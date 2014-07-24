(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based Gazprom-Media Holding's (GPMH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a Negative Outlook. Its National Long-Term Rating was affirmed at 'AA-(rus)' with a Negative Outlook. All ratings were withdrawn. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as GPMH has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for GPMH. The company does not have any outstanding bonds. GPMH is a diversified Russian media company, with most revenues and EBITDA generated from its free-to-air channels, resulting in a high reliance on advertising. The company's leading viewership market positions are supported by its strong control over content. GPMH has maintained strong EBITDA margins and positive cash flow generation. KEY RATING DRIVERS After its merger with ProfMedia at end-2013, GPMH strengthened its position as the largest free-to-air TV group in Russia. The company estimated that including ProfMedia channels it controlled 24% of all 18+ TV viewership in December 2013. GPMH's portfolio of general interest (NTV), entertainment (TNT, TV-3, Pyatnitsa) and thematic (2x2) TV channels is well-balanced, protecting the company against viewership volatility at individual channels. Fitch expects higher debt, on the back of its ProfMedia acquisition, and EBITDA pressures driven by NTV-Plus's market repositioning are likely to increase leverage to above 1.3x net debt/EBITDA by end-2014 from 1.1x at end-2013, adjusted for the ProfMedia acquisition. While the company has some scope for deleveraging, this would likely be contingent on a financial turnaround at NTV-Plus. Contact: Principal Analyst Slava Bunkov Associate Director +7 495 956 9931 Supervisory Analyst Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chair Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.