(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed French
Department of Puy-de-Dome's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Stable Outlook. The Short-term
foreign currency IDR
has been affirmed at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed
Puy-de-Dome's euro medium
term notes (EMTN) programme at 'AA'/'F1+' and its Billets de
Tresorerie (BT)
programme at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Puy-de-Dome's track record of sound
operating performance,
moderate debt, strong governance and a robust socio-economic
profile. They also
factor in Fitch's expectations of deterioration in the
department's financial
performance and debt metrics.
The operating margin has on average been sound at 13% of
operating revenue since
2009. While Fitch expects the operating margin to remain close
to this level for
2014, it may weaken to below 10% over the medium term, which
would not be
compatible with current ratings. This deterioration would be due
to the impact
of announced State transfers cuts. In addition spending is
forecasted to grow 2%
per year, as social spending increases offset cuts in other
spending.
Puy-de-Dome's budget shows limited flexibility as 74% of
operating revenue is
based on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers, and operating
expenditure is
driven by rigid items such as staff costs, mandatory transfers
and social
spending. However, there is some budgetary flexibility stemming
from
Puy-de-Dome's direct tax leeway, though this option is not being
contemplated by
the administration, and from its commitment to scale back
non-mandatory spending
and cut costs. The department's cost-cutting plan is underpinned
by strong
governance based on a skilled administration, by a stable local
political
context, and by a track record of prudent financial management.
Despite large capital expenditure, the net self-financing rate
(after debt
repayment) was sound, averaging 57% since 2009. We expect a
gradual downsizing
of capital expenditure to EUR95m per year, from EUR132m in
2009-2013. However,
the department's self-financing capacity is likely to decline
due to lower
resources as operating spending will continue to rise despite
further cost
control measures.
Direct debt reached EUR328.5m or 54.4% of current revenue at
end-2013, a
moderate level compared with peers. The debt payback ratio
remains confortable
at 4.4 years. However, with an expected lower current balance,
the ratio may
exceed 10 years from 2017. Debt structure is sound and does not
include
high-risk products.
Liquidity is underpinned by strong predictable cash flows and by
easy access to
short-term funding. The latter is based on regular issuance of
BT under a
EUR100m programme, backed by adequate committed bank credit
lines. Liquidity
forecasts are detailed and updated on a regular basis.
Despite a high level of contingent liabilities, Fitch considers
contingent risk
as low due to solid borrower profiles (fire services, and social
housing
institutions) and their sound debt structure. A sophisticated
monitoring
framework and strict eligibility guidelines implemented by the
administration
are a positive factor.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A deterioration of operating performance leading to an operating
margin
consistently below 10% or a debt payback ratio consistently of
10 years or above
could result in a negative rating action.
Sustained improvement of operating performance leading to a debt
payback ratio
consistently below three years could lead to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
David Lopes
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Teritiary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
