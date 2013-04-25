(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken's
(GFG) and its
major central institution, DZ BANK AG Deutsche
Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank's,
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook. GFG's Group
Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'a+'.
Fitch has also affirmed the IDRs of 1,115 members of GFG's
mutual support scheme
at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed and
withdrawn the
IDRs of 20 local cooperative banks, members of the scheme, as a
result of their
mergers into other rated members. A full updated list of GFG's
1,116 rated
members following these rating actions is available at
www.fitchratings.com or
via the link above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRF) AND SENIOR
DEBT
GFG is Germany's cooperative financial services network and
Bundesverband der
Deutschen Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken (BVR) manages the
protection scheme
providing the network's members with mutual support. The IDRs
(Group Ratings)
apply collectively to GFG as a group and individually to the
scheme's 1,116
members. The IDRs are based on the approach described in Fitch's
"Rating
Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms". In line
with these criteria, no VR is assigned to the individual
members.
GFG's IDRs reflect the group's high cohesiveness, which is
supported by its
tested mutual support mechanism, very high propensity to provide
mutual support
as demonstrated by its extensive track-record, and its members'
deep
institutional integration. To date, the support mechanism and
the cooperative
banks' strategic cohesion have always been sufficient to support
even GFG's
largest members, and we expect this to remain the case.
While the IDRs are driven by GFG's collective standalone
profile, there is, in
our view, a high probability that the German state (currently
'AAA'/Stable)
would ultimately support GFG or (groups of) individual members
if ever needed,
given GFG's systemic importance at a national level. The
cooperative banks play
an essential role as providers of financial services on a large
scale to
household and small business clients in Germany. GFG's SRF of
'A+' reflects
this.
In common with other banks with a SRF of 'A+', GFG has a
Short-term IDR of
'F1+', reflecting greater certainty of support propensity in the
short term.
Even if the SRF was revised downwards, Fitch might consider the
group's
liquidity profile to be strong enough to maintain a Short-term
IDR of 'F1+'
rather than the more common 'F1' with an 'A+' Long-term IDR.
DZ BANK's SRF reflects Fitch's view of the likely state support
available to the
bank if a severe crisis, compounded by DZ BANK's size, proved so
substantial
that it was beyond GFG's ability to support. Systemic support
would, in our
view, be motivated by GFG's reliance on DZ BANK, Germany's
third-largest
commercial bank, to serve the vast majority of the group's 30
million domestic
clients. In Fitch's opinion, state support to GFG would be
likely to be
channelled through the mutual support scheme or DZ BANK. The
latter's SRF is
aligned with GFG's. However, we view the risk that GFG or DZ
BANK may require
state support in the foreseeable future as remote.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT
GFG's and its members' Long-term IDRs are driven by GFG's VR and
are at the same
level as GFG's SRF. The IDRs would only be downgraded if GFG's
VR and SRF were
downgraded. The latter would only occur if we changed our view
on Germany's
ability or propensity to support. This, in turn, would most
probably result from
a downgrade of the sovereign rating, or from Fitch's expectation
that
governments' propensity of support will generally decrease.
A downgrade of the sovereign rating alone would not
automatically trigger a
downgrade of GFG's IDRs. However, if a sovereign rating
downgrade was driven by
a significant deterioration of the country's economic
environment and prospects
(rather than increasing contingent liabilities related to the
eurozone crisis,
for example), the high correlation of GFG's risk/return profile
with the German
economy would result in significant pressure on its VR, and thus
on the group's
and its members' IDRs.
An upgrade of GFG's VR would trigger a similar upgrade of the
group's and its
rated members' Long-term IDRs. A downgrade of the Long-term IDRs
would trigger a
downgrade of the Short-term IDRs. Independently, the Short-term
IDRs could be
downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' if we perceived a material and
structural
deterioration of the group's funding and liquidity profile and,
at the same
time, if the group's SRF was revised downwards.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The affirmation of GFG's VR reflects the group's strong
franchise as the second
largest domestic retail banking group, mainly focusing on
domestic household and
small business clients. It also reflects the local banks' high
and resilient
profitability, which has been maintained at the successive
stages of the
financial crisis and which dominates GFG's earning generation.
