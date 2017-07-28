Fitch Affirms France at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on France's unsecured long- and short-term local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'. Fitch has affirmed the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and Stable Outlooks reflect the following factors: France's ratings balance a wealthy and diversified economy, a track record of macro-financial stability, and strong and effective civil and social institutions, with a high general government debt/GDP ratio and fiscal deficits spurred by high government spending. The ratings are supported by the strong financing flexibility of France, as a core eurozone member with access to deep and liquid capital markets, and with central government debt entirely euro-denominated. The victory of Emmanuel Macron over Eurosceptic Marine Le Pen in the May presidential election removed the risk of a near-term political shock to France and wider Europe; while the National Assembly election in June, giving Macron's La Republique En Marche! party a large majority, provided the new president with a strong mandate to govern. These developments have coincided with strengthening economic recovery and together provide the new administration with a window of opportunity to enact its reform programme. Relatively high abstention rates in the presidential and parliamentary elections suggest that the electoral outcomes may overstate the level of public endorsement of Macron's proposals. A challenge for the incoming administration will be to address the concerns that have led to rising support for populist and Eurosceptic parties, while enacting potentially unpopular economic and fiscal reforms and maintaining a commitment to EU integration. An early test of the government's ability to deliver will be its labour market reforms. At 9.6% in 1Q17 relative to a 4.2% 'AA' peer median, high unemployment, although recently declining, partially reflects labour protection rules that limit employment flexibility. The reforms aim to tackle these rigidities. The government's plan to legislate through presidential decrees avoids a lengthy parliamentary legislation process, but the reform is unlikely to go unchallenged ahead of the government set deadline for ratifying the package on 20 September. The timing of the process will help, with the relatively quiet summer period wrapping up negotiations with union leaders that began at the onset of the new administration's tenure. Reforms passed in 2016 through the much contended El Khomri law have also paved the way and eased the debate on further labour market liberalisation. However, the risk of protests and strike action diluting some measures cannot be discounted. Fiscal metrics remain France's key rating weakness. General government debt is projected by Fitch and the government to peak at over 97% of GDP in 2019, limiting France's ability to deal with shocks. With debt in most eurozone countries having peaked over the last three years, Fitch forecasts France to be one of few eurozone sovereigns whose debt-GDP burdens will still be rising from this year. The new government has prioritised spending reduction and has committed to meeting the EU deadline of reducing France's deficit to below 3% of GDP this year, from 3.4% in 2016. Estimates by the independent court of audit produced in June pointed to a higher 2017 deficit, at 3.2% of GDP, but authorities have since committed to EUR4.5 billion (0.2% of GDP) of measures to plug the gap. In Fitch's opinion, the political importance of respecting EU rules (in the context of a pro EU electoral platform), along with the improving macro performance, makes it unlikely that the target will be missed. The government has presented an outline of its medium-term fiscal plans, and the 2018 budget and multi-annual fiscal law in the autumn will provide further specifications. Revenue measures include a repeal of the housing tax (to exempt 80% of payers by 2022), replacing the tax credit on competitiveness (CICE) with a permanent reduction in employer social contributions, a reduction in employee social contribution to be offset by a 1.7% rise in household social contribution (CSG), reforming the wealth tax, and lowering the corporate tax rate from 33.3% to the eurozone average of 25% by 2022. In expenditure, the government intends to freeze real spending growth from 2018, including a freeze on base salaries and job cuts, with the aim of reducing spending as a proportion to GDP to 51% by 2022 from 55% (excluding tax credits) in 2016. The official target deficit of 0.5% of GDP by 2022 implies a consolidation of 2.9pp of GDP from the 2016 level. The expenditure-led adjustment, to be achieved alongside a 1pp reduction in the tax-GDP ratio, will be challenging, with around 75% of expenditure consumed by wages and social transfers, and following a number of years of outlay moderation in some areas (where there could be pent-up demand for more spending). The agency is projecting a 2.7% of GDP deficit in 2018 (in line with the government) and 3.3% in 2019 (versus 2.9%), with the latter year forecast partly reflecting a temporary double counting related to replacing the CICE with a permanent reduction in employer contributions equivalent to 1% of GDP, as well as a more moderate expenditure reduction path than projected by authorities. GDP growth momentum has accelerated, in line with the more robust eurozone and global recovery. Fitch forecasts real GDP growth at 1.6% in 2017, after temporary factors dampened activity in 2016. Domestic demand continues to be supported by strong employment growth (net job creation reached its highest level since 2007), still favourable monetary and fiscal (tax credits) conditions, and low inflation. For 2018 and 2019, Fitch expects an oil-price rise related moderation in consumption to be cushioned by the government's planned tax cuts, with GDP growth forecast at 1.6% in 2018 and 1.4% in 2019. Potential growth is estimated by Fitch at 1.2% (see 'Sub 2% Growth Norm for Advanced Economies' at www.fitchratings.com). France has run moderate current account deficits, which have averaged less than 1% of GDP for the 10 years to 2016. In 2017-2019, Fitch expects the unwinding of favourable conditions, particularly low oil prices, to weigh modestly on the current account balance. Net external debt was 32.5% of GDP in 2016, compared with a creditor position of over 40% for 'AA' peers. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns France a score equivalent to a rating of 'AA' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, the main factors that could lead to negative rating action, individually or collectively, are: - Slippage in government deficit reduction path leading to reduced confidence that public debt will be placed on a downward trajectory. - Deterioration in competitiveness and weaker medium-term growth prospects. Future developments that could individually or collectively, result in positive rating action include: - Sustained smaller budget deficits, leading to a track record of a decline in the public debt-to- GDP ratio from its peak. - A stronger recovery of the French economy and greater confidence in medium-term growth prospects, particularly if supported by the implementation of effective structural reforms. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Our long-run debt sustainability calculations are based on assumptions of GDP growth averaging 1.3% for 10 years from 2017, a GDP deflator of 1.4%, and an average balanced primary budget position for the same 10 years. 