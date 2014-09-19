(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
France-based Oddo et
Compagnie's (Oddo) 'BBB-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
with a Stable
Outlook, 'F3' Short-Term IDR and 'bbb-' Viability Rating (VR). A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR and SENIOR DEBT
The ratings reflect Oddo's established but niche franchise and
exposure to some
earnings volatility in its investment banking business. They
also factor in the
bank's prudent approach to risk-taking, solid capital ratios,
satisfactory
profitability and sound liquidity.
Oddo's modest franchise constrains its VR and IDRs, as we
consider a niche
player to be more sensitive to difficult market conditions,
lower business
volumes or potential regulatory changes. Oddo's earnings come
largely from its
wealth management business (57% of operating income in 2013; 68%
of operating
profit), which generates more recurring revenue than its
investment banking
business (34% of operating income in 2013; 18% of operating
profit). Investment
banking is by nature prone to earnings volatility, all the more
so as Oddo's
franchise lacks scale in some businesses, although some of these
activities
should be viewed in the context of cross-selling opportunities
and Oddo has
adjusted its cost base accordingly.
Oddo's conservative approach to risk-taking is underpinned by
its ownership -
over half of its employees hold company shares - as well as by
the fact that its
two unlimited partners (one of whom is Philippe Oddo) are liable
for losses in a
liquidation scenario. Fitch assesses key-man risk as fairly
high, albeit
mitigated by a seasoned senior management team and well-regarded
managing
partners. Oddo's assets are mainly short-term, of sound quality
and/or
collateralised.
The bank's focus on its wealth management and investment banking
businesses
exposes it to operational and reputational risks. However, Oddo
has a sound
track record of managing these risks, with manageable operating
losses to date
and effective protection of its franchise.
Oddo's profitability is satisfactory (operating return on equity
of 15% in 2013,
operating return on assets of 3%), despite some historical
earnings volatility.
Returns have increased following the restructuring of the
investment banking
business in 2012 (exit of loss-making activities), strengthening
of its wealth
management business and successful implementation of
cost-cutting measures. The
bank is therefore in a better position to generate balanced and
profitable
growth.
Oddo maintains prudent liquidity management. The bank has
sufficient
high-quality liquid assets, which more than cover its fairly
modest short-term
funding needs, even under stress scenarios. Its capital and
leverage ratios are
strong, especially the tangible common equity/tangible assets
ratio (19.4% at
end-2013). This reflects the bank's conservative approach, and
represents a
requirement for a small entity with wealth management activities
(for marketing
purposes and reassuring clients). However, at EUR0.5bn at
end-2013, the absolute
amount of capital remains limited.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR and SENIOR DEBT
Oddo's IDRs and VR remain sensitive to an evolution of its
business model and an
expansion into higher-risk businesses (notably in investment
banking), which is
currently not expected. Any erosion of its recurring
profitability or indication
of a weakening of its franchise would be a negative rating
factor. Oddo's IDRs
and VR could also be downgraded if the bank's capital materially
worsens or its
liquidity position significantly weakens.
Upside potential for Oddo's IDRs and VR would be contingent on
strong growth in
its franchise but this is not expected in the short-term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch considers that the probability of sovereign or
institutional support for
Oddo, although possible, cannot be relied upon, resulting in a
'5' Support
Rating and a 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor. This reflects the
bank's limited
contribution to financing the French real economy. We do not
believe that this
will change in the medium- to long-term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is notched off Oddo's VR in
accordance with
Fitch's criteria to reflect below-average loss severity for this
type of debt
compared to average recoveries. The rating is sensitive to
changes in Oddo's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated (Lower Tier 2) debt (FR0010494419): affirmed at
'BB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3'
