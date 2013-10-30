(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based
Erste Abwicklungsanstalt's (EAA) and FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt
des
oeffentlichen Rechts's (FMS WM) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AAA'
with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is provided
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Fitch's view of an
extremely high
likelihood of support from SoFFin (the Financial Market
Stabilisation Fund), and
ultimately from Germany (AAA/Stable) and, additionally, in the
case of EAA, from
the State of North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW; AAA/Stable).
Fitch's view on support for FMS WM is based on SoFFin's
statutory
loss-absorption obligation as stipulated in Germany's Financial
Market
Stabilisation Fund Act and FMS WM's statutes. Germany is in turn
directly liable
for all SoFFin's obligations; FMS-WM's ratings are therefore
aligned with those
of Germany.
EAA's ratings are based on Fitch's view of an extremely high
likelihood of
support from the entity's owners, particularly NRW, due to the
statutory
loss-absorption obligation. These statutory loss-absorption
obligations are
stipulated by the Law on the Further Development of Financial
Market Stability
(Gesetz zur Fortentwicklung der Finanzmarktstabilisierung,
FMStG) and in EAA's
statutes.
EAA's largest single owner is NRW (48.2%), with the remaining
owners being the
two regional savings banks associations in NRW (25% each) and
two local regional
associations (0.9% each). All owners are liable to provide
support to EAA to
varying degrees but the ultimate liability lies with NRW: EAA's
statutes include
a deficiency guarantee from NRW should the other owners have
insufficient
resources to support EAA, as the other owners' potential
liabilities under the
scheme are capped according to the FMStG law and EAA's statutes.
The Federal
Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation and NRW share the
burden of any losses
above the cap, according to EAA's statutes. As a result, EAA's
ratings are
equalised with those of NRW.
In Fitch's view, the formalised support for FMS WM and EAA is
underpinned by the
agency's assessment of political and economic motivation rather
than on any
precise wording in legislation or contractual agreements. Fitch
expects that
Germany will provide timely support for EAA and FMS WM and NRW
to EAA because of
the potentially massive reputational and financial risks
involved.
Against the background of the implementation of the Third Accord
of the Basel
Committee on Banking Supervision (Basel III) in the European
Union (CRD IV/CRR),
on 5 July 2013, the German legislature passed a bill amending
the FMStFG. Once
it is published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesgesetzblatt), the
bill will
implement, in addition to SoFFin's loss compensation obligation,
a guarantee by
SoFFin for the liabilities of FMS WM. The legislation is
expected to come into
effect on 1 January 2014.
Fitch does not assign Viability Ratings to EAA or FMS WM as both
are wind-down
institutions whose business models would not be viable without
external support,
in Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in Germany's ratings, and for EAA, NRW's ratings,
would trigger
negative action on FMS WM's and EAA's ratings. FMS WM and EAA
were able to
report small profits in financial year 2012; however, Fitch
expects both
entities to be loss-making from time to time due to the modest
risk return
profile of the transferred assets.
FMS WM was established on 8 July 2010 by the FMSA to acquire a
portfolio of
non-performing and non-strategic assets from Hypo Real Estate
Holding AG and its
subsidiaries Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (A-/Stable) and DEPFA
bank plc
(BBB+/Negative), collectively HRE Group, and to subsequently
wind down those
assets. EAA was established on 11 December 2009 to acquire and
wind down assets
of the former WestLB AG.
The rating actions are as follows:
Erste Abwicklungsanstalt
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior Debt affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities affirmed
at 'AAA emr'
FMS WM
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
