May 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed FTA, Santander Empresas 3 as follows:

EUR162m class A2 (ISIN ES0337710018): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR69.1m class A3 (ISIN ES0337710026): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR39.7m class B (ISIN ES0337710034): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR117.3m class C (ISIN ES0337710042): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR70m class D (ISIN ES0337710059): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR45.5m class E (ISIN ES0337710067): affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE 0%

EUR45.5m class F (ISIN ES0337710075): affirmed at 'Csf'; RE 0%

F.T.A. Santander Empresas 3 is a granular cash flow securitisation of a static portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small- and medium-sized enterprises by Banco Santander S.A. (BBB+/Stable/F2).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The transaction is exposed to payment interruption risk should the servicer Banco Santander S.A. (BBB+/Stable/F2) default. The reserve fund is currently underfunded at zero, down from EUR7.3m 12 months ago. As a consequence, there is no feature to mitigate the impact of a disruption to the collection process and to maintain timely payments to the noteholders. This has resulted in the class A2, A3 and B notes being capped at 'A+sf'.

The affirmation of the class A2 to C notes reflects increased credit enhancement due to deleveraging and a fairly stable portfolio performance. Over the last 12 months, the class A2 notes have amortised by EUR54.3m and the class A3 notes by EUR23.2m. For the class A2 and A3 notes credit enhancement has increased to 54.2% from 48.1% over the past year, for the class B notes to 46.3% from 41.3% and for the class C notes to 23% from 21.1%.

The Negative Outlook on the class D notes reflects the vulnerability of the notes to the transaction's obligor concentration. The transaction is exposed to high obligor concentration risk and may therefore be subject to increased performance volatility due to risks specific to the largest obligors. The largest obligor accounts for 9.2% of the portfolio notional and operates in the real estate sector. This exposure is due to mature in July 2014.

The class E and F notes are undercollateralised. The class F notes were issued to fund the reserve and are not backed by assets. Given the reduction in the reserve fund to zero, default on the class F notes seems inevitable unless realised recoveries are substantially higher than Fitch's expectations.

Over the past 12 months, 90+ day delinquent loans have increased to 3.3% from 2.57% and 180+ day delinquent loans to 2.96% from 2.11%. Cumulative write-offs have increased to EUR32.76m from EUR29.55m.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Applying a 1.25x default rate multiplier or a 0.75x recovery rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would result in a downgrade of the notes of by a notch.