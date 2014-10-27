(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based clinical laboratory services company Labco SA's (Labco) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the senior secured notes' ratings at 'BB-'/'RR3' and the super senior revolving credit facility's (RCF) ratings at 'BB'/'RR2'. The affirmation reflects Labco's resilient like-for-like (LFL) performance for 1H14, as healthy testing volumes continued to mitigate on-going tariff pressure across most countries the group operates in. We therefore expect organic revenue growth to remain in the low single-digits over the medium term. While Labco's on-going acquisition strategy should provide incremental earnings, we continue to expect M&A will be partly debt-funded and therefore allowing mild deleveraging prospects by FY17. However, we forecast medium-term credit metrics will remain consistent with a 'B+' IDR, compared with immediate rated peers within the healthcare sector. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leading Clinical Laboratory Services Group Labco is the largest clinical laboratory services company in France for routine tests and in Iberia for routine and specialty testing. It is also a pan-European player thanks to its additional presence in Belgium and Italy, and to a lesser extent, the UK and Switzerland. In our view, Labco's earnings profile benefits from this geographical diversity as it reduces the group's exposure to single healthcare systems. Organic Performance to Remain Subdued Laboratory testing markets are underpinned by broadly favourable demographics and socio- economic factors that support organic volume growth. However, sustained price pressures by the ultimate payers such as governments and insurance companies are likely to constrain organic growth prospects in the medium term. In this environment, we expect large European players such as Labco to withstand the negative impact of tariff pressure on their profitability margins through economies of scale and operational efficiencies generated within regional and technical platforms. Evolving M&A Strategy While small bolt-on acquisitions of routine labs remain core to Labco's consolidation strategy (particularly in France), the group has broadened the scope of its M&A targets to mid-sized players such as Italy-based SDN Group in July 2014. We believe that such acquisitions carry slightly higher integration risk than the proven bolt-on, routine lab consolidation. However, such acquisitions should provide further diversification benefits to Labco's earnings stream (for example diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine in the case of SDN) and help the group protect its operating margins from tariff pressure in the routine segment. Business Rationalisation but Slow Deleveraging Following the disposal of the lower-margin German operations in 2013, whose proceeds largely enabled Labco to fund the acquisition of SDN in 2014, we project credit metrics will improve mildly over the medium term, supported by a proven free cash flow generation capacity. However, we expect funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage to remain around 6.0x by FY17 (assuming full-year contribution from acquisitions). While weak overall, we believe that credit metrics remain commensurate with those of Cerba European Lab SAS (B+/Stable) and a 'B+' IDR within the healthcare sector. Any other deleveraging impact arising, for instance, from a potential IPO would be considered as positive event risk. Above-average Recovery Prospects Fitch continues to apply a distressed EV/EBITDA multiple of 6x when assigning bespoke recoveries to Labco. Following the acquisition of SDN in Italy, we expect recoveries on the senior secured notes will remain firmly within the 'RR3' range (51% to 70%). The likely continued draw down of the RCF for acquisitions should increase Labco's enterprise value in the long-term and therefore further support the 'RR3' rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - FFO adjusted gross leverage greater than 6.5x and FFO fixed charge cover of less than 1.5x on a sustained basis (both adjusted for acquisitions) - Reduction in FCF margin to mildly positive territory (FY13: about 4%), while maintaining debt-funded acquisition strategy - A larger, debt-funded and margin-dilutive acquisition. Labco's ability to source, execute and extract additional cost savings from acquiring clinical laboratories at attractive EBITDA multiples is a key factor underpinning the current rating. Positive: As we expect Labco's M&A strategy to remain largely debt-funded, thereby supporting only mild deleveraging, an upgrade is unlikely in the medium term. However longer-term, future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - FFO adjusted gross leverage below 5x and FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x on a sustained basis - Continued industry leading profitability with at least mid-single digit free cash flow as a percentage of revenue LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Manageable Debt Maturity Profile There is no amortisation in the foreseeable future other than Labco's RCF and EUR600m senior secured notes, which mature in July 2017 and January 2018, respectively. Adequate Liquidity Following the completion of SDN and further bolt-on acquisitions planned for the rest of 2014, as well as about EUR20m of cash returned to shareholders, Fitch expects that readily available cash will reduce to low levels by FYE14 from EUR95m at end-1H14. This takes into account an estimated EUR30m we consider as being not readily available for debt service but as minimum operational cash balance. 