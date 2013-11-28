(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gazprom-Media Holding's (GMHP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook on the announcement of a planned acquisition of ProfMedia. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
GMPH is a diversified media company, with most revenues and EBITDA generated by
its two free-to-air channels, NTV and TNT. The company also owns content
production company Comedy Club, a few radio channels and print magazines, and
NTV-Plus, a direct-to-home pay-TV operator.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Acquisition is Rating Neutral
GMHP has announced that it is planning to acquire the TV, radio and content
production assets of ProfMedia, a diversified Russian media company. Fitch views
the acquisition as having an appealing strategic rationale and synergetic with
GMPH's existing assets. We expect that leverage will not exceed 1.2x net
debt/EBITDA, which is consistent with the current rating. This estimate is based
on the assumption that the deal price does not exceed RUB35bn including debt. If
the final price of the acquisition significantly differs from this estimate,
Fitch would likely review GMPH's ratings. The company will remain strongly free
cash flow generative, supporting its robust deleveraging flexibility.
Good Operating Fit
The company will be able to significantly expand its portfolio of TV and radio
channels and strengthen its market share. GMPH has agreed to acquire three
free-to-air TV channels, four leading radio stations and a controlling stake in
Central Partnership, a large TV and films content producer and distributor. The
assets are complementary to GMPH's existing businesses and would allow the
company to use its content production capacity and a library of content rights
more efficiently across the group. Following the acquisition, GMHP's TV channels
will account for over 30% of the federal TV ad market in Russia by revenues.
Leverage to Remain Below 1.2x Net Debt/EBITDA
We understand GMPH's leverage will remain below 1.2x net debt/EBITDA following
the transaction. Although no exact financial terms have been announced, the size
of Prof Media's business and current market valuations suggest that this
acquisition is unlikely to cost GMHP more than RUB35bn, including ProfMedia's
debt, which was reported at RUB9.7bn at end-2012. The ProfMedia segments that
are to be acquired by GMPH generated RUB3.8bn of adjusted EBITDA (company's
definition) in 2012.
Ample Liquidity
GMPH's has ample liquidity, which will significantly reduce its dependence on
external funding to finance the transaction. The company had over RUB15bn of
cash and bank deposits on its balance sheet as of end-September 2013. We
understand the acquisition will be for cash. GMPH will assume a major part of
ProfMedia's debt.
The deal is subject to regulatory scrutiny, and is expected to close in 1H14.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although not considered an imminent risk, structural changes in the TV market
such as a fragmenting TV audience or a growing share of ad revenues diverting to
the Internet could weaken GPMH's leadership and pricing power.
- A significant decline in viewership share/TV ad market share would be rating
negative.
- A leverage increase to above 1.2x net debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis could
be negative.
- A stronger commitment to maintain net leverage at or below 1x net debt/EBITDA
and more clarity on the targeted capital structure/dividend policy would be
credit positive.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)', Outlook Stable