PARIS/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gabon's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-'. The issue ratings on Gabon's senior unsecured foreign bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-tern IDRs are Stable. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed the Country Ceiling for Gabon at 'BBB-', in line with the Country Ceiling for Communaute Economique et Monetaire d'Afrique Centrale (CEMAC) at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Gabon's sovereign ratings reflects the following key rating drivers: Economic growth is robust. Despite a reduction in oil output, Gabon's economic growth is expected to be 5.3% in 2013. This is partly driven by a large public investment programme, which has boosted construction and public works. Fitch estimates the medium-term growth trend at around 7%, supported by strong public investment and growth in manganese mining, agriculture, timber and services. Gabon benefits from large natural resource endowments, including proven oil reserves estimated at 3.6bn barrels, according to the government. However, oil production, which accounted for 47% of 2012 GDP, is a on a slowly declining trend. Production decreased to 11.3m tons in 2013, from 11.6m in 2012. Combined with the drop in prices, this led to a 3.1% contraction in oil GDP. A modest pickup in output is expected for 2013, due to operators' new techniques to drill the marginal fields, but, in the absence of a major discovery, production will at best stagnate through 2015. The Gabonese state embarked on an ambitious public investment programme in 2010, aimed at improving infrastructure, in particular in the power and transportation sectors, and helping diversify the economy. Capital expenditure is running at around 13% of GDP. However, the rate of return on this investment is uncertain. The budget will move into a moderate deficit of around 1% in 2013, the first since 1998, due to a combination of high fuel subsidies, lower oil revenues and high public investment. This is less than the 'BB' median of 2.9% and consistent with a declining public debt ratio. However, it implies a high 'break even' oil price and highlights the vulnerability of public finances to a severe shock to oil prices, which account for half the state's revenues. Gross government debt is moderate at an estimated 22% of GDP at end-2013 (14% net of deposits). However, debt is primarily foreign currency-denominated and local capital markets are under-developed. Gabon issued a USD1.5bn (around 8.5% of GDP) Eurobond in December 2013, repayable in three equal tranches in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Some of the proceeds have been used to retire a large share of the 2017 Eurobond; build up the sinking fund for the remainder of the 2017 bond as well as to fund investment. Fitch views public finance management as a weakness, highlighted by delays in payments of a Eurobond coupon in 2012. Gabon's external finances are a credit strength. It has a large current account surplus, which Fitch estimates at 11% of GDP in 2013, although it is expected to decline over the medium term. Net external debt is low at only 3% of GDP. International liquidity is strong, bolstered by the Eurobond issue, which raised foreign reserves to an estimated USD3.3bn, covering 4.7x current external payments. The country has a high GDP per capita of over USD10,000, more than double the 'BB' range median. However, levels of human development are lower than its rating peers. Governance and the business climate are weak, according to indicators from the World Bank. The economy is dependent on oil and relatively undiversified. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a positive action are: - Improvement in the sovereign balance sheet, for example through a reduction in government debt or an accumulation of sovereign assets to provide a cushion against commodity price shocks. - Improved public finance management and broader improvements in levels of governance and transparency. - Successful diversification of the economy over the long-term. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action are: - A marked deterioration in fiscal balances. - A severe and sustained fall in oil prices. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Fitch assumes a slow reduction in Gabonese oil output over the medium to long term. -Fitch assumes that oil price (Brent) will be USD100 per barrel in 2014 and 2015. - The agency's assumption for medium-term GDP growth is 7%. - Fitch assumes capital expenditures will stabilise at around 13% of GDP in 2014 and 2015, and then progressively decrease. - Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary zone in the foreseeable future. - The agency assumes broad political and social stability is maintained. Contact: Primary Analyst Eric Paget-Blanc Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 33 Fitch France SAS 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Arnaud Louis Director +44 20 3330 1539 Committee Chairperson Ed Parker Senior Director +44 20 3530 1176 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 