidity pressures in a downturn, such as delaying capital
spending, reducing
voluntary pension contributions, and paying down debt only at
maturity (as
opposed to making prepayments). Changes in Ford's business
profile over the past
several years have also put it in a better position to face
another downturn.
The company's break-even sales level has declined as a result of
its
restructuring actions over the past several years, and its more
balanced product
portfolio has put it in a better position to weather the likely
mix shift to
smaller vehicles that would accompany an economic downturn.
The Western European market continues to be very challenging for
mass-market
manufacturers, and Ford's sales in the region declined
significantly last year.
In 2012, wholesales in Ford's European segment (including some
joint venture
sales) declined 16%, while revenue in the segment fell 21%.
Ford's market share
in the region fell 140 basis points to 7.9% as the company
attempted to avoid
discounting and, in the fourth quarter, cut production to reduce
dealer
inventories. In October 2012, Ford announced several significant
restructuring
actions to improve its European cost structure, including the
planned closure of
two plants in the U.K. in 2013 and the planned closure of its
assembly plant in
Genk, Belgium in 2014. The plant closures will result in an 18%
decline in
Ford's installed vehicle assembly capacity in the region and
will generate
estimated gross cost savings of $450 million to $500 million
annually. Ford also
plans to strengthen its market position by introducing 15 new
vehicles in the
region by 2017. The combination of market weakness and the
significant
restructuring actions will drive heavy losses in Ford's European
segment over
the next two years, with Ford currently projecting that it will
incur an
approximately $2 billion pre-tax loss in Europe in 2013,
slightly worse than its
loss in 2012. By mid-decade, these restructuring actions could
help Ford to earn
a pre-tax profit in the region, although this will also require
some improvement
in market conditions, as well.
In terms of product, Ford's vehicle lineup has performed
relatively well in the
post-recession period, particularly in North America. Ford's
light vehicle
market share in the U.S. rose each year between 2008 and 2011,
although it
declined somewhat in 2012 as Japanese automakers' sales got back
on track
following the 2011 earthquake. Model changeovers and the
discontinuation of the
Crown Victoria and Ranger also contributed to the market share
decline. Ford's
sales in 2012 were also limited by the company's capacity, with
demand for its
vehicles outstripping its ability to produce them. Thus far in
2013, Ford's
market share has risen on the strength of new models, primarily
the new Fusion
and Escape. The new models are also expected to support
continued net pricing
gains. The upcoming introduction of new full-size pickups from
General Motors
Company (GM) will increase the competitive pressure in the
full-size pickup
segment, but the fuel efficiency of Ford's F-series trucks,
particularly those
with the EcoBoost V-6 engine, should help to support sales in
the face of
heavier competition.
Ford's liquidity position strengthened in 2012 as the company
increased the size
of its revolving credit facility and modestly grew its cash and
marketable
securities balances. Total automotive cash and marketable
securities at year end
2012 was $24 billion, and, including about $9.5 billion of
availability on the
company's primary revolver, total liquidity exceeded debt by
over $19 billion.
In March 2012, Ford amended and extended its secured revolving
credit facility,
increasing the limit and extending most commitments to November
2015 from
November 2013. As a result of the amendment and extension, Ford
now has $9.3
billion in commitments that mature in 2015 and an additional
$307 million that
mature in November 2013.
Fitch's calculation of automotive free cash flow (automotive
cash from
operations less capital expenditures and dividends) was only $44
million in
2012, down from $5.1 billion in 2011. However, the 2012 figure
included $2
billion of discretionary pension contributions. Other factors
affecting Ford's
2012 free cash flow included a $1.2 billion year-over-year
increase in capital
spending to support the company's products and growth programs
and $763 million
of dividends resulting from the reestablishment of the company's
dividend in the
first quarter of 2012. Cash used for working capital also
increased by $1.8
billion in 2012 compared with the 2011 level.
Automotive free cash flow (as calculated by Fitch) is likely to
be negative in
2013, as the company makes $3.4 billion of discretionary
contributions to its
pension plans. Also pressuring free cash flow in 2013 will be
higher capital
spending, estimated by the company at $7 billion, and increased
dividend
payments. In January 2013, Ford doubled the size of its
dividend, suggesting
that dividend payments will be about $800 million higher in 2013
than in 2012.
Despite the near-term pressures on Ford's free cash flow, Fitch
expects the
company's liquidity to remain relatively strong and financial
flexibility to
remain good. Ford has various options to preserve liquidity, if
necessary,
including a reduction in the level of voluntary pension
contributions.
Ford's automotive EBITDA margin (as calculated by Fitch)
declined to 7.0% in
2012 versus 7.4% in 2011 as higher losses in certain markets,
particularly
Europe, put downward pressure on the company's profitability.
Even with the
margin decline, overall profitability remained relatively
strong, however,
driven by higher net pricing and sales growth in North America.
The weak market
conditions outside North America, along with negative foreign
exchange effects,
also resulted in a 1.3% decline in automotive revenue to $127
billion. The
slight decline in revenue and the lower margin led to a decline
in
Fitch-calculated EBITDA to $8.8 billion versus $9.5 billion in
2011.
