May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of four
Philippine banks - Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), BDO Unibank, Inc.
(BDO), Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and Land Bank of the
Philippines (LBP). The Rating Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions
is provided at the end of this commentary.
Key Rating Drivers
The banks' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National Long-Term
Ratings are driven by their Viability Ratings (VRs). The credit strengths of
these four banks are their stable deposit bases, satisfactory liquidity, high
core capitalisation and rising loan loss reserves. These are counterbalanced by
varying degrees of structural issues faced by all four banks, including their
concentrated loan books, foreclosed properties with modest reserves and
developing corporate governance standards, alongside the presence of
conglomerates as controlling shareholders.
BPI's ratings are supported by its established domestic franchise, sound and
steady financial metrics and prudent management record through economic cycles.
The ratings of DBP and LBP reflect their satisfactory financial profiles, albeit
with asset-related and state-influence risks, including policy-led loans and
government-directed exposures. BDO's ratings reflect its growing domestic
presence and funding strength, high capitalisation and reserves, improving but
still modest profitability and reasonable asset quality.
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that these banks will largely
maintain steady risk profiles over the near- to medium-term, underpinned by a
benign domestic economy, manageable corporate leverage and low interest rates.
Lending activities and fee-based income growth are backed by domestic demand,
with rising overseas remittances and business process outsourcing countering the
fragile global economy. This backdrop, alongside strong foreign inflows, is
likely to increase brisk expansion of credit activities (especially in property
lending) and asset prices in the Philippines. However, based on Fitch's own
stress testing the large banks are in a strong position to weather reasonable
deterioration in the operating environment, due to their funding and
loss-absorption capacity. Furthermore, Fitch expects the domestic regulator to
act promptly to prevent excessive risks building up within the system.
Rating Sensitivities - VRs, IDRs and National Ratings
The VRs could come under pressure should the banks' loss-absorption capacities
weaken in the face of event risks (such as sizeable takeovers), excessive growth
or a material increase in risk appetite, including increasing concentration of
exposures. However, because the 'BB+' IDRs of BDO, DBP and LBP are at the same
level as their Support Rating Floors (SRFs), the IDRs will not be affected by a
downgrade of the banks' VRs, unless considerations underpinning their 'BB+' SRFs
also weaken.
Rating upside for the large Philippine banks may stem from sustainable
improvements in the broader operating and regulatory environment, including the
abovementioned structural features. Upgrade prospects are low in the near term
for BPI, whose ratings are presently the highest among the Philippine banks
rated by Fitch, and also high compared with major banks in similarly rated
countries. The same can be said for DBP and LBP, whose ratings are already high
- among major domestic banks - and for quasi-policy banks. Upward rating action
may arise for BDO from a steadier credit profile, with its profitability and
loan growth moving closer to the levels of higher-rated Philippine banks while
maintaining its capital and funding strengths, reasonable asset quality record
and reserve levels. Further build-up of risks (such as from that of strong
property sector growth) may also limit the prospect of upside rating potential,
all else being equal.
Rating Sensitivities - Support Ratings (SRs) and SRFs
The SRs and SRFs of the four Philippine banks are the same at '3' and 'BB+',
respectively, reflecting Fitch's view of a moderate probability of
extraordinary state support available to them, if needed. Fitch believes that
BPI and BDO are systemically important to the country on account of their
sizeable domestic deposit bases, while the same is true for DBP and LBP owing to
their state ownership, policy mandates and status as government depository
banks.
A change in the government's ability to provide extraordinary support would
affect the SRs and SRFs. This could occur with a change in the sovereign
ratings, although this seems highly unlikely in the near term considering the
recent upgrade of, and Stable Outlook on, the Philippines' sovereign ratings
(see related rating action commentary dated 27 March 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The SRs and SRFs will also be impacted by any change in the government's
willingness to extend timely support. One development that could lead to an
adverse outcome, for instance, is global initiatives to reduce the implicit
state support available to banks, although Fitch views this to be a long-term
risk for the Philippines.
Rating Sensitivities - Debt Ratings
The senior notes of BDO and DBP are rated the same as their Long-Term IDRs. This
is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the banks, and rank equally with all their other unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations. Any change in the IDRs would affect these issue
ratings.
The subordination status and absence of going-concern loss-absorption features
are reasons behind BPI's local currency subordinated notes being rated one notch
below its VR-driven National Long-Term Rating. DBP's perpetual hybrid notes are
rated three notches below its VR, reflecting the presence of both subordination
and going-concern loss-absorption mechanisms. The ratings of these securities
are ultimately sensitive to a change in the VRs.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
BPI
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(phl)'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- Ratings on subordinated notes affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'
BDO
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(phl)'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- Ratings on senior notes affirmed at 'BB+'
DBP
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- Ratings on senior notes affirmed at 'BB+'
- Ratings on perpetual callable subordinated hybrid notes affirmed at 'B+'
LBP
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'