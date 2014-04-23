(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Fukoku Mutual Life
Insurance Company's (Fukoku Life) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at 'A'
and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the company's EUR300m fixed- to
floating-rate
subordinated callable notes due on 28 September 2025 and USD500m
cumulative
perpetual subordinated notes at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Fukoku Life's solid capitalisation and
stable life insurance
underwriting business with its successful focus on the more
profitable third
(health) sector. These strengths are offset by its smaller size
and franchise
compared with its larger rivals. Fukoku Life is the
seventh-largest Japanese
traditional life insurer, with a market share of 3% by value of
policies in
force at end-March 2013.
Fukoku Life's capital adequacy has continued to improve. Its
statutory solvency
margin ratio (SMR) rose to 1,053.5% at end-December 2013, the
second highest
among Japanese traditional life insurers. The SMR has improved
due to
continuously accumulated capitalisation and reserves, increased
unrealised gain
on securities and its effective use of hybrid capital. In
September 2013 the
company issued USD500m of cumulative perpetual subordinated
notes to
international investors to strengthen capitalisation.
Annualised premium in force at Fukoku Life's third sector has
increased at a
moderate but steady pace, rising 0.9% in April to December 2013.
The agency
estimates about half of Fukoku Life's total insurance
underwriting profit is
generated from its third-sector products and it expects the
contribution from
this segment to continue to expand.
To better manage risk and cope with Japan's new economic
solvency regime, the
company is strengthening its enterprise risk management (ERM)
and is steadily
narrowing the duration gap between its assets and liabilities to
reduce interest
rate risk, which remains one of the primary risks for the
company.
Fukoku Life was established in 1923 and it is one of Japan's
nine major
traditional life insurers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action may be considered if Fukoku Life
maintains its SMR at
well above 700%, or if Fitch's own assessment of capital
adequacy improves
further, on a sustained basis. Fitch would also view positively
further growth
in the company's health insurance sector or further improvement
in the surrender
and lapse rates of death protection products.
Negative rating action may result from material erosion of
capitalisation and
deterioration in profitability, particularly if Fitch's
assessment of capital
adequacy drops sharply, the SMR falls below 600% or financial
leverage increases
to above 35% (15.4% at end-December 2013), for a prolonged
period.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F,
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology" dated 13 November 2013
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
