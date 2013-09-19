(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fornax (Eclipse 2006-2) B.V.'s notes due 2019, and revised the
Outlook on the class C to E notes as follows:
EUR24.3m class B (XS0267554334) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR31.9m class C (XS0267554508) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
EUR19.9m class D (XS0267554920) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
EUR24.8m class E (XS0267555570) affirmed at 'B-sf'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
EUR16.8m class F (XS0267555737) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) of
RE50%
EUR8.0m class G (XS0267556032) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE0
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Outlook revision reflect the progress made in stabilising
refinancing risk across a number of loans in the portfolio since Fitch's
previous rating action as well as the switch to sequential principal pay. While
three loans matured this year without repaying, this was expected for some time,
and a cash sweep is providing for some amortisation. Tenant concentration
continues to pose a risk for several loans, particularly those secured on
secondary quality property, and this combination is acting as a drag on ratings
despite some improvement.
One improvement was the substantial pay-down of what was the largest loan in the
pool, Century Centre, following the sale of much of its collateral. The loan
balance has fallen to only EUR3.8m from EUR39.9m, and with a loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio of 58%, Fitch no longer anticipates losses.
The largest loan left, at 32% of the pool, is the EUR39.9m Cassina Plaza. It is
secured by four relatively modern office properties on the outskirts of Milan,
whose dominant tenant, Nokia, contributes 52% of rent until first break in 2018.
Occupancy has fallen to 67% from 85% over the past 12 months, leaving income on
a weighted-average term to break of 4.5 years. Although Fitch's estimate of LTV
is higher than the reported 72%, no loss is expected: besides its net debt yield
of 8.4%, any failure to repay at maturity in November will instigate a full cash
sweep of excess income, and with rates so low, this will help to deleverage the
loan. Bond maturity is in 2019.
The Bielefeld/Berlin loan (EUR24.5m, 20%) is secured on a portfolio comprising
residential assets located in north-eastern Germany (Bielefeld, representing 51%
by market value) as well as a mixed-use property (80% office/20% retail) located
in a prime retail district of Berlin. Occupancy has remained above 90% since
closing in 2006, with current vacancy (3%) only present in the residential
portion. Net operating income has been on an upward trajectory, supporting the
17% increase in value recorded in a July 2012 valuation versus closing. The net
debt yield of 7% is in excess of current yields for these property types, quoted
between 5% and 6% and Fitch does not expect a loss. Loan maturity is in 2016.
The Netto (EUR18.4m, 14.6%) and Kingbu (EUR17.9m, 11.3%) loans are both secured
by out-of-town retail units - retail warehouses for Netto and predominantly
roadside restaurants for Kingbu. Both loans have large tenant exposures (to
Netto and Burger King) and failed to repay at maturity dates falling in 2012.
Since then, with rates low, both have managed to amortise via cash sweep,
compensating for declines in lease terms (which average six and eight years,
respectively). Both portfolios are currently being marketed for sale, with the
one KingBu property that has been sold reaching its release price. Losses for
these loans, if any, are expected to be minimal, although collateral illiquidity
poses downside risk in higher rating stresses.
ATU, a German car workshop chain, is the sole tenant for two loans, ATU Germany
and ATU Austria (each 10%), both of which failed to repay at maturity in
January. Meanwhile, ATU Germany was extended to July 2014 (subject to a number
of conditions including cash sweep). The loan balance has reduced to EUR12.7m
from EUR29.0m over the past 12 months, through the sale of four assets (all
meeting the release price), an equity injection and a cash sweep. For its part,
the tenant managed to negotiate a temporary rent reduction for the German assets
last year in exchange for a 10-year lease extension to 2030. Similar discussions
with the tenant are now being held for the Austrian portfolio, although this
loan is formally in default. For both loans, the cash sweep will help to reduce
the risk profile, but collateral illiquidity again presents a concern.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any dampening in market confidence for secondary out-of-town property,
particularly in Germany, could depress sale proceeds on several of the loans,
and potentially lead to negative rating action. Conversely, continued progress
in deleveraging loans, particularly from disposals, can mitigate these risks and
could allow for positive rating action.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
update report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.