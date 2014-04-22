(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) for Ford Motor Company (Ford) and its Ford Motor Credit
Company LLC (Ford
Credit) captive finance subsidiary at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook
for both Ford
and Ford Credit has been revised to Positive from Stable. A full
list of rating
actions taken on Ford and its subsidiaries follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: FORD
Ford's ratings continue to be supported by the automaker's
strong liquidity
position, relatively low leverage, and improved North American
profitability.
The revision of the Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable
reflects Fitch's
expectation that over the intermediate term the company's
European profitability
will continue to improve, automotive debt will continue to
decline, and the
geographical diversification of the company's unit sales will
continue to grow.
In addition, the Positive outlook reflects the significant
improvement in the
funded status of the company's pension plans. Overall, Ford's
increasingly
competitive product portfolio and lower cost structure have
positioned the
company to withstand the significant cyclical and secular
pressures faced by the
global auto industry. Incorporated into Ford's ratings is
Fitch's expectation
that the company has sufficient financial flexibility to
maintain an
investment-grade credit profile throughout a period of severe
economic stress.
Although Ford's financial position has improved significantly
since the last
downturn, the company continues to face numerous risks. Chief
among these is the
inherent cyclicality of the global auto market, which remains
tied to global
economic conditions. In particular, although the Western
European market appears
to have stabilized, the recovery remains tenuous, and Fitch does
not expect a
return to pre-crisis levels in the near term. Geopolitical
issues, such as the
recent events in Ukraine, also pose a risk for Ford and other
global automakers.
The industry remains exposed to volatility in fuel prices and
raw material
costs, which can affect vehicle demand and profitability.
Technological change
and the need to meet increasingly stringent emissions and safety
regulations
also pose risks, as does the highly competitive nature of the
industry, with the
potential for manufacturers from developing markets such as
China and India to
ultimately move into more mature markets. Although Ford will
have to contend
with these risks over the long term, the company's improving
product portfolio,
strong liquidity, declining debt levels, reduced pension
obligations, and lower
cost structure have put it in a better position to effectively
meet these
challenges while competing alongside strong competitors from
Asia and Europe.
Ford's ratings continue to be based, in part, on Fitch's
forecast of the impact
that another severe downturn in the global automotive market
would have on the
company's credit profile. With the company's operating leverage,
working capital
profile, and capital expenditure needs, Fitch expects that Ford
would burn a
substantial amount of cash in a downturn. However, Ford's
automotive net cash
position of over $9 billion at year-end 2013, along with
additional sources of
liquidity, would provide it with a sufficient flexibility to
withstand a severe
decline in cash without falling into financial distress. Ford
also has some
discretion in how it deploys its cash that could further relieve
liquidity
pressures in a downturn, such as delaying certain capital
expenditures, making
only mandatory pension contributions, and repaying debt only at
maturity. Other
changes in Ford's post-recession business profile have also
positioned it to
better withstand another downturn. The company's break-even
sales level has
declined as a result of restructuring actions and an increased
use of global
platforms, its product portfolio is more balanced and less
reliant on large
truck sales, and its sales mix is more globally diversified.
The geographical diversification of Ford's sales has been
increasing, helping to
lessen the company's reliance on the mature North American and
Western European
markets. Although the company will remain highly leveraged to
the North American
market over the intermediate term, and it still has significant
work ahead of it
to reach the level of diversification of some of its global
peers, Ford has made
significant inroads into important developing markets,
particularly China. In
China, Ford's Focus is one of the top selling vehicles in the
country, while the
company's line-up of small and midsize sport utility vehicles
(SUVs) has given
it a strong product offering in a growing segment. Ford's market
share in China
grew to 4.1% in 2013, up from 3.2% in 2012. In the first quarter
of 2014, Ford's
sales in China rose 45%. Although Ford's operations in China are
conducted
through unconsolidated joint ventures, the country remains a key
component of
the company's long-term growth strategy, and dividends from the
joint ventures
will be an increasingly important source of cash going forward.
The European market continues to be challenging, but economic
conditions appear
to be stabilizing, industry sales are rising and Ford's
performance in the
region is getting stronger. Through March 2014, Ford's vehicles
sales in the 20
European markets that it tracks have risen on a year-over-year
basis in each of
the last 10 months. In the first quarter of 2014, Ford's
European sales were up
11% versus the first quarter of 2013, and its market share in
the region was up
30 basis points to 8%. At the same time, Ford's customer mix has
improved
somewhat, with the percentage of sales to daily rental car
fleets and dealer
registrations declining by 100 basis points to 27%. Ford's
reorganization
remains on-track, with two smaller U.K. factories closed in
mid-2013 and the
Genk, Belgium facility still targeted for closure in late 2014.
