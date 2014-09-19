(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based Oddo et Compagnie's (Oddo) 'BBB-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with a Stable Outlook, 'F3' Short-Term IDR and 'bbb-' Viability Rating (VR). A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR and SENIOR DEBT The ratings reflect Oddo's established but niche franchise and exposure to some earnings volatility in its investment banking business. They also factor in the bank's prudent approach to risk-taking, solid capital ratios, satisfactory profitability and sound liquidity. Oddo's modest franchise constrains its VR and IDRs, as we consider a niche player to be more sensitive to difficult market conditions, lower business volumes or potential regulatory changes. Oddo's earnings come largely from its wealth management business (57% of operating income in 2013; 68% of operating profit), which generates more recurring revenue than its investment banking business (34% of operating income in 2013; 18% of operating profit). Investment banking is by nature prone to earnings volatility, all the more so as Oddo's franchise lacks scale in some businesses, although some of these activities should be viewed in the context of cross-selling opportunities and Oddo has adjusted its cost base accordingly. Oddo's conservative approach to risk-taking is underpinned by its ownership - over half of its employees hold company shares - as well as by the fact that its two unlimited partners (one of whom is Philippe Oddo) are liable for losses in a liquidation scenario. Fitch assesses key-man risk as fairly high, albeit mitigated by a seasoned senior management team and well-regarded managing partners. Oddo's assets are mainly short-term, of sound quality and/or collateralised. The bank's focus on its wealth management and investment banking businesses exposes it to operational and reputational risks. However, Oddo has a sound track record of managing these risks, with manageable operating losses to date and effective protection of its franchise. Oddo's profitability is satisfactory (operating return on equity of 15% in 2013, operating return on assets of 3%), despite some historical earnings volatility. Returns have increased following the restructuring of the investment banking business in 2012 (exit of loss-making activities), strengthening of its wealth management business and successful implementation of cost-cutting measures. The bank is therefore in a better position to generate balanced and profitable growth. Oddo maintains prudent liquidity management. The bank has sufficient high-quality liquid assets, which more than cover its fairly modest short-term funding needs, even under stress scenarios. Its capital and leverage ratios are strong, especially the tangible common equity/tangible assets ratio (19.4% at end-2013). This reflects the bank's conservative approach, and represents a requirement for a small entity with wealth management activities (for marketing purposes and reassuring clients). However, at EUR0.5bn at end-2013, the absolute amount of capital remains limited. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR and SENIOR DEBT Oddo's IDRs and VR remain sensitive to an evolution of its business model and an expansion into higher-risk businesses (notably in investment banking), which is currently not expected. Any erosion of its recurring profitability or indication of a weakening of its franchise would be a negative rating factor. Oddo's IDRs and VR could also be downgraded if the bank's capital materially worsens or its liquidity position significantly weakens. Upside potential for Oddo's IDRs and VR would be contingent on strong growth in its franchise but this is not expected in the short-term. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Fitch considers that the probability of sovereign or institutional support for Oddo, although possible, cannot be relied upon, resulting in a '5' Support Rating and a 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor. This reflects the bank's limited contribution to financing the French real economy. We do not believe that this will change in the medium- to long-term. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT The lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is notched off Oddo's VR in accordance with Fitch's criteria to reflect below-average loss severity for this type of debt compared to average recoveries. The rating is sensitive to changes in Oddo's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Subordinated (Lower Tier 2) debt (FR0010494419): affirmed at 'BB+' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3' Contact: Primary Analyst Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 31 Fitch Ratings France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Committee Chair Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 