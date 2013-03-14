(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bahrain-based Gulf
International Bank's (GIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDR is Stable. At
the same time, Fitch has affirmed GIB's UK-based subsidiary Gulf
International
Bank UK's (GIBUK) Long-term IDR at 'A', Short-term IDR 'F1' and
Support Rating
'1' and simultaneously withdrawn the ratings. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
SUSBIDIARY RATING ACTION RATIONALE
Fitch has withdrawn GIBUK's ratings as they are no longer
considered by Fitch to
be relevant to the agency's coverage. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage for GIBUK.
RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SENIOR DEBT AND
SUBORDINATED DEBT
GIB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt
rating reflect
Fitch's view of an extremely high probability of institutional
support from its
majority shareholder, the Saudi Government's Public Investment
Fund (PIF) which
holds a 97.2% stake. Saudi Arabia has a Long-Term foreign
currency IDR of
'AA-'/Stable. Support from GIB's Saudi shareholders has been
clearly
demonstrated in the recent past, including significant capital
injections and
the purchase of GIB's substantial structured investment
portfolio. GIB's ratings
are not constrained by the Bahrain Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'
reflecting the
bank's majority Saudi ownership, its wholesale banking licence,
its primarily US
dollar-based balance sheet and offshore banking business with
limited exposure
to Bahrain (both assets and liabilities).
In Fitch's view, the extremely high probability of support from
Saudi Arabia
would extend to subordinated debt (USD478m at end-2012).
Therefore, the
subordinated debt rating is notched from GIB's Long-Term IDR,
rather than the
notching from the VR typically applied in countries outside the
region.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SENIOR DEBT AND
SUBORDINATED DEBT
GIB's support-driven IDRs, Support Rating and Senior Debt rating
are sensitive
to a rating action on the sovereign rating of Saudi Arabia, or a
change in
Fitch's view on the willingness of the authorities to support
the bank. This is
considered unlikely at present. The subordinated debt rating is
sensitive to any
movement on GIB's Long-term IDR.
RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING
The VR reflects the GIB's improved financial metrics,
particularly its strong
liquidity and capital position, while also considering its weak
profitability
and the execution risks of expanding into retail banking. GIB
has made good
progress in restructuring and strengthening its risk profile
since it ran into
difficulties during the global financial crisis. Its balance
sheet has been
transformed, with loan leverage (net loans/equity) reducing to
3.3x at end-2012
(end-2008: 6.7x), due in part to GIB exiting low-yielding
syndicated and project
finance loans.
The loan book expanded 5% yoy in 2012, following several years
of balance sheet
deleveraging. Net income increased 13%, although profitability
metrics remain
subdued, reflecting GIB's smaller balance sheet, a low net
interest margin
(1.0%) and a relatively high cost/income ratio by regional
standards (2012:
54%). Fitch believes the bank's shift into higher-yielding
lending will support
profitability in 2013. However, operating costs may remain
elevated in light of
the bank's expansion focus.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) fell to 4.5% of total loans at
end-2012. Reserve
coverage is very strong and provides a healthy buffer to
withstand moderate
shocks. Current asset quality trends imply that impairment
charges are unlikely
to materially rise again in the near term.
GIB has significantly strengthened its funding profile,
including raising stable
customer deposits and improving the term structure of wholesale
funding. The
latter highlights the bank's ability to leverage its Saudi
government ownership
to source external funding when global liquidity conditions are
tight. Fitch
views GIB's capitalisation as strong, with a Fitch core capital
ratio of 18.1%
at end-2012. GIB's capital provides a good buffer for expansion
or potential
weaker asset quality as it ventures into new products and
markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATING
Negative pressure on the VR could occur from a prolonged delay
in the new retail
strategy becoming profitable or any negative developments that
erode the bank's
capital buffer. These could come, for example, from uncontrolled
loan growth, a
spike in NPLs or rapid expansion into new international
investments, none of
which are in Fitch's base-case assumptions. An upgrade of the VR
would likely
require improved profitability metrics and the successful
implementation of the
new expansion strategy.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
GIBUK's debt ratings are aligned with those of its parent,
because of the
extremely high probability of support, if needed, from GIB (and
ultimately PIF),
considering GIBUK's integration within GIB, its strategic
importance to the
group, as well as the unlikely sale of GIBUK in its current
state and huge
reputational risk of subsidiary default. GIBUK does not have a
VR, reflecting
its integration with its parent and lack of a meaningful
standalone franchise
that could exist without the ownership of the current parent.
Headquartered in Bahrain, GIB is a leading regional bank
offering wholesale
banking, treasury and investment banking. The bank intends to
launch a retail
banking operation in Saudi Arabia as the initial stage of
forming a GCC-wide
universal franchise. GIBUK was established in 1976 to give Saudi
investors
direct access to global financial markets. The bank is active in
client-related
treasury and asset-management services. In 1999, it became a
wholly-owned
subsidiary of GIB.
The rating actions are as follows:
GIB:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
GIBUK:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A' with a Stable Outlook; rating
withdrawn
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; rating withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '1'; rating withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst (GIB)
Shaun Miskell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1504
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Contact:
Primary Analyst (GIBUK)
Alan Milne
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1491
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (GIB and GIBUK)
Philip Smith
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1091
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 6976 8076 113
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012, 'Rating
Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign', dated 11 December
2012, and
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
dated 05
December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
