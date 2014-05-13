(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
National Bank of
Greece S.A. (NBG), Piraeus Bank, S.A. (Piraeus), Alpha Bank AE
(Alpha) and
Eurobank Ergasias S.A.'s (Eurobank) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'B-' with Stable Outlooks, Short-term IDRs at 'B', and Viability
Ratings (VRs)
at 'b-'. Fitch has also affirmed the banks' Support Ratings (SR)
at '5' and
Support Rating Floors (SRF) at 'No Floor'.
The agency has also upgraded the senior debt ratings of the
banks and their
issuing vehicles to 'B-'/'RR4' from 'CCC'/'RR5' and subordinated
debt rating to
'CC'/'RR6' from 'C'/'RR6', primarily reflecting lower
balance-sheet encumbrance
following restructuring including capital increases. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT, VRS
The banks' Long-term IDRs are driven by their intrinsic credit
profiles,
reflected in their VRs of 'b-'. The VRs are influenced by the
challenging
(albeit stabilising) operating environment in Greece
(B-/Stable), which among
other factors is characterised by high unemployment and weak
domestic demand, in
turn affecting negatively the banks' credit risk profiles.
After six years of recession, the banks' asset quality is weak.
At end-2013,
Fitch calculates that the problem loan ratios, which include all
impaired loans
and 90 days past due but not impaired loans, had reached a high
45.6% for Alpha,
41.3% for Piraeus, 31.7% for Eurobank and 29.7% for NBG, while
reserves held
against problem loans were below 50%, a proportion that Fitch
views as low in a
stress scenario. NBG's better asset quality ratios are in part
due to its
majority-stake in Turkey's Finansbank A.S. (BBB-/Stable), which
has shown better
asset quality performance. While diversification at NBG is
rating positive, it
is counterbalanced by potential constraints on capital and
liquidity
fungibility. Eurobank's NPL ratios benefit from a relatively
more resilient
mortgage portfolio. In addition to NPLs, Fitch notes that
Piraeus has a portion
of forborn loans that are not classified as NPLs, which could
pose add-on risks.
Fitch expects asset quality deterioration to continue for the
remainder of 2014
(albeit at a slower pace), mainly reflecting the lag between NPL
recognition and
economic recovery. Fitch forecasts 0.5% real GDP growth in 2014.
Greek banks
have strengthened their internal arrears and restructuring
units, complying with
the Bank of Greece's guidelines, which face the challenging task
of restraining
further credit deterioration and managing down their existing
large NPL
portfolios.
Following the identification of capital shortfalls by the Bank
of Greece in its
March 2014 stress test, all four banks completed capital
increases by private
means, most recently NBG in May 2014 with a EUR2.5bn equity
issue. Piraeus and
Alpha plan to fully repay state preference shares. Following
capital increases,
we calculate pro-forma Fitch core capital ratios of 11% for
Alpha, 10.9% for
Piraeus, 9.3% for NBG and 8.2% for Eurobank as of end-2013.
Including state
preference shares still held at NBG and Eurobank, the respective
Fitch eligible
capital ratios improve to 11.8% and 10.7%. However, Fitch still
views these
capital levels as vulnerable to shocks, notably in view of large
stocks of
unreserved NPLs.
In 2013, the bank remained loss-making at the operating level
(after
provisions), albeit only moderately for NBG backed by its more
profitable
Turkish operations and impairments which halved. Fitch expects
Greek banks'
pre-impairment profitability to improve in 2014 largely because
of lower funding
costs and synergies; the latter being more relevant for Piraeus
and Alpha given
their larger size post-integrations. These factors will provide
further
flexibility to make impairments, which will remain elevated,
constraining
internal capital generation at least for 2014.
The banks' VRs are supported by their improved funding and
liquidity profiles,
largely due to the recapitalisations in the form of EFSF bonds
and cash, which
resulted in larger stocks of high-quality liquidity and
subsequent access to
funding through interbank repos and the ECB. Piraeus and NBG
have also been able
to re-access the senior unsecured markets, although a track
record of sustained
capital market access still needs to be established. As a
result, Greek banks'
dependence on central bank funding has reduced sharply, but in
Fitch's view
remains fairly large at about 21% of the banks' assets,
highlighting funding
constraints. Loan contraction has continued, allowing the four
banks to reduce
their loan/deposit ratios to more reasonable levels, ranging
from 107% for NBG
to 123% for Alpha. However, Fitch considers that the banks'
deposit franchises,
while showing initial signs of stabilising, remain vulnerable in
light of
Greece's economic conditions.
The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of all four banks are Stable,
mirroring that
on the sovereign. This also reflects Fitch's belief that
downside rating
potential is currently relatively limited in a stabilising
environment.
