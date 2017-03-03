(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on France's unsecured long- and short-term
local currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'. Fitch has affirmed
the Short-Term
Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling
at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlooks reflect the following
factors:
France's ratings balance a wealthy and diversified economy, a
track record of
macro-financial stability, and strong and effective civil and
social
institutions, with a high general government debt/GDP ratio as
well as a large
fiscal deficit. The ratings are supported by the strong
financing flexibility of
France, as a core eurozone member with access to the eurozone's
deep and liquid
capital markets, and with government debt entirely denominated
in euros.
Budget deficits spurred by high government spending have
resulted in general
government debt that is projected by Fitch to peak at close to
98% of GDP in
2018, limiting France's ability to deal with shocks. Preliminary
data suggests
that the 2016 budget deficit target of 3.3% of GDP was met. For
2017, a less
ambitious draft budget relative to the 2016 Stability Programme,
a lower growth
projection than used in the budget law, and risk of pre-election
slippage, led
Fitch to revise up its deficit forecast in its December 2016
review to 3.2% of
GDP, above the government and European Commission targets. Fitch
will reassess
its fiscal forecasts following presidential elections this
spring, taking into
account the policy direction of the incoming administration, as
well as Fitch's
updated assessment of the economic outlook.
Real GDP grew 1.2% in 2016 (non-calendar adjusted). A modest
pick-up in 2017
will continue to be supported by domestic demand, underpinned by
the labour
market's recovery, while the boost to real disposable incomes
from low energy
prices will gradually diminish. Fitch is projecting GDP growth
of 1.4% in 2017
(0.2pp higher than projected in December), and 1.2% in 2018
(unchanged), with
the slight upward revision reflecting positive spill-overs
expected from
stronger growth in key trading partners, and an expected rebound
in the
aeronautics and agricultural sectors following a weak
performance in 2016.
Latest polls continue to suggest that a victory for Marine Le
Pen from the
National Front (FN) party in the upcoming two-round elections
(23 April and 7
May) is unlikely; the polls give centrist candidate Emmanuel
Macron a lead of
around 24pts over Le Pen in the second round and centre-right
(LR) Francois
Fillon a lead of around 16pts. However, the surge in
anti-establishment
sentiment globally, reflecting a host of grievances including
economic malaise
and fears over security and immigration, increases the risk of a
political shock
in France.
The emergence of Macron as a potential second-round contender to
Le Pen has
altered the election dynamics since Fitch reviewed France in
December 2016. With
the final vote still more than nine weeks away, Fitch does not
discount the
possibility of another shift in the political contest.
Based on public statements, likely policies for Macron and
Fillon would include,
to varying degrees, a reduction in public spending and tax
relief measures.
Fillon's programme also includes an increase in the VAT rate,
abolishing the
35-hour work week, and raising the retirement age. Macron, in
contrast, has
promised an extension of welfare benefits and confirmed his
commitment to EU
fiscal integration. As was the case for the Hollande
administration, Fitch
expects that reform implementation would be challenged by strong
political and
social opposition in the context of frustrations with moderate
growth and still
high unemployment.
Fitch would expect to review France's ratings in the event of a
Le Pen victory
in the second round of the elections, taking into consideration
heightened
policy uncertainty and potential market volatility. Le Pen's
policy agenda is
likely to face institutional constraints, with polls suggesting
a centre-right
majority in the June legislative elections that would deliver
the FN a minority
position in parliament leading to a 'cohabitation' scenario. A
low probability
but high impact event for France and Europe would be if Le Pen
were to win the
presidency and overcome constitutional hurdles to follow through
on her vow to
hold a referendum on France's exit from the EU.
The current government has implemented structural reforms that
have contributed
to a reduction in labour and production costs (including through
corporate tax
credits and decreased employers' social contributions). The
government has also
implemented measures aimed at market deregulation, including
through a series of
labour market reforms, of which the August 2016 labour law
addresses rigidities
mainly by providing economic dismissal guidelines and allowing
for firm (versus
branch) level collective bargaining.
France has run moderate current account deficits, which have
averaged less than
1% of GDP for the 10 years to 2015. After having achieved an
almost balanced
position in 2015, the current account is expected to have
worsened in 2016,
reflecting temporary factors including weak external demand,
aeronautic delivery
delays, low agricultural harvest, and a rise in capital imports
(ahead of the
expiry of a government over-amortisation scheme). In 2017-2018,
Fitch expects
the unwinding of favourable conditions, particularly low oil
prices, to weigh on
the current account balance. Net external debt is estimated by
Fitch at 34.4% of
GDP at end-2016, compared with a creditor position of over 40%
for the 'AA' peer
group.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns France a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA' on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect
developments with a
high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, the main
factors that
could lead to negative rating action, individually or
collectively, are:
- An electoral outcome that adversely affects the coherence and
credibility of
economic policymaking, economic performance, public finances, or
financing
flexibility;
- Weaker public finances reducing confidence that public debt
will be placed on
a downward trajectory;
- Deterioration in competitiveness and weaker medium-term growth
prospects.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
- Sustained smaller budget deficits, leading to a track record
of a decline in
the public debt-to- GDP ratio from its peak;
- A stronger recovery of the French economy and greater
confidence in
medium-term growth prospects, particularly if supported by the
implementation of
effective structural reforms.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's base case is for France to remain a member of the EU and
the eurozone.
Our long-run debt sustainability calculations are based on
assumptions of GDP
growth averaging 1.4% for 10 years from 2015, a GDP deflator of
1.4%, and an
average balanced primary budget position for the same 10 years.
Fitch expects the global economy to perform broadly in line with
assumptions set
in its Global Economic Outlook (November 2016), in particular,
of eurozone GDP
growth of 1.4% in 2017 and 2018.
