LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fresenius SE
& Co. KGaA's
(FSE) and subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's
(FMC; together
Fresenius) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. The
ratings have
been removed from Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) on which they were
placed since 13
September 2013. The Outlook on the IDRs is Positive. A full list
of rating
actions is provided below.
The affirmation of the ratings reflects the completion of the
acquisition by
Fresenius Helios of 39 hospitals and 11 outpatient facilities
from
Rhoen-Klinikum AG (Rhoen) on terms that are materially in line
with those
announced in September 2013. The affirmation is also supported
by Fresenius'
resilient performance in FY13 overall, despite some weakness in
profitability
resulting from a challenging reimbursement environment for FMC
in the US and the
integration of Fenwal Holdings with Fresenius Kabi.
The Positive Outlook reflects our view that Fresenius' business
profile will
improve as Fresenius Helios integrates Rhoen's hospitals,
bringing about EUR2bn
additional revenue and geographical diversification to the
group's earnings
profile. Fresenius' financial metrics (pro forma for Rhoen)
remain weak relative
to most other 'BBB-' healthcare peers in developed markets.
However, the
Positive Outlook reflects our expectation that Fresenius will
manage to bring
its leverage metrics back to levels that are more comfortable
with a higher
rating by FY15. This is supported by sustained operating
performance and a
disciplined acquisition policy towards smaller, mainly cash-flow
funded, bolt-on
acquisitions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Business Profile
Since 2011, Fresenius has diversified its business outside of
dialysis via
organic growth at Kabi and Helios as well as through large
acquisitions such as
Damp Group, Fenwal Holdings and Rhoen's hospitals. Such growth
has strengthened
Fresenius' earnings profile and the long-term stability of its
cash flow
generation. Post-acquisition of Rhoen's hospitals, we expect the
contribution of
FMC's dialysis business to Fresenius' revenue will drop below
50% (FY13: 54%).
In our view, Fresenius' business profile is stronger than most
'BBB-' rated
peers in the healthcare sector.
Commitment to Financial Targets
Fresenius has a sound track record of meeting guidance and
financial targets.
Although Fresenius will temporarily breach its net debt to
EBITDA target range
between 2.5x and 3.0x at a group level as a result of the
debt-funded
acquisition of Rhoen's hospitals, we project the group's net
debt to EBITDA to
fall back within the target range as soon as FY15. Post-Rhoen,
we assume that
Fresenius' acquisition policy will remain centred around smaller
- mostly
cash-flow funded - bolt-on acquisitions, thus cementing a
financial risk profile
that is commensurate with low investment grade ratings. Any
large debt-funded
acquisition would be considered as event risk.
Reimbursement Pressure Manageable
FMC's dialysis services sales are mainly generated by
Medicare/Medicaid
patients. As a result, the group is exposed to pricing and
profitability
pressure in the US. However, we believe that Fresenius' improved
diversification, recurring volume of patients and vertical
integration into
dialysis products and services provide cost advantages and
bargaining power
while FMC's efficiency programme should make any further
reimbursement pressures
manageable.
Predictable Earnings and Cash Flow
Fresenius has predictable income streams driven by steadily
growing demand for
FMC's dialysis services and recurring treatments due to the
life-threatening
aspects of the disease. FSE's businesses Kabi and Helios also
operate in
non-cyclical segments and benefit from stable growth prospects.
We view the
integration risk of Rhoen's hospitals as low given the
similarities with
Helios's existing business and management's track record. As a
result, we expect
Fresenius to maintain a solid cash flow generation profile and
low to mid-single
digit free cash flow margin over the medium term.
Standalone Credit Profiles Convergence
We consider that FSE's credit risk profile, on an unconsolidated
basis, is
similar to that of FMC. While FSE has higher business
diversification than FMC,
the latter exhibits somewhat stronger profitability and cash
flow generation
capacity. Following the acquisition of Rhoen, we expect FSE to
exhibit similar
financial leverage as FMC. However, FSE's IDR, on an
unconsolidated basis, would
also take into account the financial flexibility provided
through its stake in
FMC. In our view, any upgrade of the IDRs is predicated on FSE
and FMC
maintaining similar business and financial risk profiles.
However, should FSE's
credit profile materially diverge from that of FMC, for example,
as a result of
debt-funded acquisitions, this could prevent any positive rating
action on FSE's
IDR.
Market-leading Positions
Fresenius has leading market shares in most of its divisions.
FMC is a global
leader in dialysis products and services and Kabi is the
European leader in
infusion and clinical nutrition therapy and the US number two in
generic
intravenous drugs. Helios has become a leading private hospitals
operator in
Europe following the completion of Rhoen's hospitals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- FMC's and FSE's (both consolidating and de-consolidating FMC)
funds from
operations (FFO) lease adjusted net leverage below 4.5x with no
major divergence
between FMC and FSE (de-consolidating FMC) and FFO net fixed
charge cover above
3.2x, while maintaining industry-leading profit margins on a
sustained basis.
Although we project a slow improvement in metrics through to
FY15, an upgrade
will be considered once Fresenius has demonstrated its
commitment to operate
sustainably in the middle of its net leverage guidance range.
Future developments that could lead to the Outlook being revised
to Stable
include:
- FMC's and FSE's (both consolidating and de-consolidating FMC)
FFO lease
adjusted net leverage above 4.5x and FFO fixed charge cover
below 2.5x,
weaker-than-expected profit margins and FCF margin below 2% on a
sustained basis
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
FSE:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; off RWE; Positive Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'; off RWE
Senior secured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'; off RWE
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; off RWP
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'; off RWP
Fresenius Finance B.V.:
Guaranteed senior notes: affirmed at 'BB+'; off RWE
Fresenius US Finance II. Inc.:
Guaranteed senior notes: affirmed at 'BB+'; off RWE
FMC:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; off RWE; Positive Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'; off RWE
Senior secured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'; off RWE
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; off RWP
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
