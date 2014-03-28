(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of 15 French
covered bonds programmes. These rating actions follow the
implementation of the
agency's revised Covered Bonds Rating Criteria dated 10 March
2014 to programmes
issued by French banks.
The rating actions also take into account the relevant Negative
Outlooks on
banks' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) announced by Fitch
on 26 March
2014 (see Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to
Negative on
Weakening Support). As part of its updated covered bonds
analysis, the agency
has assigned Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift to
each programme,
where applicable. The full list of ratings and IDR uplifts for
French covered
bonds is shown at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of AXA Bank Europe SCF's Obligations Foncieres (OF)
is affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable, based on the issuer's reference IDR - itself based
on the
creditworthiness of its Belgian-based parent AXA Bank Europe
(ABE). The rating
also reflects a newly assigned IDR uplift of '1', an unchanged
D-Cap of '4'
(moderate discontinuity risk) and higher overcollateralisation
(OC) taken into
account by the agency than the breakeven OC for the rating.
The rating of BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH's Obligations de
Financement de
l'Habitat (OFH) is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable, based on BNP
Paribas's IDR of 'A+',
a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4'
(moderate
discontinuity risk) and asset percentage (AP) taken into account
by the agency
providing more protection than the breakeven AP for the rating.
The rating of BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF's OF is affirmed at
'AA+'/Stable,
based on BNP Paribas's IDR of 'A+', a newly assigned IDR uplift
of '2', an
unchanged D-Cap of '2' (high discontinuity risk) and higher OC
taken into
account by the agency than the breakeven OC for the rating.
The rating of Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat's mortgage
covered bonds is
affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable, based on Fitch's credit view of the
programme's main
debtor of recourse, CRH, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '0', an
unchanged D-Cap
of '3' (moderate high discontinuity risk) and higher OC taken
into account by
the agency than the breakeven OC for the rating.
The rating of Caisse Francaise de Financement Local (CAFFIL)'s
OF is affirmed at
'AA+'/Stable, based on Societe de Financement Local (SFIL)'s IDR
of 'AA', a
newly assigned IDR uplift of '1', an unchanged D-Cap of '3'
(moderate high
discontinuity risk) and higher OC taken into account by the than
the breakeven
OC for the rating.
The rating of CM-CIC Home Loans FCT's senior notes is affirmed
at 'AAA'/Stable,
based on Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)'s IDR of
'A+', a newly
assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '8' (minimal
discontinuity
risk) and AP taken into account by the agency providing more
protection than the
breakeven AP for the rating.
The rating of Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH's OFH is affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable,
based on Credit Agricole S.A.'s (CASA) IDR of 'A', a newly
assigned IDR uplift
of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '3' (moderate high discontinuity
risk) and AP
taken into account by the agency providing more protection than
the breakeven AP
for the rating.
The rating of Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH's OFH is affirmed
at 'AAA'/Stable,
based on BFCM's IDR of 'A+', a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2',
an unchanged
D-Cap of '3' (moderate high discontinuity risk) and AP taken
into account by the
agency providing more protection than the breakeven AP for the
rating.
The rating of FCT Evergreen HL1's senior notes is affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable,
based on CASA's IDR of 'A', a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2',
an unchanged
D-Cap of '8' (minimal discontinuity risk) and AP taken into
account by the
agency providing more protection than the breakeven AP for the
rating.
The rating of CMNE Home Loans FCT's senior notes is affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable,
based on BFCM's IDR of 'A+', a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2',
an unchanged
D-Cap of '8' (minimal discontinuity risk) and AP taken into
account by the
agency providing more protection than the breakeven AP for the
rating.
The rating of Zephyr Home Loans FCT's senior notes is affirmed
at AAA/Stable,
based on BFCM's IDR of A+, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2',
an unchanged
D-Cap of '8' (minimal discontinuity risk) and AP taken into
account by the
agency providing more protection than the breakeven AP for the
rating.
