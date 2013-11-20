LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Georgia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-'. The issue ratings on Georgia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Georgia's 'BB-' foreign and local currency IDRs reflects the following key rating drivers: Institutional progress but political risks remain The completion of the electoral cycle has demonstrated that Georgia's institutions can channel political change. However, the political scene is still relatively fragmented and the current coalition's cohesion will be tested following the resignation of Mr Ivanishvili from the post of prime minister. Judicial proceedings against members of the previous administration could sour the political climate. Lower growth but macro fundamentals intact GDP growth fell to 1.7% in 9M13, due to the steep reduction in public investment as the government was reviewing some of its public contracts. Electoral and policy uncertainty was also a hindrance to investment and weak domestic demand acted as a drag on GDP growth and further dampened inflation. However, a pick-up in public and private investment is expected in 2014, supporting an acceleration of GDP growth to 5%, closer to the average for 2010-12. External financing vulnerabilities Georgia's current account deficit (CAD) nearly halved in 2013, reflecting a fall in imports and continued export growth, but remained high relative to 'BB' peers at an estimated 6.3% of GDP. Fitch expects the CAD to rise in 2014-15. Relatively stable foreign direct investment (FDI) has enabled a significant increase in foreign exchange reserves, which reduces external vulnerability. Net external debt remains among the highest in the 'BB' category at 59% of GDP. Manageable debt dynamics As a result of lower investment expenditure, the fiscal deficit is estimated to have shrunk to 2.4% of GDP in 2013. The government expects to catch-up on postponed investment over the coming three years, pushing the deficit to 3.9% of GDP in 2014 before gradually falling thereafter. Provided growth resumes, the debt-to-GDP ratio should remain broadly stable in the coming years at about 35% of GDP, in line with the 'BB' median. However, increases in social transfers in 2013 will result in greater rigidity of spending. Improving relations with Russia The new government has significantly improved bilateral relations with Russia and allowed for the opening of the Russian market after a ban was imposed in 2006. As a result, exports to Russia increased from 2Q13. Fitch expects exports to Russia to continue to grow in 2014-15. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action are: - A renewed widening in the CAD combined with a fall in capital inflows could lead to a weakening in the exchange rate or pressure on reserves. If severe enough, this could present a risk to the rating. - A departure from prudent fiscal and monetary policymaking. - A souring of the domestic political climate. An increase in domestic political instability could affect policy-making, for example a collapse of the governing coalition or turbulence resulting from judicial investigations of former officials. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action are: - A revival of strong and sustainable GDP growth combined with fiscal discipline. - A moderation of external imbalances, underpinned by continuous export growth. - Further evidence of improvements in governance and political stability. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that the government will respect the provisions of the Economic Freedom Act and avoid significant fiscal slippage by following its longer-term commitment to keeping the deficit below 3% of GDP, so that the gross general government debt ratio will stabilise at about 35% of GDP. Fitch assumes that Georgia maintains access to IMF precautionary funding by keeping to agreed targets. A departure from these targets could expose external finances to greater risks. Fitch expects bilateral relations with Russia to continue improving and the lifting of trade barriers to be maintained. Fitch does not expect a deterioration of domestic political stability and expects risks from territorial disputes to be contained. Contact: Primary Analyst Vincent Forest Associate Director +44 20 3530 1080 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Charles Seville Director +44 20 3530 1048 Committee Chairperson Douglas Renwick Senior Director +44 20 3530 1045 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 