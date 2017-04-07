(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed General
Mills Inc.'s
(General Mills) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'
and short-term
IDR at F2. The ratings apply to approximately $9.7 billion of
total outstanding
debt. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from
Stable. A full list
of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The Outlook revision to Negative reflects the potential risk
that that General
Mills is unable to stabilize revenue and grow EBITDA after two
years of
declining organic growth in key categories such as cereal,
yogurt and convenient
meals. Fitch currently expects EBITDA to remain flat within the
$3.4 billion to
$3.5 billion range over the next three years, with adjusted
leverage remaining
around the current 2.8x level. This assumes that revenue trends
improve to
negative 1% by fiscal year 2019. A rating downgrade could occur
if General
Mills' revenue continues to be under pressure, resulting in
EBITDA declining to
less than $3.2 billion and leverage trending above 3x. The
revision also
reflects General Mills concurrent increase in share repurchases.
The rating continues to reflect the strong brand equity within
General Mills'
product portfolio, the company's geographic diversification,
strong cash flow
and above industry margins, and generally strong credit
measures.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Brands, Challenged Growth:
General Mills has one of the more diversified product portfolios
in the
industry, with strong brand equity and marketing expertise in
large categories
that span a variety of meals and snacks. The company is focused
on five
categories (Cereal, Ice Cream, Yogurt, Convenient Meals, and
Sweet & Savory
Snacks) which comprise roughly 75% of its portfolio. There has
been pressure on
many of these categories over the past few years. Industry sales
in the United
States for the cereal category have declined steadily at a low-
to
mid-single-digit rate since peaking in 2011. Yogurt sales have
also declined
over the past year. The category had been one of the faster
growing categories
due to its healthy food perception, and the popularity of Greek
yogurt began to
decline over the past year. New competition and lack of growth
is taking a toll
on the sector. These two categories are considered focus brands
and make up
approximately one-third of General Mills' sales.
General Mills has reported sales declines for six out of the
past seven quarters
since fiscal second quarter 2014. Furthermore, sales for all of
General Mill's
product categories fell from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2016. Some of
this decline is
attributable to secular changes in food preferences, some is a
result of
execution issues by General Mills and some is a function of the
effect that a
strong U.S. dollar has on international operations. For example,
the decline in
cereal (16% of fiscal 2016 sales) appears to be a function of
changing customer
preferences. General Mill's U.S. Cereal sales' decline is in
line with the
industry, whereas the double-digit decline in General Mill's
yogurt sales (17%
of sales) over the past year, is much greater than the
low-single-digit industry
sales decline. The yogurt decline can be attributed to
innovation that did not
work and price increases that were out of line with the
industry.
Aggressive price increases can also be blamed for recent volume
weakness in
soups and dough. To address changing preferences, the company is
renovating its
brands to meet wellness and simplification trends and
re-adjusting its
portfolio. The company has had success in innovation with some
of its smaller
brands, such as the new Larabar snack bars, the Old El Paso
Mexican food
business and Annie's branded organic products, but other areas
such as yogurt
continue to struggle.
Fitch expects the company will continue shaping its portfolio
with dispositions
of slow- or negative-growth brands and acquisitions in
faster-growing
categories. In the near- to intermediate-term, Fitch expects
organic growth to
be challenged and trend negative in the low single-digit range
beyond fiscal
2017 given the continued declines in the cereal and yogurt
business.
Reasonable Leverage, but Edging Higher:
Historically General Mills has maintained a leverage (gross
debt/EBITDA) ratio
comfortably below 3x. Occasionally the company would lever up to
a low 3x level
for an acquisition and then use its free cash flow (FCF) and
asset sales to
quickly delever. However, leverage has crept up to 2.8x over the
past 12 months
as a result of increases in debt for share buybacks and flat
EBITDA due to top
line challenges.
General Mills generates enough FCF to delever if necessary, but
that cash flow
is currently being returned to shareholders. Over the last 12
months, General
Mills bought back $1.4 billion of net shares and paid out $1.1
billion in
dividends, while generating $2.3 billion in funds from
operations and spending
$727 million in capital expenditures. The company has an annual
share buyback
target of 2% of outstanding shares. The quarterly dividend
currently
approximates $280 million and is typically increased annually.