After posting a
pre-tax loss of ($1.6) billion in the region in 2013, Fitch
expects the
combination of growing sales and an improving cost structure to
result in a
meaningfully better financial performance in Europe over the
near term,
including the potential to generate a positive pre-tax profit in
the region in
2015, although the economic recovery in the region remains
somewhat fragile.
In North America, Ford is in the midst of a heavy product
roll-out in 2014 that
is likely to result in lower wholesale deliveries and an
increase in structural
costs. The 16 new or heavily refreshed vehicles slated to begin
production in
the latter half of 2014 include the new F-150, the Transit
full-size van and the
new Mustang. Although, North American pre-tax profit will likely
be down in 2014
as a result of the launches, the refreshed vehicle line-up
should provide a
tailwind for the company heading into 2015. The
aluminum-intensive F-150 is the
most notable new vehicle, as the F-150 is both Ford's
highest-selling vehicle in
North America and among its most profitable. As a result, the
significant
changes to the vehicle present some risk, both in terms of
production roll-out
and customer acceptance. Notably, however, Ford has stated that
the new F-150
will contribute to the company meeting its U.S. Corporate
Average Fuel Economy
targets, a meaningful change from prior versions of the truck,
which worked
against the company meeting the target. This will provide the
company with a
near-term competitive advantage, as it will not need to offset
F-150 sales with
increased sales of smaller cars. It may also help support higher
pricing in the
highly competitive full-size pickup segment.
Ford's liquidity position remains strong, with automotive cash
and marketable
securities at year end 2013 totaling $25 billion. Including
nearly $11 billion
of primary revolver availability, total liquidity exceeded debt
by nearly $20
billion. At the same time, Ford's leverage remains low for its
rating category.
EBITDA leverage (debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) rose to 1.9x at
year-end 2013
from 1.6x at year-end 2012, but funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted leverage
declined to 1.5x from 1.6x over the same period as FFO grew.
Ford ended 2013
with about $16 billion in debt, up from $14 billion at year-end
2012, while
EBITDA (as calculated by Fitch) declined somewhat to $8.5
billion from $8.8
billion. The Fitch-calculated EBITDA margin declined to 6.1% in
2013 from 7% in
2012. Over the intermediate term, Fitch expects Ford's leverage
to decline as
the company works toward its $10 billion mid-decade automotive
debt target.
Fitch also expects Ford's margins to improve as it moves past
the heavy launch
activity and restructuring in 2014.
Automotive free cash flow (as calculated by Fitch) is likely to
be pressured and
could be negative in 2014 despite a significant decline in
pension
contributions, as Ford increased its dividend by 25% in the
first quarter and
capital spending is forecast to be higher as well. Ford's
capital spending
forecast is roughly $7.5 billion in 2014, up from $6.6 billion
in 2013, while
dividends are likely to total about $2 billion versus $1.6
billion in 2013.
Operating cash flow is likely to be lower than the 2013 level as
well, as
structural costs increase to support the company's heavy launch
activity during
the year, including the 16 new or refreshed vehicles in North
America. Although
free cash flow could be negative in 2014, Fitch expects Ford's
overall liquidity
balance to remain strong, even as the company reduces debt by
over $1 billion,
mostly by making amortization payments on outstanding loans.
After 2014, Fitch
expects Ford's free cash flow will improve as the items
constraining it in 2014
abate, and the company benefits from new model introductions and
the wind-down
of its restructuring in Europe.
The funded status of Ford's pension plans has improved
significantly over the
past several years. As of year-end 2013, Ford's global pension
plans (including
certain unfunded non-U.S. plans) were underfunded by $9 billion,
an improvement
of $9.7 billion from the funded status at year-end 2012. Most of
the improvement
was in the U.S., where the company's plans were underfunded by
only $2 billion
at year-end 2013. On a percentage basis, Ford's U.S. plans were
over 95% funded,
a significant reversal from the steep underfunding seen
immediately after the
recession.
Ford contributed $5.4 billion to its global pension plans in
2013, including
$3.4 billion in discretionary contributions to its U.S. plans.
In 2014, Ford
plans to contribute $1.9 billion to its global funded and
unfunded pension
plans, most of which will be required contributions to non-U.S.
plans, as the
company is not likely to have any required U.S. contributions.
Ford has noted
that it intends to contribute between $1 billion and $2 billion
annually to its
global funded plans in 2015 and 2016, which will allow the
company to fully fund
and de-risk its funded plans. Once fully funded and de-risked,
the company has
noted that contributions will likely run in a range of only $500
million to $700
million per year to cover service costs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: FORD CREDIT
The rating affirmation of Ford Credit and its affiliates reflect
the direct
linkage to Ford's ratings. Fitch considers Ford Credit to be a
'core' subsidiary
of Ford due to its importance to Ford, as demonstrated by the
high percentage of
Ford vehicles sales financed by Ford Credit, and the strong
operational and
financial linkages between the two companies. The ratings also
reflect Ford
Credit's improving credit profile, consistent operating
performance, peer
superior asset quality, and adequate liquidity and risk adjusted
capitalization.
