(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed GKN Holdings plc's (GKN) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The outlook on the Long Term IDR is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Improving Margins GKN maintained a stable funds from operation (FFO) margin of 10% for the last 12 months (LTM) to 30 June 2013, (10.1% in 2012), due to top-line growth and good cost management, and some restructuring and integration charges relating to the Volvo Aerospace acquisition in 2H12. The LTM EBITDAR margin was also stable at 12.4%, from 12.5% in 2012. Fitch expects margins to rise slightly in 2013 as the group benefits from previous restructuring measures and begins to see the positive contribution from Volvo Aerospace. Weak Free Cash Flows The group's free cash flow (FCF) margins, expected to be only slightly above 1% in 2013 and 2014 are still relatively weak for the current rating as a result of expansionary capital expenditure. Demonstrating consistently stronger FCF is a key factor for Fitch in considering future positive rating actions. Leading Market Positions GKN is the world's leading manufacturer by sales of driveline systems and sintered metals for precision components. It also has strong positions in aerospace equipment manufacturing. Volvo Aero acquisition GKN's aerospace business has been strengthened by the acquisition of Volvo Aerospace in 2H12 for GBP633m. The acquisition is a good strategic fit for GKN and improves the group's balance between the more stable aerospace and defence activities with those of auto supply. These factors mitigate the temporary deterioration in leverage resulting from the transaction. At end-1H13, GKN's gross leverage was 2.2x, from 1.5x at end-2011, but Fitch expects it to decline to well under 2x at end-2014. This expectation is based on no further acquisitions, which are treated as event risk. Emerging Markets Fitch expects that GKN's increasing exposure to emerging markets (EM), in both sales and production capacity, will partly offset the impact of a slowdown in Europe in 2012. In recent years, GKN invested about 35%-40% of automotive driveline capex in EM. Fitch believes that even with a total capex-to-revenue margin in excess of 4%, GKN can maintain an FCF margin approaching 2% in the medium term. Aerospace Growth The near-term growth prospects for aerospace, GKN's most profitable and stable segment, are mildly positive. While flat defence spending patterns in GKN's key markets will curtail defence-related top-line growth, this is mitigated by the expected continued strong growth in the commercial airline business in 2014 and beyond. GKN Aerospace has an order backlog of over GBP10bn. Fitch believes that an aerospace EBITDA margin of 13%, which was achieved in 2012, is sustainable. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive rating action may occur if GKN achieves a minimum FCF of 2% of revenues or better (2012: 0%; expected to be in excess of 1% in 2013), funds from operations (FFO) based lease adjusted gross leverage comfortably below 2x (2012: 2.1x; expected to be under 2x in 2013), cash flow from operations to sales of 8.5% or better (2012: 6.9%, expected to be around 8% in 2013) and sustained EBITDAR margin of 13% or better (2012: 12.5%; expected to rise slightly in 2013), Fitch believes that downward rating pressure may result if FFO based lease adjusted gross leverage increases above 2.5x, FCF is negative and further large debt-funded acquisitions and/or aggressive shareholder returns weaken GKN's financial flexibility. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Strong Liquidity In addition to its GBP233m of cash and short-term deposits at end-1H13, GKN has unused committed long-term banking facilities in excess of GBP650m. Expected positive FCF generation will allow the company to improve its stable leverage. GKN has few debt maturities in the coming three years, and maintains healthy access to the capital markets, which it can tap for further funding if needed. 