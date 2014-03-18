(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB-'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) for The Gap, Inc. (Gap). The Rating Outlook is
Stable. The company
had $1.4 billion of debt outstanding at fiscal year-end Feb. 1,
2014. A full
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is supported by Gap's improved operating results over
the past two
years, strong free cash flow after dividends (FCF), and growth
opportunities in
its online business, emerging markets and newer retail concepts.
These factors
are balanced against its mature businesses in North America,
declining mall
traffic, and some underlying fashion risk.
Gap posted a second year of solid results in 2013, when
comparable store sales
were up 2%, following a 5% increase in 2012. This growth
reflected strong
customer response to the company's apparel offerings and healthy
21% growth in
online sales offsetting weakness in the company's international
results due
primarily to declines in the Canadian Dollar and Japanese Yen.
Comp sales growth
slowed to 1% in the second half of 2013, and will likely track
at or near that
level in 2014, driven by double digit growth in online sales
(which is currently
adding approximately 3% to the consolidated comp), and modestly
negative store
level comps.
Top-line sales will also be driven by square footage growth of
around 2.5% in
2014, which represents the second year of expansion (0.8% growth
in 2013)
following square footage declines from 2008 - 2012 when the
company rationalized
its North American store base. Expansion is focused in Asia and
emerging
markets, with the planned addition of 30 new Gap stores in
China, 25 Old Navy
stores in Japan, as well as 30 new Athleta stores in the U.S.
Fitch expects Gap
will continue to grow its square footage at a low single digit
pace going
forward.
Gap's gross margin rate declined by 40bps (basis points) during
2013, reflecting
difficult competitive conditions in the second half, and
particularly during the
holiday season. This was offset by a 130bp reduction in the SG&A
ratio as the
company tightly managed its operating expenses. The result was a
90bp
improvement in the EBIT margin to 14.0% from 13.1% in 2012, and
Fitch expects
EBIT margins will be relatively flat at around 14% in 2014.
Financial leverage (adj. debt/EBITDAR) was flat at 2.9x at
year-end 2013, as
growth in EBITDA to $2.7 billion from $2.5 billion in 2013 was
offset by
modestly higher adjusted debt levels due primarily to higher
rent expense (which
is capitalized at 8 times). Leverage is expected to be
relatively steady going
forward at around 3x as growth in EBITDA is expected to offset
the impact of
higher rent expense from international expansion.
Gap has maintained solid liquidity, with an unused $500 million
revolver and
cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 billion as of year-end,
compared with
management's stated cash target of $1.2 billion. In addition,
the company
generated strong FCF after dividends of $714 million in 2013.
Fitch expects FCF
to range from $700 - $800 million in 2014, and that it will be
directed to share
repurchases. The company may also use some of its excess balance
sheet cash for
share repurchases, but is nonetheless expected to retain
sufficient cash to
handle its seasonal working capital needs without having to tap
its $500 million
revolver.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include an extended period of positive sales
momentum and margin
improvement and the maintenance of more conservative financial
policies that
drive adjusted leverage toward the mid-to-high 2x range on a
sustainable basis.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include a performance reversal and a more
aggressive financial
posture that pushes adjusted leverage toward the mid 3x range.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
The Gap, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--$500 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility at
'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip M. Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Robert Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Effective from 8 August 2012 - 5
August 2013
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.