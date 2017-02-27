(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the ratings on
four Thai subsidiaries of south-east Asian financial
institutions as follows:
- United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited's (UOBT)
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'A-'
and National
Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
- CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited's (CIMBT) National
Long-Term Ratings
affirmed at 'AA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
- CIMB Securities (Thailand) Co., Ltd.'s (CIMBS) National
Long-Term Ratings
affirmed at 'AA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
- Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited's
(MBKET)
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'. The Outlook is
stable.
A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The four entities' ratings are driven by institutional support.
Fitch believes
the entities are strategically important subsidiaries of their
respective
groups; United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB; AA-/Stable), CIMB
Bank Berhad (CIMB)
and Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank; A-/Stable). All three
parents hold a large
majority stake in their subsidiaries, retain full management
control of their
Thai operations and integrate the subsidiaries closely with the
groups. The
parents allow the Thai entities to share their brands and have
supported them
financially and operationally.
Fitch rates the senior debt of UOBT and CIMBT at the same level
as the entities'
National Ratings, reflecting the unsecured and unsubordinated
nature of these
instruments, which rank pari passu with the banks' other senior
unsecured
obligations.
VIABILITY RATING
UOBT's Viability Rating primarily reflects its small local
franchise and lower
profitability compared with higher-rated local peers, which may
be vulnerable to
the continued weak operating environment. Nevertheless, the bank
has exhibited
sound asset-quality metrics, improving liquidity and solid core
capitalisation
in the previous few years and has managed the challenging
operating environment
better than most other similar or smaller sized banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The agency rates CIMBT's subordinated unsecured debt instruments
(lower Tier 2,
Basel II-compliant instruments) one notch below the bank's
National Long-Term
Rating. The notching for these debt instruments reflects their
subordination in
the capital structure, and is consistent with Fitch's rating
approach for such
instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Any changes in UOB's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR would be
unlikely to affect
UOBT's IDR unless the parent was downgraded by more than a
category, as it is
currently capped by Thailand's Country Ceiling of 'A-'. A change
in Thailand's
Country Ceiling is likely to lead to similar rating action on
UOBT's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR. UOBT's National Ratings and Support Rating
are already the
highest on each scale, so no upgrades are possible.
Changes in CIMB's credit profile would be likely to affect the
National Ratings
of CIMBT and CIMBS.
Changes in Maybank's rating could lead to changes in MBKET's
National Ratings.
Fitch may downgrade the Thai entities' National Ratings if we
determine that
their respective parents have a lower propensity to provide them
with
extraordinary support, as indicated by a large decrease in
ownership or a lower
commitment to provide financial support. Neither scenario is
expected by Fitch.
CIMBS's ratings are sensitive specifically to developments
affecting its
shareholding structure. CIMB Group is exploring a strategic
partnership with the
China Galaxy Securities Company Limited brokerage business and
is negotiating
the terms of a partial sale of its current shareholding. The
effect on CIMBS's
ratings will depend on the final business model and shareholding
structure. If
the group significantly reduces its shareholding - not the
agency's base case -
Fitch may reassess the propensity of CIMB to support CIMBS.
Fitch may also need
to assess whether CIMB remains the support provider for CIMBS,
or whether this
should be changed to the group entity overseeing the brokerage
business. These
assessments could lead to a change in CIMBS's National Ratings.
Changes in UOBT's National Long-Term Rating or CIMBT's National
Short-Term
Rating would lead to a similar change of their senior debt
ratings.
VIABILITY RATING
Fitch may upgrade UOBT's Viability Rating if, despite the
challenging
environment, the bank sustains its sound asset quality and
improves its
profitability, with no major increase in risk appetite.
Conversely, the agency
may downgrade the bank's Viability Rating if its reserve
coverage or
capitalisation deteriorates significantly over a prolonged
period.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Changes in CIMBT's National Long-Term Rating would similarly
affect the rating
of its subordinated debt.
The rating actions are as follows:
UOBT:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured debt affirmed at
'AAA(tha)'
CIMBT:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Short-Term Rating on senior unsecured debt affirmed
at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Long-Term Rating on subordinated debt (lower Tier 2)
affirmed at
'AA-(tha)'
CIMBS:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
MBKET:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (UOBT's International Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Parson Singha, CFA (UOBT's National Ratings)
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini,
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Patchara Sarayudh (CIMBT)
Director
+66 2108 0152
Thanasit Utamaphethai (CIMBS)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0154
Jackerin Jeeradit (MBKET)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0163
Secondary Analysts
Parson Singha, CFA (UOBT's International Ratings)
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Jackerin Jeeradit (UOBT's National Ratings, CIMBT, CIMBS)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0163
Thanasit Utamaphethai (MBKET)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0154
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019753
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001