The VR also
factors in GFG's relatively low-risk profile benefiting from the
robust domestic
economic environment, its granular risk and earnings
distribution and moderate
direct capital market exposure. It also reflects its strong
funding and
liquidity profile underpinned by the local banks' stable
domestic retail
deposits.
We expect GFG to continue to use its resilient performance in
combination with
prudent profit distribution to gradually enhance its already
strong economic
capitalisation. Our estimated Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of
12.5% at
end-2012 represents a substantial cushion for potential losses
and risk
migration. At the same time, we believe that the local banks are
now entering a
phase of slower, but still solid, capital build-up compared with
the past four
years.
We expect the local banks' performance to gradually weaken from
2013. Pressure
should arise from the low interest rate environment, which will
increasingly
affect their significant revenues from maturity transformation.
Moreover, a
gradual increase of loan impairments appears inevitable in the
medium term in
light of the current exceptionally benign economic conditions in
Germany. More
structurally, the VR also factors in GFG' relative cost
inefficiency and our
expectation that, despite likely moderate erosion of their
market shares, the
local banks will successfully defend their retail deposit
franchise from
increasingly intense competition.
The strength of the local banks' earnings and the resilience of
their asset
quality are essential and should remain sufficient to absorb the
substantial
volatility arising from the sizeable vulnerable wholesale assets
concentrated at
its two central wholesale clearing institutions, DZ BANK and WGZ
BANK AG
Westdeutsche Genossenschafts-Zentralbank. This stabilising
effect remains
crucial as the eurozone crisis seems unlikely to be resolved
rapidly.
DZ BANK's diversified business model is a key positive rating
factor due to the
solid and steady performance of its retail businesses
(especially residential
mortgage lending (Bausparkasse), insurance and, to a lesser
extent, asset
management). Dominating the bank's profit generation,
particularly at the most
adverse stages of the financial crisis, these operations
mitigate its vulnerable
asset classes' volatility. A lasting environment of low interest
rates close to
the current level would pressure profitability in the
Bausparkasse and insurance
businesses, eventually diluting their essential loss-mitigating
function.
However, we expect this process to be gradual.
DZ BANK's vulnerable assets, although shrinking, still amount to
a relatively
high multiple of its FCC for a diversified banking group of its
size. The bank
has achieved further progress in 2012. The performance of
Deutsche
Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG (DG HYP), its commercial real
estate (CRE) and
public sector lender remains weak but is gradually improving,
helped by its
increasing focus on German assets. Following high loan
impairments in CEE, DZ
BANK's leasing operations have been recapitalised and are
undergoing radical
restructuring. Despite challenging market conditions, DVB BANK
SE, DZ BANK's
medium-sized ship financing business, maintains satisfactory
performance and
resilient asset quality, significantly outperforming most of its
domestic peers.
Exposures to ABS and peripheral eurozone countries continue to
decline due to
maturities and some active management. However, DZ BANK's
vulnerable asset
portfolios remain large, and several more years of downsizing
will be necessary
to achieve uncritical levels.
As the main investing vehicle for GFG's liquidity, DZ BANK has
privileged access
to the local banks' EUR100bn structural (mostly retail) excess
deposits.
Diversified covered bond issuance enhances its funding mix.
Volatile performance
has hindered the necessary strengthening of the bank's modest
capitalisation
during the crisis. We believe that GFG would make its resources
available to DZ
BANK if necessary as they did in 2009. GFG's backing largely
insulates DZ BANK
from market expectations, which significantly exceed the
regulatory agenda. This
enables the bank's continued growth, notably in
capital-intensive asset-based
lending, creating an advantage over capital-constrained
competitors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
An upgrade of GFG's VR would require material de-risking and
refocusing of the
group's wholesale operations and efficiency gains. Improvements
of the group's
corporate governance would also be a condition for an upgrade.
