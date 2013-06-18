(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based gaming
conglomerate Genting Berhad's (Genting) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'.
Fitch has also affirmed Genting's 52%-owned subsidiary, Genting Singapore PLC's
(GENS) Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'A-' and its SGD perpetual
capital securities at 'BBB'. The Outlooks for Genting and GENS are Stable.
Genting's ratings reflect its continued strong market position in the Malaysian
and Singaporean
gaming markets, its robust though lower operating margins, and low net financial
leverage. The ratings also benefit from the company's modest diversification via
its plantation and power businesses.
GENS's ratings are equalised with Genting's due to strong strategic and
operational ties between the two entities, with GENS contributing about 48% of
Genting's consolidated EBITDA in 2012. Genting's revenue momentum and EBITDA
weakened in 2012 primarily due to lower business volume in Singapore, lower win
percentage in Malaysia and lower crude palm oil (CPO) prices. However, as
visitor arrivals continue to support the GENS mass market segment, and with an
expectation that win rates will normalize, Fitch expects Genting's EBITDA margin
to be sustained at over 35%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Q113 performance: Genting's EBITDAR margin declined to 37% in Q113 from 48%
in Q112 (FY12: 41%) and its financial leverage (gross adjusted debt/operating
EBITDAR) deteriorated to 2.51x as of 31 March 2013 from 2.41x in FY12. The
weaker financial performance was on account of lower win rates reported by GENS
and Genting UK and lower palm oil prices. With the completion of the resort (and
absence of pre-opening expenses) and hold rates stabilizing over time, Fitch
expects GENS' EBITDAR margin to stabilize at around 40%.
Limited impact from Las Vegas acquisition: Fitch does not expect this project to
impair Genting's credit profile. This assumes around 50% of the project is
funded through debt and the facility commences full-scale commercial operations
by 2017. In March 2013, Genting acquired Boyd Corp's unfinished Echelon project
at Las Vegas for USD350m (approx. MYR1.09bn). Genting proposes to build an
integrated gaming resort at this site, the first phase of which Fitch estimates
will cost USD2.5bn to USD3bn and will take around three years to complete. This
project in isolation does not materially negatively impact Genting's credit
profile. However, with possible new jurisdictions, and in particular locations
like Japan, and noting that Genting has land in Miami and has been monitoring
the potential legalization of gaming in Florida, any execution of such large
scale projects concurrently has the potential to stretch Genting's credit
profile.
High minority-adjusted gross leverage: Genting's financial leverage on a
consolidated basis is not directly comparable with that of its peers given a
high level of minority interests in almost all its key operating subsidiaries.
However, even after adjusting for this - by deducting minority interests as
operating EBITDAR - Genting's financial leverage as measured by the ratio of
gross adjusted debt to operating EBITDAR less minority interest was high at
3.18x in FY12 (FY11: 2.58x). Whilst this in isolation is high relative to
Genting's rating, Fitch takes comfort that the company maintains strong cash
balances.
Ample financial flexibility: The financial risk arising from Genting's high
financial leverage is mitigated by its ample cash balance of MYR19.8bn as of 31
March 2013 (31 December 2012: MYR21.7bn). Genting's net financial leverage as
measured by the ratio of net adjusted debt to operating EBITDAR less minority
interest was at negative 0.67x in FY12 (FY11: 0.17x) i.e. Genting is in a net
cash position.
DEBT STRUCTURE
Holdco debt structure acceptable : While the holding company is debt-free, it
had guaranteed MYR4.5bn subsidiary debt as of 31 December 2012 (31 December
2011: MYR2.5bn). The holding company earns a stable and recurring stream of
revenues in the form of license and management fees from subsidiaries and
dividends from its subsidiaries, which is adequate to meet financial obligations
should the guarantees be invoked. As the holding company has management control
of operating subsidiaries, structural subordination risk is acceptable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Genting
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action on Genting's ratings include
-Failure to moderate financial leverage as measured by the ratio of gross
adjusted debt to operating EBITDAR less minority interest to less than 2.5x and
to maintain strong cash balance, and
-Net financial leverage as measured by the ratio of net adjusted debt to
operating EBITDAR less minority interest being sustained at less than 1.0x
Upside potential to the ratings is limited by the capital intensity of the
gaming business.
GENS
-Any weakening of operational and strategic ties between GENS and Genting will
also result in GENS's rating being notched down from its parent's rating. Fitch
assesses GENS's standalone rating at 'BBB' - despite its operational and
financial metrics being in line with Genting's consolidated numbers - primarily
due to its single-market exposure.