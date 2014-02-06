(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Assicurazioni Generali
SpA's (Generali) and its core subsidiaries' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'A-' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+'. The
Outlooks are Negative.
Fitch has also affirmed Generali's senior and subordinated notes
at 'BBB+' and
'BBB-', respectively. A full list of rating actions is provided
at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the IFS ratings reflects Generali's strong
operating
performance in 2013 (in particular in the property and casualty
segments) and
the enhanced focus of the new management to preserve capital and
reduce debt.
This is partially offset by a fairly low group regulatory
solvency position and
high financial leverage for the rating level.
Generali's ratings continue to be affected by the group's
exposure to the
eurozone debt crisis, primarily through its significant holdings
of Italian
sovereign debt (EUR55.5bn or 2.9x consolidated shareholders'
funds at end-9M13).
This represents large concentration risk and a potential source
of volatility
for capital adequacy. The group's exposure to Italy, which is to
match its
domestic liabilities in Italy, explains the alignment of
Generali's IDR to
Italy's 'BBB+'. The IFS rating is one notch higher than its IDR
and that of
Italy, supported by the company's geographical diversification
in countries with
stronger credit profiles than Italy, in particular Germany and
France.
Generali is refocusing on select core markets and has agreed to
dispose of a
number of operations worldwide to raise up to EUR4bn to
strengthen its capital
position and repay its debt. Generali has so far disposed of
EUR2.4bn of
non-core operations, which will boost its consolidated solvency
margin by 9% in
2014. The company has also put BSI (a private banking service
provider in
Switzerland) up for sale. Partially offsetting this, Generali
has the option to
buy the remaining 24% of PPF Group shareholding in Generali PPF
Holding in
December 2014.
Generali's balance sheet remains weaker than peers', with fairly
low and
potentially volatile capital and high financial leverage.
However, the new
management has expressed commitment to strengthen and maintain
capital at a
higher level and to reduce financial debt, marking an important
difference from
previous management. Management has also undertaken a thorough
review of the
group's investments and streamlined its processes and
operations. Fitch views
positively the group's focus on its core markets and on
streamlining its
operations.
Generali's Fitch-calculated financial leverage ratio (FLR) was
fairly high at
35% at end-9M13. However, the group plans to reduce financial
debt: it repaid
EUR500m in 1H13 and plans to repay at least EUR750m of
outstanding senior notes
during the course of 2014. To partially refinance all its
existing maturities in
2014 (EUR2.25bn), Generali also issued EUR1.25bn of senior debt
in January 2014.
Although the issuance led to an increase in financial leverage
to an estimated
37% on a pro-forma basis at end-9M13, from 35% at end-2012, this
is only
temporary as Fitch expects that EUR750m will be repaid in 2014.
Fitch expects
FLR to fall below 35% as the group deleverages.
Fixed-charge coverage (FCC) excluding unrealised and realised
gains and losses
was low at 2.7x at 9M13, down from 6.4x in 2012, but this was
due to the
seasonality of interest payments. FCC is expected to improve
over time as the
new debt carries a lower coupon than the existing outstanding
notes. Fitch also
views that Generali has high financial flexibility, as
demonstrated, for
example, by the sale of treasury shares to fund the buy-out of
Generali
Deutschland's minorities.
Fitch believes that Generali's capital is vulnerable to stress
due to its
substantial exposure to Italian sovereign debt and its high
investment leverage.
Furthermore, Generali's significant levels of goodwill and
intangibles
negatively affects the quality of its capital. Generali is
aiming for a
regulatory solvency ratio at or above 160% at the end of its
three-year plan in
2015, a level consistent with an 'A' category rating, in
accordance with Fitch's
insurance rating methodology.
RATING SENSITIVITES
Generali's ratings are likely to be downgraded if Italy is
further downgraded.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade of Generali and its core
subsidiaries'
ratings include:
- Consolidated FLR remaining at or above 35% over the next 12
months
- Consolidated Solvency I ratio falling below 120% on a
sustained basis
Key rating triggers for an upgrade of Generali and its core
subsidiaries'
ratings include:
- Strengthening of the group's capital base to the extent that
Generali is able
to withstand credit and other losses during severe stress. This
could be
achieved with a consolidated Solvency I ratio consistently above
150% or if the
eurozone debt crisis stabilises and Italy's rating is upgraded
to the 'A'
category
The rating actions are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA:
IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Iard:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Vie:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Deutschland Holding AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Cosmos Versicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Cosmos Lebensversicherungs-AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Lebensversicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Versicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Central Krankenversicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Espana, S.A. de Seguros Y Reaseguros
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Versicherung AG (Austria)
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Envivas Krankenversicherung AG
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Dialog Lebensversicherungs-AG
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali (Schweiz) Holding AG:
IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Generali's debt ratings are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
Senior unsecured:
EUR750m 4.875% notes due 11 November 2014: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EUR1,750m 5.125% notes due 16 September 2024: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EUR1,250m 2.875% notes due 14 January 2020: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital instruments/notes:
GBP495m perpetual notes 6.416% until February 2022, thereafter
Libor plus 220bp:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
GBP350m perpetual notes 6.269% until June 2026, thereafter
Euribor plus
235bp: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior subordinated notes:
EUR1,250m 7.75% until December 2022, due 12 December 2042:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR750m 10.125% until July 2022, due 10 July 2042: affirmed at
'BBB-'
Generali Finance BV
Senior unsecured:
EUR1,500m 4.75% guaranteed notes due 12 May 2014: affirmed at
'BBB+'
EUR500m 3.875% notes due 6 May 2015: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital instruments/notes:
EUR1,275m perpetual notes 5.317% until June 2016, thereafter
Euribor plus
210bp: affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR1,250m perpetual notes 5.479% until February 2017, thereafter
Euribor plus
214bp: affirmed at 'BBB-'
GBP700m perpetual notes 6.214% until June 2016, thereafter
Euribor plus
208bp: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.