(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based Erste Abwicklungsanstalt's (EAA) and FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt des oeffentlichen Rechts's (FMS WM) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of the ratings reflects Fitch's view of an extremely high likelihood of support from SoFFin (the Financial Market Stabilisation Fund), and ultimately from Germany (AAA/Stable) and, additionally, in the case of EAA, from the State of North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW; AAA/Stable). Fitch's view on support for FMS WM is based on SoFFin's statutory loss-absorption obligation as stipulated in Germany's Financial Market Stabilisation Fund Act and FMS WM's statutes. Germany is in turn directly liable for all SoFFin's obligations; FMS-WM's ratings are therefore aligned with those of Germany. EAA's ratings are based on Fitch's view of an extremely high likelihood of support from the entity's owners, particularly NRW, due to the statutory loss-absorption obligation. These statutory loss-absorption obligations are stipulated by the Law on the Further Development of Financial Market Stability (Gesetz zur Fortentwicklung der Finanzmarktstabilisierung, FMStG) and in EAA's statutes. EAA's largest single owner is NRW (48.2%), with the remaining owners being the two regional savings banks associations in NRW (25% each) and two local regional associations (0.9% each). All owners are liable to provide support to EAA to varying degrees but the ultimate liability lies with NRW: EAA's statutes include a deficiency guarantee from NRW should the other owners have insufficient resources to support EAA, as the other owners' potential liabilities under the scheme are capped according to the FMStG law and EAA's statutes. The Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation and NRW share the burden of any losses above the cap, according to EAA's statutes. As a result, EAA's ratings are equalised with those of NRW. In Fitch's view, the formalised support for FMS WM and EAA is underpinned by the agency's assessment of political and economic motivation rather than on any precise wording in legislation or contractual agreements. Fitch expects that Germany will provide timely support for EAA and FMS WM and NRW to EAA because of the potentially massive reputational and financial risks involved. Against the background of the implementation of the Third Accord of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (Basel III) in the European Union (CRD IV/CRR), on 5 July 2013, the German legislature passed a bill amending the FMStFG. Once it is published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesgesetzblatt), the bill will implement, in addition to SoFFin's loss compensation obligation, a guarantee by SoFFin for the liabilities of FMS WM. The legislation is expected to come into effect on 1 January 2014. Fitch does not assign Viability Ratings to EAA or FMS WM as both are wind-down institutions whose business models would not be viable without external support, in Fitch's view. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes in Germany's ratings, and for EAA, NRW's ratings, would trigger negative action on FMS WM's and EAA's ratings. FMS WM and EAA were able to report small profits in financial year 2012; however, Fitch expects both entities to be loss-making from time to time due to the modest risk return profile of the transferred assets. FMS WM was established on 8 July 2010 by the FMSA to acquire a portfolio of non-performing and non-strategic assets from Hypo Real Estate Holding AG and its subsidiaries Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (A-/Stable) and DEPFA bank plc (BBB+/Negative), collectively HRE Group, and to subsequently wind down those assets. EAA was established on 11 December 2009 to acquire and wind down assets of the former WestLB AG. The rating actions are as follows: Erste Abwicklungsanstalt Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA' Senior Debt affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities affirmed at 'AAA emr' FMS WM Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+' Senior unsecured affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' Contact: Primary Analyst (FMS WM) Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Primary Analyst (EAA) Christian van Beek Director +49 69 768 076 248 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst (FMS WM, EAA) Krista Davies Analyst +44 203 530 1579 Committee Chairperson Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 