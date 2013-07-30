(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed OAO Gazprom's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is below.
Gazprom's ratings reflect our expectations that it will continue benefiting from
at least flat European gas sales under long-term contracts with gas prices
largely linked to that of oil products, until at least the middle of the decade.
While we expect that pressure to increase the spot component will intensify over
time and that Gazprom may soon lose its monopoly on liquefied natural gas (LNG)
exports from Russia, we believe that its production scale and conservative debt
profile give it enough flexibility maintain strong credit metrics. We also think
that the domestic gas market liberalisation in Russia will have a limited
positive impact on Gazprom's profits due to lower domestic tariff increases and
continuing loss of market share to independent gas producers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Operating Profile
Gazprom's ratings reflect its strong operating profile. It accounts for 15% of
the world's gas production and meets over a quarter of gas demand in Europe. It
benefits from low uplift costs, and high reserve life and replacement rate. We
believe that Gazprom's expected sales diversification into China and LNG would
enhance its business profile in the long term. Gazprom currently still has an
exclusive right to export natural gas from Russia, but its LNG export monopoly
is under pressure from independent producers and may soon be abandoned.
Oil-Linked Prices Remain
We expect that Gazprom will continue benefiting from European gas sales under
long-term contracts with prices largely linked to that of oil products until at
least the middle of the decade. Currently, only a small percentage of Gazprom's
supply contracts have linkage to spot prices, mainly in NW Europe. While we
anticipate continued pressure from European off-takers on pricing due to weaker
gas demand, we believe that Gazprom has sufficient flexibility to accommodate
some additional concessions to buyers without jeopardising its credit metrics.
European Demand Remains Challenging
In H113, Gazprom reported 8% growth in gas sales to Europe, its principal market
by value, and it expects 10% sales volumes growth there in 2013, compared with a
7% drop in 2012 to 140 billion cubic meters (bcm). It looks likely that
Gazprom's gas sales to Europe will outperform our flat 2013 base case, despite
an expected drop in eurozone GDP of 0.6%. Our 2014 expectation is for a moderate
gas sales volume growth driven by expected eurozone GDP growth of 0.9%.
Domestic Market Under Pressure
We think that the domestic gas market liberalisation in Russia will have a
limited positive impact on Gazprom's bottom line due to lower domestic tariff
increases and continuing loss of market share to independent gas producers, such
as OJSC OC Rosneft (BBB/RWN) and OAO Novatek (BBB-/Stable), both of which
have ambitious plans to increase gas production and launch LNG projects in Russia in
the second half of the decade. Fitch expects the annual domestic gas price
indexation of no more than 7%-8% in 2014-2016, compared with 15% annual rises
until now. We also expect that Gazprom may soon lose its monopoly on LNG exports
from Russia, but will probably keep its monopoly on pipeline gas exports.
Sovereign Caps Standalone Ratings
Fitch rates Gazprom on a standalone basis according to its parent and subsidiary
rating linkage. We consider that Gazprom's standalone ratings are in the high
'A' category, limited by country-specific corporate governance issues and its
concentration of production in one country. Gazprom's ratings are capped by that
of the Russian Federation (BBB/Stable), as the Gas supply law stipulates that
the state must own at least 50% plus 1 share in a company that owns the Unified
gas supply system, ie, Gazprom. Fitch expects this to remain intact over the
medium term at least.
Large Capex, Negative FCF
Gazprom plans to invest around RUB1.2trn annually over 2013-2016. The gas
division will receive 75% of this amount, of which almost half is dedicated to
pipeline projects. Fitch believes that execution and cost overrun risks of
Gazprom's investment programme are mitigated by capex flexibility as the company
can delay expansion projects in response to adverse market conditions. We also
expect that Gazprom will report negative free cash flows (FCF) until 2016 on our
expectations of flat sales volumes and declining gas prices in line with Fitch's
oil price deck, which is USD103 per barrel of oil (bbl) in 2013, USD96/bbl in
2014, USD88.5/bbl in 2015 and USD80/bbl thereafter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- A positive rating action is unlikely at present, given the sovereign's rating.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Material deterioration of the credit metrics, eg, FFO net adjusted leverage
above 2.5x and FFO fixed charge cover of below 8x on a sustained basis due to a
prolonged decline in oil and gas prices, an aggressive capex programme or
sizable acquisitions. Our base case forecast indicates that funds from
operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage will remain below 1.5x and FFO fixed
charge cover of above 10x in 2013-2014.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Sound Liquidity, Comfortable Maturities
Fitch views Gazprom's liquidity at end-2012 as solid, with its cash position of
RUB420bn more than sufficient to cover its short-term obligations of RUB327bn at
the same date. Gazprom also has available credit lines for RUB60bn with a
five-year maturity from both Sberbank of Russia (BBB/Stable) and Gazprombank
(BBB-/Stable), a related party.
We consider Gazprom's debt maturity structure as comfortable. As a major Russian
corporate borrower, it benefits from a good access to debt capital markets as
demonstrated by its successful recent placement of EUR900m 3.7% notes due in
2018. Most of Gazprom's borrowings are in USD or EUR, and we are comfortable
that Gazprom has sufficient foreign currency proceeds from export sales to
service debt payments.
The rating actions are as follows:
OAO Gazprom
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Stable Outlook
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)', Stable Outlook
Gaz Capital S.A.
USD40bn debt issuance programme and the notes issued thereunder
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Final foreign currency senior unsecured rating for EUR900m 3.7% notes due in 2018 Loan
Participation Notes Series 32: assigned 'BBB'
OOO Gazprom Capital
Debt issuance programme and the notes issued thereunder
Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'
Final local currency senior unsecured rating and National senior unsecured
rating for RUB Bonds Series 04, 05, 06: assigned 'BBB'/'AAA(rus)', respectively
Gazprom ECP SA
Affirmed at 'F3'