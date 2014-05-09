(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Georgia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-'. The
issue ratings on
Georgia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have
also been
affirmed at 'BB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Stable. The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Georgia's 'BB-' foreign and local currency IDRs reflect the
following key rating
drivers:
-The fiscal deficit shrank to 2.6% of GDP in 2013 on the back of
lower capital
expenditure as the government reviewed some of its public
contracts. The
government is committed to continue supporting GDP growth and
expects to catch
up on the postponed investment over the coming three years,
widening the deficit
to 3.7% in 2014 and 3.6% in 2015. In addition, the increase in
social transfers
voted in 2013 will result in more rigid spending. However,
provided the exchange
rate remains stable, the debt-to-GDP ratio should remain broadly
stable in the
coming years at about 36% of GDP, in line with the 'BB' median.
-Georgia's current account deficit (CAD) halved in 2013 but
remained high at an
estimated 5.9% of GDP. Strong FDI flows have allowed for a
significant increase
in foreign-exchange reserves, which reduces external
vulnerability. However, the
improvements mainly reflected a stagnation in imports while
exports were partly
boosted by renewed access to Russian markets. The 2013 figure
was therefore an
outlier in the gradually improving trend of the CAD. We expect
the CAD to widen
to about 8.7% in 2014 and shrink gradually thereafter, remaining
well above the
median of the 'BB' category.
-Georgia is vulnerable to external shocks, most importantly
because more than
75% of its debt is foreign-currency denominated. The central
bank actively
defends currency stability and its large foreign currency
reserves, at about
USD2.6bn, provide some scope for future intervention. Strong FDI
inflows should
allow for stable foreign-exchange reserves, although external
finances remain
weak in comparison with the 'BB' category. The negotiation of a
stand-by
agreement with the IMF could reduce external vulnerability.
-GDP growth slowed to 3.3% in 2013, due to the slowdown in
public investment,
while the private sector also held back investment during the
political
transition period. GDP growth accelerated to more than 7% in
4Q13 and 1Q14, and
is expected to average 5% in 2014 and 5.5% in 2015, driven
mainly by renewed
investment growth. The slowdown in Russia, which may be
intensified by further
Western sanctions, poses limited risks to the growth outlook,
mainly via the
remittances channel. Russia accounts for a small share of goods
exports and just
3% of net FDI in 2009-2013.
-The peaceful transfer of power between the previous and the
current governments
through transparent elections indicates that Georgia's
democratic institutions
are working. However, on-going judicial investigations of former
officials could
raise tensions between the government and opposition. The
bilateral relationship
with Russia has thawed significantly, while Georgia is expected
to sign an
Association Agreement with the European Union in June 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main risk factors
that, individually
or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action are:
- Renewed pressure on reserves and the exchange rate, brought
about by a
widening in the CAD combined with a fall in capital inflows. If
severe enough,
this could present a risk to the ratings
- A departure from prudent fiscal and monetary policymaking
- A souring of the domestic or regional political climate
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
positive rating action are:
- A revival of strong and sustainable GDP growth combined with
fiscal discipline
- A moderation of external imbalances, underpinned by continuing
export growth
- A significant reduction in the dollarisation ratio
- Further evidence of improvements in governance and political
stability
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the government will maintain its medium-term
ambition to keep
fiscal deficit below 3% of GDP, stabilising the gross general
government debt
ratio below 40% of GDP.
Fitch assumes that Georgia regains access to IMF funding by
keeping to agreed
targets. A departure from these targets could expose external
finances to
greater risks.
Fitch does not expect a deterioration of bilateral relations
with Russia and
expects the lifting of trade barriers to be maintained.
Fitch does not expect a deterioration of domestic political
stability and
expects risks from territorial disputes to be contained.