This notably
includes risk management processes that would improve the
group's ability to
anticipate or quickly coordinate reactions to external shocks.
Fitch recognises
the challenges in producing timely consolidated data for a
decentralised group.
At the same time, more detailed consolidated information on the
group's risk
parameters would be a necessary condition to envisage an
upgrade, assuming the
above mentioned conditions are fulfilled.
Barring worst-case eurozone or banking union related
developments, it would
probably take the following combination over the course of
significantly more
than a year for Fitch to envisage a downgrade of GFG's VR: a
sudden and severe
recession leading to surging default rates of its small business
clients; the
persistence of extremely low interest rates; and unsustainably
intensive
competition for retail deposits, resulting in material margin
erosion or deposit
outflows.
The expected introduction of a European banking union could
simultaneously
weaken the availability of state support and the effectiveness
of GFG's mutual
support scheme, with potentially far-reaching negative
implications for the
group's financial strength. This would be the case if GFG's
members became
subject to the risk collectivisation of common, EU-wide deposit
insurance and
resolution schemes. Our base case does not yet include these
risks, especially
as we believe that the German authorities are strongly committed
to preserving
the effectiveness of GFG's support scheme and limiting the
contingent
liabilities that the banking union could entail for the group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED AND HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by DZ
BANK and DG HYP
are all notched down from GFG's VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk.
We view as high the probability that GFG would make its
resources available to
DZ BANK and DG HYP if necessary, to prevent them from becoming
unable to meet
their payments on these instruments. Thus, these instruments'
ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in GFG's VR.
DZ BANK and DG HYP's LT2 subordinated debt instruments are
notched down once
from GFG's VR to reflect their higher loss severity compared
with senior
unsecured notes. DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust I is rated four
notches below
GFG's VR, two notches each for higher loss severity and higher
non-performance
risk. The other hybrid capital instruments (see list below),
whose profit
distribution triggers are less likely to be activated, are
notched three times
for non-performance risk, i.e. five times in total.
The rating actions are as follows:
GFG
Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
DZ BANK
Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated LT2 notes: affirmed at 'A'
DG HYP
Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated LT2 notes: affirmed at 'A'
DVB BANK
Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
1,113 members of GFG's mutual support scheme
Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
The IDRs of the following members have been affirmed at
'A+'/Stable/'F1+' and
withdrawn as a result of their mergers into other rated members
of the group:
Gross-Gerauer Volksbank eG
Raiffeisenbank Birkenfeld eG
Raiffeisenbank Obergermaringen eG
Raiffeisenbank Oberschleissheim eG
Raiffeisenbank Travemuende eG
Raiffeisenbank Vogelsberg eG
Raiffeisenbank Vorallgaeu eG
Raiffeisenbank Weilheim eG
Vereinigte Volksbank Griesheim-Weiterstadt eG
Volksbank Benninghausen eG
Volksbank Brilon eG
Volksbank Brueggen-Nettetal eG
Volksbank eG Bechtheim
Volksbank eG Verden
Volksbank Erzgebirge eG
Volksbank Harsewinkel eG
Volksbank Hegau eG
Volksbank Murgtal eG
Volksbank Worms-Wonnegau eG
Volksbank-Raiffeisenbank Penzberg eG
DZ BANK's hybrid capital instruments (preferred stocks):
EUR300m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust I (DE0009078337): affirmed
at 'BBB'
EUR500m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust II (DE000A0DCXA0):
affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR350m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust III (DE000A0DZTE1):
affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR10m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
I
(DE000A0GN869): affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR50m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VI
(DE000A0GLDZ3): affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR100m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VII
(DE000A0GMRS6): affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR100m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VIII
(DE000A0GWWW7): affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR50m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
IX
(DE000A0NTTT1): affirmed at 'BBB-'