The upgrades of the senior debt ratings and recovery ratings
highlight a lower
level of assets pledged, completion of capital increases and a
stabilising
operating environment, implying lower collateral constraints and
better recovery
prospects.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR, AND SENIOR DEBT
The banks' IDRs and senior debt ratings are sensitive to changes
in their VRs. A
VR upgrade would most likely follow more evidence of asset
quality stabilisation
and tangible progress in reducing their large problematic asset
portfolios,
whilst sustaining capitalisation. A sovereign upgrade would not
automatically
trigger an upgrade of Greek banks' IDRs, although it could bring
upward
potential if it was associated with improved macro-economic
fundamentals.
The banks' VRs could be downgraded due to further stress in
asset quality,
resulting in insufficient loss-absorption capacity and inability
to raise more
capital internally. The VRs could also be adversely affected by
any further
liquidity shocks, although in Fitch's view these are currently
unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SRs AND SRFs
The banks' Support Ratings of '5' and SRFs of 'No Floor' reflect
Fitch's view
that any additional support from the state, although possible,
cannot be relied
upon in light of the scarce resources at Greece's disposal, as
evidenced by the
receipt of an international support package that included a
EUR50bn facility for
banks' recapitalisations via the Hellenic Financial Stability
Fund. This is
despite the banks' systemic importance, with national deposit
market shares of
roughly 29% for Piraeus, 26% for NBG, 20% for Alpha and 19% for
Eurobank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SRs AND SRFs
Fitch considers there is little upside potential for the SRs and
SRFs of Greek
banks given the limited ability of the Greek authorities to
provide support, but
also given the clear intent to reduce implicit state support for
financial
institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of
legislative, regulatory
and policy initiatives, including the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism. In September 2013
and March 2014,
Fitch commented on its approach to incorporating support in
ratings of banks
worldwide in light of evolving support dynamics (see "The
Evolving Dynamics of
Support for Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", and
'Fitch Revises
Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening
Support', at
www.fitchratings.comn).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and other hybrid capital of NBG, Alpha and
Eurobank are
all notched down from the banks' 'b-' VRs, in accordance with
Fitch's assessment
of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative
loss severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. The upgrade of lower Tier 2
subordinated debt
ratings reflects reduced non-performance risk. These instruments
are notched
twice from the VR due to weak recovery prospects, as reflected
by the 'RR6'
Recovery Rating.
The banks' hybrid capital, which is currently not performing,
has been affirmed
at 'C'/'RR6' to reflect a high probability of non-performance
under Fitch's
definitions. Hybrid non-performance can arise in a number of
ways, including
coupon deferral or omission or if a tender or exchange offer is
deemed to be a
distressed debt exchange.
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are broadly
sensitive to any
change in the banks' VRs. The Recovery Ratings assigned to
subordinated debt and
other hybrid capital are sensitive to various factors, most
importantly
valuation and availability of free assets and the mix of
unsecured and secured
liabilities.
Alpha's junior subordinated debt notes (ISIN XS0313221110) have
been affirmed
and simultaneously withdrawn as these are no longer considered
analytically
meaningful by Fitch given that there is only a de minimis amount
outstanding.
The rating actions are as follows:
NBG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior notes: upgraded to 'B-'/'RR4' from 'CCC'/'RR5'
Short-term senior notes: affirmed at 'B'
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'B-'
NBG Finance plc:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: upgraded to 'B-'/'RR4'
from 'CCC'/'RR5'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'B'
Piraeus Bank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior notes: upgraded to 'B-'/'RR4' from 'CCC'/'RR5'
Short-term senior notes: affirmed at 'B'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'
Piraeus Group Finance PLC:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: upgraded to 'B-'/'RR4'
from 'CCC'/'RR5'
Alpha Bank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior notes: upgraded to 'B-'/'RR4' from 'CCC'/'RR5'
Short-term senior notes: affirmed at 'B'
Market-linked senior notes: upgraded to 'B-emr'/'RR4' from
'CCCemr'/'RR5'
Subordinated notes: upgraded to 'CC'/'RR6' from 'C'/'RR6'
Junior subordinated notes: affirmed at 'C'; withdrawn
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'B-'
Short-term state-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'B'.
Eurobank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior notes: upgraded to 'B-'/'RR4' from 'CCC'/'RR5'
Short-term senior notes: affirmed at 'B'
Market-linked senior notes: upgraded to 'B-emr'/'RR4' from
'CCCemr'/'RR5'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated notes: upgraded to 'CC'/'RR6' from 'C'/'RR6'
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'B-'
Short-term state-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'B'