The rating of Societe Generale SFH's OFH is affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable, based on
Societe Generale's (SG) IDR of 'A', a newly assigned IDR uplift
of '2', an
unchanged D-Cap of '3' (moderate high discontinuity risk) and AP
taken into
account by the agency providing more protection than the
breakeven AP for the
rating.
The Outlook on the 'AAA' rating of Societe Generale SFH's OFH
remains Stable
despite the Negative Outlook on the SG's IDR, given that any
potential downgrade
in SG's IDR to the bank's current Viability Rating of 'a-' would
not be expected
to result in a downgrade of the OFH for this programme as it
benefits from an
IDR uplift of '2'.
The rating of Compagnie de Financement Foncier's (CoFF) OF is
affirmed at
'AA+'/Stable, based on Credit Foncier de France's (CFF) IDR of
'A', a newly
assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate
discontinuity
risk) and higher OC taken into account by the agency than the
breakeven OC for
the rating.
The rating of CIF Euromortgage's OF is affirmed at 'AA+'/Stable,
based on Credit
Immobilier de France Developpement's (CIFD) IDR of 'A', a newly
assigned IDR
uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '3' (moderate high
discontinuity risk) and
higher OC taken into account by the agency than the breakeven OC
for the rating.
The 'AAA'/Stable rating of VMG Vauban Mobilisations Garanties's
bonds has been
affirmed as it is not affected by the criteria amendments. Given
that this type
of bonds is not explicitly exempt from bail-in, no IDR uplift is
applicable.
Fitch's IDR uplift is applicable to jurisdictions with a bank
resolution regime
comprising a bail-in tool, of which covered bonds are exempt.
This applies to
most French programmes rated by Fitch under its covered bond
rating criteria.
Notes issued by Fonds Commun de Titrisation (FCTs) are not
exempt from bail-in
but their only assets consist of secured advances against banks,
which are
themselves exempt from bail-in. An IDR uplift is therefore
applicable to such
FCT programmes.
The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement regarding the degree
of protection in
the event of a bank's resolution that would be available to
prevent the source
of covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover
pool. It is
derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion regarding
the relative ease
and motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation,
the importance of
covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction
and the extent of
buffer offered by senior unsecured debt.
Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than
liquidation contributes
to the IDR uplift assigned to the programmes of BNP Paribas (BNP
Paribas Home
Loan SFH), Credit Mutuel (CM-CIC Home Loans FCT, Credit
Mutuel-CIC Home Loan
SFH, CMNE Home Loans FCT and Zephyr Home Loans FCT), Credit
Agricole (Credit
Agricole Home Loan SFH and FCT Evergreen HL1), Societe Generale
(Societe
Generale SFH) and Credit Foncier de France (Compagnie de
Financement Foncier).
This is based on the large size of the institution within its
domestic market
and in the case of CFF, on the large size of its bank group,
BPCE.
France is deemed by Fitch to be a covered bonds-intensive
jurisdiction. This
contributes to the IDR uplift of Obligations Foncieres (OF) and
Obligations de
Financement de l'Habitat (OFH). However, it does not translate
into an IDR
uplift for CRH bonds given that the importance of these funding
instruments has
already been factored into the liquidity gap and systemic risk
assessment of the
programme's D-Cap. Dual recourse securitisations rated by Fitch
under its
covered bonds criteria will not benefit from such IDR uplift
contribution.
