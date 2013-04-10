(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed four German
development
banks' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with
Stable Outlooks,
Short-term IDRs at 'F1+', Support Ratings (SR) at '1' and
Support Rating Floors
at 'AAA'. The banks are KfW, Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
(Rentenbank),
NRW.BANK and Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank
(L-Bank). A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SR AND SRF AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Each bank's Long-Term IDR is equalised with that of its
guarantor. KfW and
Rentenbank are both backed by guarantees from the Federal
Republic of Germany
(FRG; 'AAA'/Stable). Rentenbank's continuation as an economic
entity is
guaranteed by the German state through a maintenance obligation
(Anstaltslast).
KfW is also guaranteed by a maintenance obligation as well as a
direct and
unlimited statutory guarantee covering the bank's obligations.
NRW.BANK and L-Bank are both covered by a maintenance obligation
and an explicit
unconditional guarantee obligation from their respective owners,
the State of
North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW; 'AAA'/Stable) and the State of
Baden-Wuerttemberg
(BW). L-Bank also benefits from a deficiency guarantee
(Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
While the State of BW is unrated by Fitch, its creditworthiness
is underpinned
by the strength of the German solidarity system, which links
BW's
creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany.
The banks' SRs are based on this formalised support but also on
the roles the
four banks have for the FRG and the respective states. KfW is
80% owned by FRG
and is the largest development bank in Germany with a broad
range of actvities
including export and project financing commercial activities
that are contained
in the bank's wholly-owned subsidiary KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH (not
rated), which is
legally independent and excluded from the state guarantees.
Rentenbank focusses on the agriculture and agribusiness sectors.
NRW.BANK
provides funding for economic, social, municipal, infrastructure
and housing
projects in the state of NRW. The bank is wholly-owned by the
state of NRW,
which acts as guarantor to the bank. L-Bank endorses
homeownership, supports
families and students, and promotes small- and medium-sized
companies through
the provision of low interest rate loans in its operating region
of BW. The bank
is wholly owned by the state of BW.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to these banks as their
business models
are entirely dependent on the support of their state guarantors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The bank's IDRs and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions around owners' support, specifically a downgrade of
FRG, or a change
in the terms of the state guarantees. Fitch does not consider
either of these
scenarios likely in the foreseeable future.
The Stable Outlook on the banks' ratings reflects Fitch's view
that the nature
of the state support is unlikely to significantly change in the
medium term due
to the strategic importance of these banks to the German economy
and their
entrenchment in the domestic financial system. The support
structure was
approved by the European Union in 2002, although under
competition law the banks
may only engage in non-competitive activity. This also makes
significant changes
to the banks' business models unlikely in the medium term.
In addition, the Outlooks on the FRG and NRW are Stable.
The rating actions are as follows:
KfW
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured long-term rating affirmed (including EMTN, MTN)
at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured short-term rating affirmed (including EMTN,
MTN) at 'F1+'
Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Rentenbank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured long-term rating (including MTN, EMTN) affirmed
at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured short-term rating (including MTN, EMTN)
affirmed at 'F1+'
Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA'
NRW.BANK
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured Long-term rating (including DIP, EMTN) affirmed
at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured Short-term rating (including DIP, EMTN)
affirmed at 'F1+'
Medium-term senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AAA'
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Short-term certificate of deposit affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA'
L-Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Christian van Beek
Director
+49 69 768 076 248
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
L-Bank's ratings were unsolicited and have been provided by
Fitch as a service
to investors. All other ratings were solicited by, or on behalf
of, the issuer,
and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of
the ratings.
L-Bank did not participate in the rating process, or provide
additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria,' dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance,' dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
