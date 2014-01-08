(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Singapore-listed Global
Logistic Properties Limited's (GLP) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed
GLP's senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and its Singapore dollar-denominated
perpetual
capital securities issued in December 2011 and January 2012 at
'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust Operating Performance: The company continued to post a
robust operating
performance in the financial year ended March 2013 (FY13). For
1HFY14, GLP
posted total revenue of USD277m, down 19% from a year ago
following the sale of
assets to JREIT, which was subsequently listed. However, on a
pro forma basis,
GLP's revenue increased by 15%. The strong revenue growth was
mainly driven by
the 39% rise in revenue in China. Pro forma operating EBIT
(excluding
revaluation gains or losses) increased by 15%, also driven by
strong growth in
China. In 2QFY14, GLP had new leases in China of 575,000 square
metres, up 60%
from a year earlier and close to three times the amount a
quarter earlier.
Rising Chinese Contribution: Fitch expects GLP to generate most
of its revenue
and EBIT (excluding revaluation gains/losses) from China instead
of Japan
following the listing of JREIT and the deployment of more
capital into China,
including the establishment in November 2013 of a fund with
several partners to
invest USD3bn to develop modern logistics properties in China.
At end-September
2013 the company's portfolio of completed properties in China
stood at 8.2m sqm,
up from 7.6m sqm at end-March 2013.
Expanding Fund Management Platform: GLP's fund management
business is an
important way to finance its expansion in China and Brazil and
monetise its
assets (for example, via the sale of assets to JREIT). As of
March 2013, total
assets under management stood at USD8.4bn, compared with
USD2.6bn a year
earlier. Of this, USD2.4bn has already been committed to
investments. In
November 2013, it also set up the Chinese logistics property
fund.
Limited Rating Headroom: GLP's operating EBIT net interest cover
ratio is likely
to remain around 3.0x-3.3x over the next two to three years,
compared with 3.1x
in FY13 and 3.8x in FY12. This is due to an expected decline in
operating EBIT
following the JREIT transaction and higher interest costs
stemming from the 5.5%
Singapore dollar-denominated perpetual capital securities issued
in 2011 and
2012. In Fitch's view this leaves GLP little headroom at the
current rating
level. Any future increase in interest rates or interest costs
will weaken the
operating EBIT net interest cover ratio further. However, Fitch
expects the
ratio to improve once the pace of its portfolio expansion in
China slows.
Extending Debt Maturity Profile: GLP has continued to refinance
its existing
debt and extend its debt maturity. As of September 2013, the
weighted debt
maturity profile of the company was 4.7 years, compared with 2.9
years as at
September 2011 and 3.2 years as at September 2012. The debt
maturity profile
remains relatively short compared with peers, although this is
mitigated by the
company's continued access to debt capital markets.
Sufficient Liquidity: GLP had unpledged cash of USD1.39bn and
short-term debt of
USD268m at end-September 2013. GLP has good relationships with
Chinese and
Japanese financial institutions, including Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi, Bank of
China, Bank of Communications, and it currently has
relationships with a total
of 26 institutions. As of September 2013, the company had
USD356m in unused bank
credit facilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Operating EBIT net interest coverage falls to below 3x during
its expansion
phase or remains below 3.5x once its portfolio is stabilized
(End-March 2013:
3.1x and end-September 2013: 2.9x)
- Unencumbered asset cover ratio falls to below 2x on a
sustained basis
(End-March 2013: 7.0x and End-September 2013: 7.3x)
- Average debt maturity profile sustained at below five years.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Fitch does not expect any positive rating action until GLP's
Chinese portfolio
stabilises.
