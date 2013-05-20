(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based
Getin Noble
Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' and
Viability Rating (VR)
at 'bb'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR
The affirmation of Getin's IDRs and VR reflects the bank's
reduced appetite for
fast growth, improved liquidity position, somewhat strengthened
capitalisation
and stable retail deposit base. These factors are balanced by
weak asset
quality, still significant risk in the large (albeit falling)
exposure to
foreign-currency mortgages, and reliance on the interbank market
to hedge
structural currency mismatches.
Fitch does not expect changes to the bank's IDRs and VR in the
periods ahead, as
indicated by the Stable Outlook. Downward pressure on Getin's VR
could arise
from a sharp and prolonged depreciation of the domestic
currency. A weaker zloty
would drag on the bank's capitalisation (through an increase in
risk-weighted
assets) and liquidity (through margin calls on swap
transactions). However, this
would only result in a downgrade of the Long-term IDR if the
Support Rating
Floor was also lowered (see below).
An upgrade of Getin's VR and IDRs would require a material
strengthening of its
capitalisation, re-balancing of the bank's credit portfolio,
substantial
reduction of the balance-sheet currency mismatch and a
successful track record
of solid performance under the bank's revised strategy.
Getin's liquidity has improved. At end-Q113 Getin's liquidity
buffer equalled
about PLN8.8bn or almost 18% of customer deposits. The bank's
deposit base (of
which retail savings comprised 77% at end-Q113) has been
relatively stable and
the bank has been gradually increasing the share of (relatively
sticky and less
rate-sensitive) personal accounts.
Significant reliance on hedging transactions remains a rating
weakness. The bank
refinances its large portfolio of foreign currency loans mainly
through
well-diversified (by counterparty and maturity) cross-currency
interest rate
swaps (CIRS). At end-Q113 Getin's liquidity was sufficient to
satisfy margin
calls on CIRS resulting from even a quite sharp further fall in
the zloty.
However, in the event of market turmoil, access to derivatives
could be limited
and their costs would materially increase.
In Fitch's opinion Getin's capitalisation is modest due to the
bank's risk
profile, material unreserved NPLs and still substantial
proportion of foreign
currency loans (slightly below 35% of total loans at end-Q113).
The quality of
the bank's regulatory capital is moderate as 23% of this was
subordinated debt.
Getin's weaker performance in Q113 has been driven by the
economic slowdown
(i.e. the muted appetite for new credit) and margin contraction.
The bank aims
to cushion pressure on margins through repricing of deposits
during 2013 and the
growing share of relatively low-cost personal accounts.
Getin's weak asset quality is mostly sensitive to a rise in the
unemployment
rate and a prolonged and sharp depreciation of the Polish zloty.
The inflow of
NPLs has subsided in 2012 and Q113 and the latest vintage
indicators show
contained default rates in the new production in all major
product segments.
However, the economic slowdown and strategic stronger focus on
higher-yielding
(and higher risk) products could drag on asset quality.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT
RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of Getin's Support Rating of '3' and Support
Rating Floor of
'BB' is based on Fitch's view of the moderate probability of
support from the
Polish state. This view reflects Getin's deposit funding
structure sourced
mostly from retail savings (7.5% market share at end-2012) and
the fact that
Getin is the largest private, domestically-owned bank in the
country.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions on the ability and propensity of the Polish
sovereign to provide
support for the country's banks. Any explicit political
intention to ultimately
reduce the implicit state support for systemically important
banks might result
in Fitch revising Support Rating Floors downwards in the medium
term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(pol) '; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
