(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia-based
Gazprom-Media Holding's (GPMH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB'
with a Negative Outlook. Its National Long-Term Rating was
affirmed at
'AA-(rus)' with a Negative Outlook. All ratings were withdrawn.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as GPMH has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for GPMH. The company does not have any
outstanding bonds.
GPMH is a diversified Russian media company, with most revenues
and EBITDA
generated from its free-to-air channels, resulting in a high
reliance on
advertising. The company's leading viewership market positions
are supported by
its strong control over content. GPMH has maintained strong
EBITDA margins and
positive cash flow generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
After its merger with ProfMedia at end-2013, GPMH strengthened
its position as
the largest free-to-air TV group in Russia. The company
estimated that including
ProfMedia channels it controlled 24% of all 18+ TV viewership in
December 2013.
GPMH's portfolio of general interest (NTV), entertainment (TNT,
TV-3, Pyatnitsa)
and thematic (2x2) TV channels is well-balanced, protecting the
company against
viewership volatility at individual channels.
Fitch expects higher debt, on the back of its ProfMedia
acquisition, and EBITDA
pressures driven by NTV-Plus's market repositioning are likely
to increase
leverage to above 1.3x net debt/EBITDA by end-2014 from 1.1x at
end-2013,
adjusted for the ProfMedia acquisition. While the company has
some scope for
deleveraging, this would likely be contingent on a financial
turnaround at
NTV-Plus.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.