LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Georgia's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BB-'. The issue
ratings on Georgia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency
bonds have also
been affirmed at 'BB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Stable. The
Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB' and the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Georgia's 'BB-' foreign and local currency IDRs reflects the
following key
rating drivers:
Institutional progress but political risks remain
The completion of the electoral cycle has demonstrated that
Georgia's
institutions can channel political change. However, the
political scene is still
relatively fragmented and the current coalition's cohesion will
be tested
following the resignation of Mr Ivanishvili from the post of
prime minister.
Judicial proceedings against members of the previous
administration could sour
the political climate.
Lower growth but macro fundamentals intact
GDP growth fell to 1.7% in 9M13, due to the steep reduction in
public investment
as the government was reviewing some of its public contracts.
Electoral and
policy uncertainty was also a hindrance to investment and weak
domestic demand
acted as a drag on GDP growth and further dampened inflation.
However, a pick-up
in public and private investment is expected in 2014, supporting
an acceleration
of GDP growth to 5%, closer to the average for 2010-12.
External financing vulnerabilities
Georgia's current account deficit (CAD) nearly halved in 2013,
reflecting a fall
in imports and continued export growth, but remained high
relative to 'BB' peers
at an estimated 6.3% of GDP. Fitch expects the CAD to rise in
2014-15.
Relatively stable foreign direct investment (FDI) has enabled a
significant
increase in foreign exchange reserves, which reduces external
vulnerability. Net
external debt remains among the highest in the 'BB' category at
59% of GDP.
Manageable debt dynamics
As a result of lower investment expenditure, the fiscal deficit
is estimated to
have shrunk to 2.4% of GDP in 2013. The government expects to
catch-up on
postponed investment over the coming three years, pushing the
deficit to 3.9% of
GDP in 2014 before gradually falling thereafter. Provided growth
resumes, the
debt-to-GDP ratio should remain broadly stable in the coming
years at about 35%
of GDP, in line with the 'BB' median. However, increases in
social transfers in
2013 will result in greater rigidity of spending.
Improving relations with Russia
The new government has significantly improved bilateral
relations with Russia
and allowed for the opening of the Russian market after a ban
was imposed in
2006. As a result, exports to Russia increased from 2Q13. Fitch
expects exports
to Russia to continue to grow in 2014-15.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main risk factors
that, individually
or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action are:
- A renewed widening in the CAD combined with a fall in capital
inflows could
lead to a weakening in the exchange rate or pressure on
reserves. If severe
enough, this could present a risk to the rating.
- A departure from prudent fiscal and monetary policymaking.
- A souring of the domestic political climate. An increase in
domestic political
instability could affect policy-making, for example a collapse
of the governing
coalition or turbulence resulting from judicial investigations
of former
officials.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
positive rating action are:
- A revival of strong and sustainable GDP growth combined with
fiscal
discipline.
- A moderation of external imbalances, underpinned by continuous
export growth.
- Further evidence of improvements in governance and political
stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the government will respect the provisions of
the Economic
Freedom Act and avoid significant fiscal slippage by following
its longer-term
commitment to keeping the deficit below 3% of GDP, so that the
gross general
government debt ratio will stabilise at about 35% of GDP.
Fitch assumes that Georgia maintains access to IMF precautionary
funding by
keeping to agreed targets. A departure from these targets could
expose external
finances to greater risks.
Fitch expects bilateral relations with Russia to continue
improving and the
lifting of trade barriers to be maintained.
Fitch does not expect a deterioration of domestic political
stability and
expects risks from territorial disputes to be contained.
