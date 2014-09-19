(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed French Department of Puy-de-Dome's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Stable Outlook. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed Puy-de-Dome's euro medium term notes (EMTN) programme at 'AA'/'F1+' and its Billets de Tresorerie (BT) programme at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Puy-de-Dome's track record of sound operating performance, moderate debt, strong governance and a robust socio-economic profile. They also factor in Fitch's expectations of deterioration in the department's financial performance and debt metrics. The operating margin has on average been sound at 13% of operating revenue since 2009. While Fitch expects the operating margin to remain close to this level for 2014, it may weaken to below 10% over the medium term, which would not be compatible with current ratings. This deterioration would be due to the impact of announced State transfers cuts. In addition spending is forecasted to grow 2% per year, as social spending increases offset cuts in other spending. Puy-de-Dome's budget shows limited flexibility as 74% of operating revenue is based on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers, and operating expenditure is driven by rigid items such as staff costs, mandatory transfers and social spending. However, there is some budgetary flexibility stemming from Puy-de-Dome's direct tax leeway, though this option is not being contemplated by the administration, and from its commitment to scale back non-mandatory spending and cut costs. The department's cost-cutting plan is underpinned by strong governance based on a skilled administration, by a stable local political context, and by a track record of prudent financial management. Despite large capital expenditure, the net self-financing rate (after debt repayment) was sound, averaging 57% since 2009. We expect a gradual downsizing of capital expenditure to EUR95m per year, from EUR132m in 2009-2013. However, the department's self-financing capacity is likely to decline due to lower resources as operating spending will continue to rise despite further cost control measures. Direct debt reached EUR328.5m or 54.4% of current revenue at end-2013, a moderate level compared with peers. The debt payback ratio remains confortable at 4.4 years. However, with an expected lower current balance, the ratio may exceed 10 years from 2017. Debt structure is sound and does not include high-risk products. Liquidity is underpinned by strong predictable cash flows and by easy access to short-term funding. The latter is based on regular issuance of BT under a EUR100m programme, backed by adequate committed bank credit lines. Liquidity forecasts are detailed and updated on a regular basis. Despite a high level of contingent liabilities, Fitch considers contingent risk as low due to solid borrower profiles (fire services, and social housing institutions) and their sound debt structure. A sophisticated monitoring framework and strict eligibility guidelines implemented by the administration are a positive factor. RATING SENSITIVITIES A deterioration of operating performance leading to an operating margin consistently below 10% or a debt payback ratio consistently of 10 years or above could result in a negative rating action. Sustained improvement of operating performance leading to a debt payback ratio consistently below three years could lead to an upgrade. 