Ford's leverage is relatively low for the 'BBB-' rating
category. In 2012, Ford
drew the remaining amounts available on its secured Advanced
Technology Vehicles
Manufacturing (ATVM) program loan from the U.S. Department of
Energy (DoE),
contributing to a $1.2 billion net increase in debt to $14
billion. Combined
with the lower level of EBITDA produced during the year,
leverage rose to 1.6x
at year-end 2012 from 1.4x at year-end 2011. Lease adjusted
leverage rose to
1.9x from 1.7x. In January 2013, Ford issued $2 billion of
senior unsecured
notes, using $593 million to retire its 7.5% debentures due 2043
and earmarking
the remaining $1.4 billion for voluntary pension contributions.
Despite the net
increase in debt in 2012 and early 2013, Fitch expects Ford will
pay down debt
over the intermediate term as it continues to work toward its
mid-decade goal of
reducing automotive debt to about $10 billion.
As of year-end 2012, Ford's global pension plans (including
certain unfunded
non-U.S. plans) were underfunded by a total of $19 billion, of
which $9.7
billion was in the U.S. Ford is not expected to have any
required contributions
to its U.S. pension plans in 2013, but, as noted above, the
company plans to
contribute a total of $5.4 billion to its global plans in 2013,
including $3.4
billion of voluntary contributions, primarily in the U.S. Also
included in the
$5.4 billion figure is $400 million in direct payments that Ford
expects to make
to unfunded plans.
Although the discretionary contributions will reduce Ford's free
cash flow in
2013, and the increase in debt used to fund a portion of them
has raised the
company's leverage, they demonstrate Ford's intent to reduce the
level of
liabilities on its balance sheet while maintaining a high level
of liquidity. In
addition to the voluntary cash contributions, Ford is also
rebalancing the
plans' asset mix, de-risking the plans by weighting assets more
heavily toward
fixed income investments with cash flows that more closely match
the plans'
expected payment streams. Ford also began offering lump-sum
distribution options
to certain U.S. salaried retirees during 2012, and as of
year-end 2012, $1.2
billion of pension obligations had been settled via lump-sum
distributions.
The ratings of Ford Credit are directly linked to Ford. Fitch
considers Ford
Credit to be a 'core' subsidiary of Ford due to its importance
to Ford, as
demonstrated by the high percentage of Ford vehicles sales
financed by Ford
Credit, and the strong operational and financial linkages
between the two
companies. The ratings also reflect Ford Credit's improved
credit profile,
consistent operating performance, solid credit quality, adequate
liquidity and
risk adjusted capitalization.
Ford Credit's loss to global receivables ratio measured 0.16% in
2012, the
lowest on record. Fitch believes that net loss rates have
bottomed and will
modestly increase over the next few quarters, driven by
seasoning of recent
vintage loans, portfolio growth, and expected moderation in used
car prices.
Operating performance normalized in 2012 as benefits from
reserve releases and
residual value gains from lease returns diminished. Fitch
expects portfolio
expansion and improved funding costs will help maintain
profitability in 2013.
Ford Credit's access to unsecured debt markets has consistently
improved
post-crisis, due to general improvement in capital markets,
solid performance of
the auto asset class throughout the crisis, and the improved
credit profile of
its parent. Management has lowered its managed leverage (net
debt to equity)
target to 8.0x to 9.0x to increase financial flexibility and
maintain a stronger
balance sheet, which is viewed positively by Fitch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Ford's Stable Rating Outlook suggests that a near-term change in
the company's
ratings is not likely. Longer term, Fitch could consider a
positive rating
action if the company's margins and free cash flow continue to
grow, resulting
in further financial flexibility. This would most likely be the
result of
continued increases in both net vehicle pricing and market share
in Ford's
primary markets, while operating costs remain contained. Further
declines in
debt and pension obligations could also contribute to a positive
rating action.
An increase in the proportion of sales in emerging markets,
particularly China,
could be a factor in a positive rating action, as well, since it
would lessen
Ford's reliance on the mature North American and Western
European markets.
Fitch could consider a negative rating action if a very severe
downturn in the
global auto market leads to a significant weakening of Ford's
liquidity
position. As noted earlier, however, Fitch has already
incorporated into the
ratings the effect that a severe downturn would have on Ford's
credit profile.
Fitch could also consider a negative rating action if the
company increases its
long-term debt to finance an acquisition or fund
shareholder-friendly
activities, neither of which is currently expected. Problems
with operational
execution or declining market share trends could also result in
a negative
rating action, particularly if combined with a market downturn.
Ford Credit's ratings will move in tandem with its parent. Any
change in its
strategic importance or a change in Fitch's view on whether Ford
Credit remains
core could change this rating linkage with its parent. A
material increase in
leverage, an inability to access funding for an extended period
of time, and/or
significant deterioration in the credit quality of the
underlying loan and lease
portfolio, could become restraining factors on the parent's
ratings.