Protection from the level of senior unsecured debt is reflected
in the IDR
uplift assigned to the programmes of BNP Paribas (BNP Paribas
Home Loan SFH and
BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF), Credit Mutuel (CM-CIC Home Loans
FCT, Credit
Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH, CMNE Home Loans FCT and Zephyr Home
Loans FCT), Credit
Agricole (Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH and FCT Evergreen HL1),
Societe Generale
(Societe Generale SFH), and Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier
de France (CIF
Euromortgage).This is based on Fitch's estimate of the
institution's long-term
non-retail placed senior unsecured debt exceeding 5% of total
adjusted assets on
the latest available financial information. In the case of CIF
Euromortgage,
this is based on CIFD's latest available financial information.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
AXA Bank Europe SCF:
The 'AAA' rating of the OF is vulnerable to a downgrade if any
of the following
occurs: (i) the reference IDR is downgraded to 'BBB'; (ii) the
D-Cap is lowered
to '0' (full discontinuity risk); (iii) the level of OC that
Fitch gives credit
to in its analysis falls below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 9%.
BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH:
The 'AAA' rating of the OFH is vulnerable to a downgrade if any
of the following
occurs: (i) BNP Paribas' IDR is downgraded by five notches to
'BBB-'; (ii) the
level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis rises
above Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 81.8%.
BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF:
The 'AA+' rating of the OF is vulnerable to a downgrade if any
of the following
occurs: (i) BNP Paribas' IDR is downgraded by four notches to
'BBB'; (ii) the
level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls
below Fitch's 'AA+'
breakeven OC of 5.2%; (iii) one of the main sovereign exposures
is downgraded
below 'AA+'.
Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat (CRH):
The 'AAA' rating of the covered bonds is vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of the
following occurs: (i) Fitch's view of CRH's creditworthiness,
based on the IDRs
of all its main shareholders, is downgraded by two or more
notches; (ii) the
D-Cap is lowered to '1' (very high discontinuity risk); (iii)
the level of OC
that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls below Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven
OC of 27.5%.
Caisse Francaise de Financement Local (CAFFIL):
The 'AA+' rating of the OF is vulnerable to a downgrade if any
of the following
occurs: (i) the French sovereign's IDR was downgraded by one
notch to 'AA' or
lower; (ii) SFIL's IDR is downgraded by six notches to 'BBB' or
lower; (iii) the
level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls
below Fitch's 'AA+'
breakeven OC of 7.5%.
CM-CIC Home Loans FCT:
The 'AAA' rating of the senior notes is vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of the
following occurs: (i) BFCM's IDR is downgraded by nine notches
to 'B+' or lower;
(ii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis
increases above
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 79.4%.
Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH:
The 'AAA' rating of the OFH is vulnerable to a downgrade if any
of the following
occurs: (i) CASA's IDR is downgraded by three notches to 'BBB'
or lower; (ii)
the D-Cap is lowered to '0' (full discontinuity risk); (iii) the
level of AP
that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis increases above
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 93%.
Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH:
The 'AAA' rating of the OFH is vulnerable to a downgrade if any
of the following
occurs: (i) BFCM's IDR is downgraded by four notches to 'BBB' or
lower; (ii) the
level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis increases
above Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven AP of 83.6%.
FCT Evergreen HL1:
The 'AAA' rating of the senior notes is vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of the
following occurs: (i) CASA's IDR is downgraded by eight notches
to 'B+' or
lower; (ii) the D-Cap is lowered to '0' (full discontinuity
risk); (iii) the
level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis increases
above Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven AP of 90%.
CMNE Home Loans FCT:
The 'AAA' rating of the senior notes is vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of the
following occurs: (i) BFCM's IDR is downgraded by nine notches
to 'B+' or lower;
(ii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis
increases above
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 80%.
Zephyr Home Loans FCT:
The 'AAA' rating of the senior notes is vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of the
following occurs: (i) BFCM's IDR is downgraded by nine notches
to 'B+' or lower;
(ii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis
increases above
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 72%.
Societe Generale SFH:
The 'AAA' rating of the OFH is vulnerable to a downgrade if any
of the following
occurs: (i) SG's IDR is downgraded by three notches to 'BBB' or
lower; (ii) the
D-Cap is lowered to '0' (full discontinuity risk); (iii) the
level of AP that
Fitch gives credit to in its analysis increase above Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven AP
of 90%.