Ford Credit's managed portfolio increased 13% to $103.4 billion
in 2013 from
$91.7 billion in 2012 (the fastest pace since 2008) largely
driven by increase
in net operating leases and non-consumer finance receivables,
which grew 35%
year over year. Lease portfolio measured $18.3billion at
year-end 2013, but is
still well below the pre-crisis peak of $29.7 billion in 2007.
Fitch notes that
leasing is a relatively riskier strategy as it further exposes
the company to
residual value risk, particularly when used car values are
expected to weaken.
However, Fitch believes that Ford Credit has a good track record
in managing its
residual value exposure and expects the company to be prudent in
setting
residual values on new lease originations. Fitch also believes
that Ford's
improved quality and line-up of fuel efficient vehicles should
generate stronger
resale values relative to historical levels.
Operating performance slightly improved in 2013 as favorable
factors such as
higher financing volume were offset by higher loss provision
expense and lower
residual value gains. Fitch expects Ford Credit will generate
strong
profitability in 2014 but does not expect material improvement
over 2013, as
increased volume from healthy U.S. auto sales will likely be
offset by tighter
pricing/margins due to increased competition, higher provision
expense from
expected credit normalization, higher borrowing costs as the
company shifts to a
more unsecured funding mix, and lower residual value gains.
Asset quality continued to outperform its peers with Ford Credit
reporting the
second lowest level of losses in its history. Fitch expects
asset quality will
continue to normalize given portfolio seasoning and softening in
used car
values. Ford Credit's global loss to receivable ratio measured
0.18% in 2013, up
2 basis points from 0.16% in 2012, and compares favorably to
peers. Allowance
for loan losses has been prudently managed and measured 0.37% in
2013, offering
a solid coverage over net losses.
Managed leverage, calculated by the company, measured 8.5x in
2013, up slightly
from 8.3x in 2012, but firmly in-line with management's target
range of 8.0x -
9.0x. Fitch believes Ford Credit's relatively higher leverage is
reflective of
its higher quality loan/lease portfolio, which has shown
superior credit
performance relative to its captive peers. Funding and liquidity
continues to
improve as the company is reducing its reliance on secured
funding sources,
which should offer greater funding flexibility in times of
stress and result in
larger pool of unencumbered assets benefiting unsecured
creditors.
Short-term debt, both on an absolute basis and as a percentage
of total debt,
has been increasing post-crisis. Fitch recognizes the motivation
to fund short
term, as these sources are often less costly; however,
overreliance on
short-term funding can be very problematic during times of
market duress, as was
proven in the recent financial crisis. Currently, short-term
debt is at a
reasonable level of Ford Credit's total debt base (15.2% in
2013), especially
considering the short-dated assets such as the commercial
floorplan receivables
on the balance sheet. However, a material increase in short-term
funding would
be viewed negatively by Fitch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: FORD
Positive: Further developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Continued growth in the company's margins and free cash flow;
--Continued progress toward the company's $10 billion mid-decade
debt target;
--Further improvement in the funded status of the company's
pension plans;
--Additional geographical diversification in the company's
revenue stream,
especially a further increase in Chinese sales;
--Continued performance toward meeting the company's mid-decade
European
profitability target;
--The successful roll-out of the company's 23 new or heavily
refreshed global
vehicles, including 16 in North America.
Negative: Further developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A very severe downturn in the global auto market leads to a
significant
weakening of Ford's liquidity position;
--An increase in long-term debt to finance an acquisition or
fund
shareholder-friendly activities;
--Problems with operational execution or declining market share
trends.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: FORD CREDIT
Ford Credit's ratings will move in tandem with its parent. Any
change in its
strategic importance or a change in Fitch's view on whether Ford
Credit remains
core could change this rating linkage with its parent. A
material increase in
leverage, an inability to access funding for an extended period
of time, and/or
significant deterioration in the credit quality of the
underlying loan and lease
portfolio, could become restraining factors on the parent's
ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. The Rating Outlooks
have been revised
to Positive from Stable:
Ford Motor Company
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Ford Motor Co. of Australia
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior shelf at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F3'.
Ford Credit Europe Bank Plc
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-';
--CP at 'F3';
--Short-term deposits at 'F3'.
Ford Capital B.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-'.
Ford Credit Canada Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-';
--CP at 'F3'.
Ford Credit Australia Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--CP at 'F3'.
Ford Credit de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'.
Ford Credit Co. S.A. de C.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-'.
Ford Motor Credit Co. of New Zealand Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-';
--CP at 'F3'.
Ford Motor Credit Co. of Puerto Rico, Inc.
--Short-term IDR at 'F3'.
Ford Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-'.
