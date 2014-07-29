(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Uzpromstroybank
(UzPSB), Asakabank, OJSC Agrobank and Microcreditbank's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-'. The Outlooks are
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the banks are likely
to receive
support from the Uzbekistan authorities in case of need. Support
propensity
stems from the government's majority ownership of the banks,
their involvement
in state programmes, the significant volumes of state-directed
lending and
sizeable market shares. The government's ability to provide
assistance is
currently also solid, considering the rather small size of the
banking sector.
However, the sovereign credit profile remains constrained by the
economy's
structural weaknesses, including the difficult business
environment, high
concentration and vulnerability to external shocks (see '
Uzbekistan Banks:
Stable Outlook but Structural Weaknesses Remain' at
www.fitchratings.com).
UzPSB, Asakabank and Microcreditbank's 'B' Long-term local
currency IDRs reflect
the strong track record of both liquidity and capital support,
while Agrobank's
is one notch lower at 'B-' due to insufficient capital provided
by the
government after alleged asset embezzlement in 2010, although
the bank still
received liquidity support and regulatory forbearance.
Fitch also considers that support in foreign currency may be
provided in a less
timely manner compared with that in local currency in light of
existing
convertibility regulations. Therefore all four banks' Long-term
foreign currency
IDRs are constrained at 'B-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS
The affirmation of UzPSB, Asakabank and Microcreditbank's
Viability Ratings
(VRs) at 'b-' and Agrobank's at 'ccc' reflects the limited
changes in the banks'
standalone credit profiles since their last review in August
2013.
Asset quality is reasonable in all banks with NPLs below 4% at
UzPSB and
Microcreditbank, and somewhat higher at Asakabank (13%) and
Agrobank (7%). UzPSB
fully covered its NPLs, while the three other banks' coverage
was below 55%.
Funding is generally concentrated, but sticky. High
loan-to-deposit ratios of
over 200% at UzPSB and Microcreditbank reflect significant
dedicated state
funding for specific programmes financed by the banks and a
somewhat higher
reliance on the interbank market in the case of Microcreditbank.
Liquidity risk
is also mitigated by a high share of liquid assets of over 20%
(a tighter 10% at
Microcreditbank). Refinancing risk is low as the banks have
minimal
wholesale/external obligations.
Capitalisaiton is healthy at Microcreditbank (Fitch Core capital
(FCC)/
risk-weighted assets ratio of 33% at end-2013) even considering
unreserved NPLs
(7% of equity), and moderate at UzPSB (12%) and Asakabank (17%;
undermined by
unreserved NPLs equalling high 34% of equity). Agrobank's low
capitalisation (5%
FCC ratio adjusted for the unreserved receivable, which appeared
on the balance
sheet as a result of the 2010 fraud) is a major weakness and the
main reason for
a lower 'ccc' VR.
Profitability is modest with ROAE being at about 12% at UzPSB
and Asakabank (and
weaker at Microcreditbank and Agrobank) reflecting the mostly
directed nature of
banks operations and rather weak operating efficiency. Therefore
the banks would
rely on the government's capital injections in order to comply
with the
regulator's requirements to grow capital by at least 20%
annually.
In addition, all the banks' VRs also factor in commercial
franchise limitations,
some weaknesses of the operating environment as well as weak
corporate
governance and potential deficiencies in internal controls,
which give rise to
significant operational risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
A change of UzPSB's, Asakabank's and Microcreditbank's Long-term
local currency
IDRs would be possible in case of a strengthening/weakening of
the sovereign's
credit profile. Agrobank's Long-term local currency IDR could be
upgraded if the
government replenishes its capital.
A revision of the Support Rating Floor and upgrade of the
Support Rating and
foreign currency IDRs would require liberalisation of foreign
currency
regulations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS
Downward pressure on the VR could arise from deterioration of
the banks' asset
quality, particularly as a result of market stress, realisation
of operational
risks or continuing build-up of non-core assets on their balance
sheets, if this
is not offset by equity injections. Potential for an upgrade of
the VRs is
currently limited. Agrobank's VR could be upgraded to 'b-' if
its capitalisation
improves.
The rating actions are as follows:
UzPSB
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
Asakabank
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
Microcreditbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
Agrobank
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (UzPSB, Asakabank and Microcreditbank)
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst (Agrobank)
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst (UzPSB)
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Secondary Analyst (Asakabank, Microcreditbank and Agrobank)
Maria Kuraeva
Analyst
+7 495 956 5575
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.