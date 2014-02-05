(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) at 'BBB+'/'F2'. The rating Outlook remains Stable. The Stable Outlook incorporates assumptions that asset quality will continue to show improvements, earnings will face headwinds and capital levels will remain relatively stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT The rating affirmation and Stable Outlook reflects operating performance, problem asset levels and franchise strength in line with similarly rated peers. While FULT's credit costs have declined and are considered low on an absolute basis, net charge offs are amongst the highest of the mid-tier group. Fitch expects FULTs credit costs to remain low but continue to rank in the top half of the mid-tier group in the near term. Fitch believes that exposure to nonperforming commercial real estate, which has a resolution period longer than that retail loans, has caused net charge offs to remain relatively higher than its peers. Additionally, exposure to the weak economy in New Jersey has also resulted in relatively higher credit costs. FULT's operating performance is solid and ranks in the top half of the mid-tier peer group. Fitch believes ROA will continue to perform at cyclical lows during the low rate environment. That said, Fitch has incorporated the expectation of earnings improvement once the interest rate environment improves. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT FULT is solidly situated at its current rating level. While near term ratings improvement is unlikely, FULT would gain positive ratings momentum should the company improve franchise strength demonstrated by both funding costs and profitability consistently ranking amongst the top quartile of the mid-tier banks. Similarly, negative ratings changes are not anticipated. However, should asset quality trends decline significantly, negative ratings pressure could build. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES FULT's subordinated debt and preferred stock are rated one and five notches below FULT's VR respectively. The notching reflects loss severity and an assessment of increment non-performance risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES FULT's subordinated and preferred stock ratings are sensitive to changes to FULT's VR. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS FULT's subsidiary ratings are aligned with FULT, which reflects Fitch's view that the bank subsidiaries are core to the franchise. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES FULT's are sensitive to changes to FULTS's VR or any changes to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank subsidiary and holding company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR FULT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF' reflect Fitch's view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary support should such support be needed. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR FULT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of need. Fitch Ratings reviewed FULT's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional bank review. The 19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC), BOK Financial Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National Bancorp (CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC), First Merit (FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company (HBHC), People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF Financial Corp (TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp (WBS), Wintrust (WTFC). Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Fulton Financial Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Subordinated debt at 'BBB'; --Support affirmed at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Fulton Bank, N.A. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Short-term deposits at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Support '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. The Columbia Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Short-term deposits at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Support '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Lafayette Ambassador Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Short-term deposits at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Support '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Fulton Bank of New Jersey --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable ; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Short-term deposits at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Support '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Fulton Capital Trust I --Preferred stock at 'BB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jaymin Berg, CPA Director +1-212-908-0368 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Ryan Doyle Director +1-212-908-9162 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 