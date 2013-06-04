(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Genworth Life Insurance Company,
Genworth Life and
Annuity Insurance Company and Genworth Life Insurance Company of
New York
(collectively, Genworth Life). Fitch has also affirmed the 'A-'
long-term
ratings on the Genworth Global Funding Trusts. The Rating
Outlook has been
revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions
follows at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision in the Outlook to Stable reflects the improved
operating
performance of the U.S. mortgage insurance business, strong
statutory capital
position of Genworth Life's subsidiaries, reduction in product
and investment
portfolio risk and somewhat improved financial flexibility of
the holding
company. The revision in Outlook also reflects the continued
execution of the
company's new corporate strategy and the naming of a new CEO.
The Negative Outlook on the life companies had been driven in
part by losses at
the U.S. mortgage insurance business and the potential effect on
the life
companies. Favorably, Genworth Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE: GNW)
U.S. mortgage
insurance segment reported an operating profit of $21 million in
the first
quarter of 2013, following 21 consecutive quarters of losses.
Fitch believes
improving macroeconomic conditions coupled with a greater
proportion of risk
related to vintage 2009 and forward books of business reduce the
likelihood that
the company would have to rely on large capital contributions
from the life
companies to support the U.S. mortgage insurance business. The
current rating
level of the life companies can tolerate a moderate amount of
additional losses
at the U.S. mortgage insurance business, including additional
capital
replenishment.
As part of GNW's U.S. mortgage capital plan, $100 million of
capital and
ownership of the European mortgage insurance subsidiary was
transferred to GNW's
lead U.S. mortgage insurance subsidiary. As a result, the U.S.
mortgage
subsidiaries will have a risk-to-capital ratio below the
statutory maximum of
25:1 and will no longer have to depend on regulatory and
counterparty
forbearance to write new business.
GNW also implemented an internal legal entity reorganization
that created a new
public holding structure removing the U.S. mortgage insurance
subsidiaries from
the companies covered by the indenture governing GNW's senior
notes. This
eliminated the risk that if a significant subsidiary were to
become subject to
an insolvency proceeding, it could trigger an event of default
under GNW's
senior debt indenture resulting in an acceleration of the
maturity of GNW's
debt.
Fitch believes GNW's holding company liquidity profile is strong
and financial
flexibility is somewhat improved. Holding company cash totaled
$955 million at
March 31, 2013, in excess of management's stated target to hold
2x annual debt
service plus a buffer of $350 million for stress scenarios. Net
proceeds from
the upcoming sale of the Wealth Management business are
estimated at $360
million and will be used to address the $500 million of 2014
debt maturity.
However, Fitch views GNW's financial flexibility as still being
hindered by the
company's low stock price, which is at a significant discount to
book value, and
high spreads in the credit default swap market. Additionally,
both of GNW's
revolving credit facilities matured in 2012 and neither facility
was replaced.
Genworth Life's statutory capital position remains strong and
has benefited from
the sale of its Medicare supplement business and the completion
of two life
block transactions. Reported risk-based capital (RBC) was
estimated at 450% at
March 31, 2013. Unassigned surplus totaled $335 million at
year-end 2012, which
should allow the company to resume the payment of ordinary
statutory dividends
to the holding company.
Offsetting these positives is GNW's GAAP earnings-based interest
coverage, which
remains below expectations for the rating category, and exposure
to the low
interest rate environment, particularly within its long-term
care and fixed
annuity businesses. In addition there is uncertainty as to the
impact of
increased regulatory scrutiny of the industry's use of
affiliated captives,
which may impact GNW's future ability to cede reserves to
special-purpose
captive reinsurers.
GNW's GAAP earnings-based interest coverage ratio was 4.0x
through the first
three months of 2013, up from 2.9x in 2012 and 2.4x in 2011, but
below Fitch's
expectation of 7x for the rating category. Fitch expects some
improvement over
the near term as U.S. mortgage insurance losses subside and
financial leverage
declines. However, Fitch believes GNW's exposure to
interest-sensitive business,
particularly fixed annuities and long-term care, will hamper the
company's
ability to meaningfully improve earnings in its U.S. Life
Insurance segment.
The performance of certain legacy life and long-term care
insurance blocks has
put downward pressure on the statutory earnings of the life
companies. Genworth
Life has initiated several rounds of premium rate increases on
long-term care
designed to mitigate losses on older generation policies as well
as offset the
impact of lower interest rates, unfavorable business mix and
lower than expected
lapse rates. Fitch believes these price increases will improve
statutory
earnings. However, it will take some time to receive regulatory
approval in all
states and for rates to flow through to earned premiums.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers that could result in a rating downgrade include:
-An increase in financial leverage above 30%;
-A sustained decline in statutory interest coverage below 3x,
especially if
combined with a decline in cash at the holding company below 2x
annual holding
company interest expense;
-GAAP earnings-based interest coverage below 4x;
-A decline in Genworth Life company RBC below 350%;
-A material ($500 million or more) earnings charge from adverse
development of
long-term care reserves.
While Fitch does not anticipate a rating upgrade in the near
term, triggers that
could result in a rating upgrade over the longer term include:
-Consistent earnings generation at the U.S. mortgage insurance
business;
-Improvement in GAAP earnings-based interest coverage to 7x or
better;
-Sustained statutory earnings at Genworth Life of $400 million
annually.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Genworth Life Insurance Company;
Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company;
Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York;
--IFS at 'A-'.
Genworth Global Funding Trusts;
--Long-term rating at 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
