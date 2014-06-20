(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Malaysia-based gaming
conglomerate Genting Berhad's (Genting) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. Fitch
has also
affirmed Genting's 52%-owned subsidiary, Genting Singapore PLC's
(GENS)
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'A-' and its SGD
perpetual capital
securities at 'BBB'. The Outlooks for Genting and GENS are
Stable.
Genting's ratings reflect its continued strong market position
in the Malaysian
and Singaporean gaming markets, its robust and improving
operating margins, and
low net financial leverage. Genting's overall business risk is
lowered by its
industry diversification into the high cash generating
plantations and power
sectors.
GENS's ratings are equalised with Genting's due to strong
strategic and
operational ties between the two entities, with GENS
contributing about 48% of
Genting's consolidated EBITDA in 2013. Sharing of brands and a
history of
providing financial support are also key attributes for the
equalisation of the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable credit profile: Genting's 'A-' IDR is the highest among
Fitch-rated
global gaming companies, which reflects its strong and highly
profitable gaming
operations together with its strong balance sheet. Following a
soft FY13
performance compared with FY12, Genting reported strong first
quarter 2014
results, with higher earnings from most divisions. Genting's low
net leverage,
with negative net external debt on a consolidated basis which
was negative 0.21x
in FY13, supports its rating. While this will rise as the group
embarks on new
projects, Fitch expects its credit metrics to remain at levels
commensurate with
its rating.
Overseas Expansion Intensifies: In Q114, GENS entered into a
50:50 JV with
Anhui-based property developer, Landing International
Development Limited
(LIDL), to develop a USD2.2bn (SGD2.79bn) integrated resort (IR)
at Jeju in
South Korea. GENS has also incorporated eight subsidiaries in
Japan, each with a
paid-up capital of JPY2, anticipating the passage of the casino
regulation bill.
While the Jeju IR project is modest in relation to GENS' scale
of operations,
the simultaneous execution of other large scale projects by the
group like in
Las Vegas and potentially Japan could strain Genting's financial
profile.
However we note that the group has a history of pursuing
expansion prudently.
High Minority-adjusted Gross Leverage: Genting's financial
leverage on a
consolidated basis is not directly comparable with that of its
peers, given a
high level of minority interests in almost all of its key
operating
subsidiaries. However, even after adjusting for this - by
deducting minority
interests as operating EBITDAR - financial leverage as measured
by the ratio of
gross adjusted debt to operating EBITDAR less minority interest
was high at
4.08x in FY13 (FY12: 3.71x). While this in isolation is high
relative to
Genting's rating, the resultant risk is mitigated by Genting's
strong cash
balances.
Limited structural subordination: With most of the group
borrowing at the
operating subsidiary level, and given that the holding company
earns a stable
and recurring stream of revenues in the form of license and
management fees and
dividends from its subsidiaries, the holding company's
relatively low interest
in its subsidiaries in not an immediate concern.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Genting
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action
on Genting's ratings include
-Failure to moderate financial leverage as measured by the ratio
of gross
adjusted debt to operating
EBITDAR less minority interest to less than 2.5x and to maintain
strong cash
balance, and
-Net financial leverage as measured by the ratio of net adjusted
debt to
operating EBITDAR less
minority interest being sustained at less than 1.0x
Upside potential to the ratings is limited by the capital
intensity of the
gaming business.
GENS
Any weakening of operational and strategic ties between GENS and
Genting will
also result in
GENS's rating being notched down from its parent's rating. Fitch
assesses GENS's
standalone rating at 'BBB' - despite its operational and
financial metrics being
in line with Genting's consolidated numbers - primarily due to
its single-market
exposure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7213
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-03/04/05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7227
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.