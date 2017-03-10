(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French Department of Essonne's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. Essonne's long-term issues have also been affirmed at 'AA-'. The department's short-term issues have been affirmed at F1+, including a EUR160 million commercial paper programme. The ratings reflect Essonne's solid economy, sound and improving operating performance, and comfortable debt repayment capacity, despite a high level of debt relative to other French departments. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Essonne will be able to maintain financial and debt metrics compatible with the ratings in the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS Essonne's operating margin improved to an estimated 12.6% in 2016 from 9.7% in 2015 as a result of a large tax hike implemented last year. According to Fitch's base case scenario, it should range between 10% and 11% in the coming years. We expect operating revenue to decline by around 3% in 2017, mainly due to cuts in state transfers, before slightly increasing in the following years. The evolution of operating revenue will notably depend on property transfer duties, which have proved to be volatile. Essonne is currently reimbursing accumulated unpaid bills (EUR44 million repayments made in 2016 out of an estimated EUR100.8 million at end-2015) and most of the bills should be repaid by 2019. We therefore expect the department's operating expenditure to decline between 2016 and 2019, although at a slower pace than operating revenue. Capital expenditure declined to an estimated EUR153.4 million in 2016, from EUR165.5 million in 2015. According to the recently adopted multi-year capex programme, capital expenditure should represent around EUR200 million a year in the coming years. Accordingly, we expect Essonne's self-financing capacity (before debt repayments) to decline on average to 70% in 2017-2019, from a high 111.9% estimated in 2016, leading to an increase in debt. According to our base case scenario, Essonne's direct debt is likely to approach EUR1.1 billion at end-2019, around 90% of current revenue, from EUR922 million at end-2016 (76.7% of estimated current revenue). We expect the direct risk payback ratio to deteriorate to nine to 10 years over the medium term, from an estimated 7.1 years in 2016, but this would still be compatible with the ratings. Fitch believes Essonne's contingent liabilities are low. The department's debt guarantees totalled EUR231 million at end-2016, representing a moderate 19% of estimated current revenue. Almost half the guarantees were granted to low-risk social housing institutions. Essonne's economy is diversified and dynamic, benefiting from the robustness of Greater Paris. The department's unemployment has increased in recent years but remains low at 7.6% in 2Q16, compared with 9.6% for Metropolitan France. The department's economy is supported by a strong and dynamic research and development sector and a higher education sector, with a concentration of the country's top-ranking higher education institutions as well as public and private research centres. RATING SENSITIVITIES An operating margin weakening below 8% or the direct risk-to-current balance ratio deteriorating towards 13 years could lead to a downgrade. An upgrade could be triggered by the direct risk-to-current balance falling below six years on a sustained basis. Contact: Primary Analyst Pierre Charpentier Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 45 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1020405 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001