Compagnie de Financement Foncier:
The 'AA+' rating of the OF is vulnerable to a downgrade if any
of the following
occurs: (i) CFF's IDR is downgraded by five notches to 'BB+' or
lower; (ii) the
level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls
below Fitch's 'AA+'
breakeven OC of 19%; (iii) France is downgraded below 'AA+'.
CIF Euromortgage:
The 'AA+' rating of the OF is vulnerable to a downgrade if any
of the following
occurs: (i) CIFD's IDR is downgraded by four notches to 'BBB-'
or lower; (ii)
the level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls
below Fitch's
'AA+' breakeven OC of 6.5%; (iii) a downgrade of class A units
issued by CIF
Assets 2001-1 to below 'AA+sf'; or (iv) a downgrade of France
below 'AA+'.
VMG Vauban Mobilisations Garanties:
The 'AAA' rating of the bonds is vulnerable to a downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) CFF's IDR is downgraded by six notches to
'BB' or lower;
(ii) the D-Cap is lowered to '2' (high); (iii) the underlying
Fonds Commun de
Creances (FCC) units are downgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Will Rossiter (AXA Bank Europe SCF; Caisse de Refinancement de
l'Habitat; CIF
Euromortgage; Compagnie de Financement Foncier; VMG Vauban
Mobilisations
Garanties)
Director
+33 (0)1 44 29 91 47
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Stan de Bazelaire (CM-CIC Home Loans FCT; CMNE Home Loans FCT;
Credit Agricole
Home Loan SFH; Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH; FCT Evergreen
HL1; Societe
Generale SFH; Zephyr Home Loans FCT)
Analyst
+44 (0)20 3530 1648
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Anastasiya Kapustina (BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH; BNP Paribas
Public Sector SCF;
Caisse Francaise de Financement Local (CAFFIL))
Analyst
+44 (0)20 3530 1516
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Will Rossiter (BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF; Caisse Francaise
de Financement
Local (CAFFIL); Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH; Credit Mutuel-CIC
Home Loan SFH;
Societe Generale SFH)
Director
Stan de Bazelaire (BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH; Caisse de
Refinancement de
l'Habitat)
Analyst
Paul Peyre (CIF Euromortgage)
Director
+33 (0)1 44 29 91 70
Francois le Roy (AXA Bank Europe SCF)
Associate Director
+33 (0)1 44 29 91 75
Federica Fabrizi (FCT Evergreen HL1)
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Helene Heberlein (Compagnie de Financement Foncier; VMG Vauban
Mobilisations
Garanties ; CM-CIC Home Loans FCT; CMNE Home Loans FCT; Zephyr
Home Loans FCT)
Managing Director
+33 (0)1 44 29 91 40
Committee Chairs
Helene Heberlein (AXA Bank Europe SCF; BNP Paribas Home Loan
SFH; BNP Paribas
Public Sector SCF; Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat; Caisse
Francaise de
Financement Local (CAFFIL); Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH;
Credit Mutuel-CIC
Home Loan SFH; FCT Evergreen HL1; Societe Generale SFH )
Managing Director
Cosme de Montpellier (Compagnie de Financement Foncier; VMG
Vauban Mobilisations
Garanties; CIF Euromortgage; CM-CIC Home Loans FCT; CMNE Home
Loans FCT; Zephyr
Home Loans FCT)
Senior Director
+44 (0)20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am
Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria, dated 10
March 2014;
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum and Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds,
both dated 13 May 2014; Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in
Structured
Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds, dated 23 January 2014;
EMEA RMBS Master
Rating Criteria, dated 6 June 2013; EMEA Criteria Addendum -
France, dated 17
June 2013; Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity
and Refinancing
Stress Addendum, dated 4 February 2014; Asset Analysis Criteria
for Covered
Bonds of European Public Entities, dated 30 January 2013 and
Covered Bonds
Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress
Addendum, dated
7 February 2014, all available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum - France - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions -
Effective 11 August 2011 to 27 July 2012
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.