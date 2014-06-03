(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Genworth Life Insurance Company,
Genworth Life and
Annuity Insurance Company, and Genworth Life Insurance Company
of New York
(collectively, Genworth Life). Fitch has also affirmed the 'A-'
long-term
ratings on the Genworth Global Funding Trusts. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation reflects Genworth Financial, Inc.'s
(NYSE: GNW) improved
overall operating performance, strong statutory capital position
of Genworth
Life's subsidiaries, reduction in product and investment
portfolio risk, and
improved financial flexibility of the holding company.
The ratings also consider the company's large exposure to the
long-term care
insurance market, which continues to be challenged by
under-performing legacy
business and the ongoing low interest rate environment, as well
as uncertainty
as to the effect of increased regulatory scrutiny of the
industry's use of
affiliated captives, which may impact GNW's future ability to
cede reserves to
special-purpose captive reinsurers. While GNW's earnings profile
has improved,
earnings and GAAP interest coverage metrics remain somewhat
below rating
expectations.
GNW's improved earnings profile in recent years is largely tied
to the company's
U.S. mortgage insurance segment, which reported an operating
profit of $37
million in 2013 and $33 million thus far in 2014, following 5
consecutive years
of losses. The increase is attributable to improving
macroeconomic conditions
coupled with a greater proportion of risk related to vintage
2009 and forward
books of business. Fitch believes the improving profitability
together with $300
million of proceeds from the December 2013 debt raise that
remain at the U.S.
mortgage insurance (MI) holding company and proceeds from the
recent Australian
MI IPO reduce the likelihood that the company would have to rely
on large
capital contributions from the life companies to support the
U.S. mortgage
insurance business.
GNW has initiated several rounds of premium rate increases on
long-term care
products designed to mitigate losses on older generation
policies as well as
offset the impact of lower interest rates, unfavorable business
mix,
improvements in life expectancy, and lower than expected lapse
rates. Fitch
believes these price increases will improve earnings over the
longer term.
However, it will take some time to receive regulatory approval
in all states and
for rates to flow through to earned premiums.
Fitch believes GNW's holding company liquidity profile is strong
and financial
flexibility has improved. Holding company cash remains in excess
of management's
stated target to hold 1.5x annual debt service plus a buffer of
$350 million for
stress scenarios. GNW has approximately $925 million of debt
maturing in the
next three years, $625 million of which has been prefunded. In
the third quarter
of 2013 GNW entered into a three-year $300 million revolving
credit facility,
which provides the company with an additional source of working
capital.
However, Fitch views GNW's financial flexibility as still
somewhat hindered by
the company's low stock price. Unlike many of its life insurance
peers, GNW's
stock continues to trade at a significant discount to book
value.
Genworth Life's statutory capital position remains strong with a
reported RBC of
480% at Mar. 31, 2014. Unassigned surplus totaled $440 million,
which has
allowed the company to resume the payment of ordinary statutory
dividends to the
holding company. Fitch notes that reported statutory capital is
heavily
leveraged to reinsurance captives. At year-end 2013, Genworth
Life's operating
subsidiaries recognized $5.4 billion in reserve credit, or 145%
of year-end
surplus, for reserves ceded to special-purpose captive
reinsurers.
Fitch views positively the company's plans to capture the
long-term care
reserves that have been ceded to its Bermuda subsidiary. While
the impact on
risk-based capital (RBC) will be minimal, proposed recapture
significantly
improves the transparency associated with this challenging line
of business.
GNW's GAAP earnings-based interest coverage ratio was 4.2x
through the first
three months of 2014, up from 3.9x in 2013 and 2.9x in 2012, but
below Fitch's
expectation of 7x for the rating category. Fitch expects some
improvement over
the near term as U.S. mortgage insurance is modestly profitable
and interest
expense declines. However, Fitch believes GNW's exposure to
interest-sensitive
business, particularly fixed annuities and long-term care, will
hamper the
company's ability to meaningfully improve earnings in its U.S.
Life Insurance
segment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers that could result in a rating downgrade include:
-An increase in financial leverage above 30%;
-A sustained decline in statutory interest coverage below 3x,
especially if
combined with a decline in cash at the holding company below
management's target
of 1.5x annual holding company interest expense plus a buffer of
$350 million
(approximately $790 million);
-GAAP earnings-based interest coverage below 4x;
-A decline in Genworth life company risk-based capital below
350%;
-A material ($500 million or more) earnings charge from adverse
development of
long-term care reserves.
While Fitch does not anticipate a rating upgrade in the near
term, triggers that
could result in an upgrade over the longer-term include:
-Consistent earnings generation at the U.S. MI business;
-Improvement in GAAP earnings-based interest coverage to 7x or
better;
-Sustained statutory earnings at Genworth Life of $400 million
annually.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Genworth Life Insurance Company;
Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company;
Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York;
--IFS at 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