In February 2017,
General Mills communicated its financial policy at the February
2017 Consumer
Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference where it
highlighted having paid
out to shareholders 110% of FCF over the past three years. Fitch
expects debt
balances to remain roughly flat over the next two years with FCF
being directed
to shareholders versus debt paydown. However, debt-financed
share buybacks that
take leverage towards 3x would be a rating concern.
Credit Protection Measures Benefitting from Cost Restructuring
Programs:
General Mills' 20% EBITDA margin is generally among the sector's
top tier and
has shown little variability over the past 10 years. Fitch
expects the company's
cost savings initiatives will lead to a gradual improvement in
margins over the
next two years and offset top-line weakness, resulting in EBITDA
remaining flat
in the $3.5 billion range.
In December 2016, General Mills reiterated its confidence in
increasing EBIT
margins to 20% by fiscal 2018, from the current 2017 target of
18%. Fitch views
the 2018 goal as ambitious given the current revenue challenges.
Fitch's
current 2018 forecast is for an EBIT margin in the mid-18%
range. Fitch does
expect FCF to remain strong at greater than $700 million
annually beyond fiscal
2017(ending May 2017).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's assumptions in its base case projections are as follows:
--Mid-single-digit sales declines for fiscal 2017 and
low-single-digit decline
in fiscal 2018, improving gradually towards flat to -1%
thereafter, reflecting
continuing challenges within the cereal and yogurt business.
--EBIT margin (adding back approximately $100 million of
non-cash stock-based
compensation) of 18.5% in fiscal 2017, gradually increasing to
the 19% range by
2019.
--EBITDA margin expected to expand by about approximately 200bps
from 21% in
fiscal 2016 to 23% in fiscal 2019 due to cost management
initiatives, resulting
in flattish EBITDA of around $3.5 billion.
--FCF (after dividends) is expected to remain strong, coming in
above $700
million annually. Fitch expects the cash will be used primarily
for share
buybacks.
--Debt/EBITDA remains in the high-2x range.
SENSITIVITIES
Fitch could stabilize its Outlook if there is increased
confidence in General
Mills' ability to improve organic growth trends as projected
above and
management's financial policies do not result in further
increases in leverage.
Future developments that could potentially lead to a negative
rating action
include: Organic growth sustained in the negative 3%-5% range,
as it would
indicate that the company is losing share and its renovation
programs to spur
growth are not working. Additionally, sustained leverage near 3x
would be of
concern. To reach 3x, EBITDA would have to decline by mid- to
high-single digits
or debt would have to increase by approximately $800 million
from current
levels.
A positive rating action could result if the company commits to
maintaining
leverage near 2x with FCF margins maintained at 4.5% or above.
Consistently
positive, volume-led, organic growth at or above market rates
for a significant
portion of its categories will also have to be maintained. This
is not
anticipated at this time given recent performance and current
leverage.
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity: As of February 2017, General Mills maintained
$2.7 billion
undrawn of a committed unsecured revolving credit facility which
supports its
commercial paper (CP) program, and expires in May 2021. CP
outstanding totals
$1.64 billion, netting to $1.06 billion of availability under
the $2.7 billion
facility. (Note: Subsequent to the most recent quarter, in March
2017, the
company issued Eur300 million in floating-rate notes due March
20, 2019, and the
proceeds were used to refinance CP outstanding - increasing
availability under
the revolver.) In addition, Yoplait SAS has a Eur200 million
senior unsecured
revolver due June 2019 that is consolidated on General Mills
balance sheet. The
Yoplait facility is fully drawn. Finally, General Mills has cash
of $899
million, with the majority held overseas.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed General Mills Inc.'s ratings as follows:
General Mills, Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured credit facilities at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
General Mills Cereals LLC
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Class A limited membership interests at 'BBB+'.
Yoplait S.A.S.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Credit facility at 'BBB+'
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'.
Fitch also assigned a 'BBB+' rating be assigned to General
Mills' Eur300 million
senior unsecured floating rate notes due 2019.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and restructuring costs. For example, Fitch added
back $89.8
million in non-cash stock-based compensation and $78.4 million
restructuring
related costs in 2016.
