(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based department
store operator Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited's (Golden
Eagle) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at
'BB-'. The Outlook on
the IDR is Negative.
The ratings reflect the company's efforts to diversify its
revenues and a high
proportion of self-owned stores. This has helped to stabilise
EBITDA, but the
ratings remain constrained by the company's leverage and a
challenging retail
landscape. The Negative Outlook reflects the uncertainty over
when leverage can
be reduced. The Outlook could stabilise if the negative triggers
are not
breached within the next 12 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slight Improvement in Revenue. The operating environment for
Golden Eagle has
been challenging since 2014 due to changing consumer preferences
for shopping
channels and a lack of differentiation among department stores,
but there are
initial indications of a possible recovery in consumer spending.
Gross sales
proceeds (GSP) from concessionaire sales were flat yoy in 2H16
compared with a
decline of 8% in 1H16, and full-year 2016 same-store sales (SSS)
declined by
only 4% compared with -9% in 1H16.
Shifting Business Model: Weakness in concessionaire sales has
been offset by
boosting other revenue sources such as direct sales, rental
income and auto
services. The contribution from concessionaire sales as a
percentage of GSP (not
including sale of properties) fell to 84% in 2016 from 91% in
2013. Revenue
diversification along with a lower proportion of rental
properties has allowed
Golden Eagle's EBITDA to remain relatively stable at over
CNY1.5bn for the past
three years. Fitch expects the change in sales mix will result
in operating
revenues outperforming GSP and contribute to stable or slightly
growing EBITDA
over the next few years.
Leverage a Key Constraint: Fitch expects leverage to remain high
until Golden
Eagle is able to generate cash from residential property sales
or sees a
turnaround in the core business. Payables-adjusted net leverage
had jumped to
5.9x by end-2015 (2014: 3.3x) after the acquisition of Global
Era Group, which
included a large office and residential property project in
Wuhu, located in
China's Anhui province. If cash flows from property sales
related to Global Era
are booked, then Fitch expects leverage may decrease along with
any improvement
in the core concessionaire business.
Property Value Supports Rating: Golden Eagle owns more than 60%
of the floor
space it operates, and Fitch believes these assets may be used
as collateral to
secure additional debt funding, if needed. The carrying value of
unencumbered
fixed assets, land and investment properties was over CNY11
billion at end-2016,
and Fitch estimates the market value to be substantially higher.
The company
already has the right to issue onshore medium-term bonds and
company notes,
which - combined - should be more than sufficient to refinance
the CNY5.2
billion syndicated loan maturing in 2018, but the property value
further
provides confidence in the company's access to funding.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Golden Eagle has a decent scale of operations and profitability
compared with
global peers, but relatively higher leverage and negative FCF
may cause its
financial profile to weaken if the retail environment remains
unfavourable.
Within the China retail environment, Golden Eagle faces
structural challenges
like weaker consumer spending and competition from other retail
formats, such as
e-commerce and shopping malls. Thanks to diversification in its
revenue base and
a higher proportion of self-owned stores, the company's business
profile and
financial metrics have been relatively resilient compared with
local peers like
Parkson Retail Group Limited (B-/Negative).
No Country Ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment
aspects have an
impact on the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low-single-digit growth in gross sales proceeds, with mild
growth in
concessionaire sales complemented by growth in direct sales,
rental and service
income (2016: -2% excluding sales of properties)
- Low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth (2016: 5% excluding
sale of
properties)
- EBITDA margin relative to operating revenue of 40%-41% (2016:
41%)
- Capex of CNY1.2 billion-1.5 billion per year (2016: CNY448
million)
- 45% dividend payout rate (2016: 130% including special
dividends).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- The Outlook will be revised to Stable if the Negative triggers
are not
breached in the next 12 months
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Payables adjusted net leverage (adjusted for lease, payables
and customer
deposits) being sustained above 6.0x (2015: 5.9x)
- Further decline in operating revenues and gross sales proceeds
- Failure to generate planned cash flows from property sale.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: Golden Eagle had over CNY5 billion of cash
and short-term
investments and only CNY171 million of current bank loans as of
end-December
2016. Short-term liquidity should not be an issue, while the
company will still
need to repay or refinance its CNY5.2 billion syndicated loan
maturing in 2018.
Fitch expects Golden Eagle to have sufficient funding in order
to potentially
repay this loan, as the company issued CNY1.5 billion in
medium-term notes in
September 2016 and has available credit facilities over CNY5
billion as well as
a high value of property assets which could be used as
collateral to secure
additional debt funding.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cathy Chao
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x annual fixed
operating lease
expenses (2015: fixed rental expense of CNY32 million)
- Payables Adjusted Net Leverage: Fitch subtracts customer
prepayments and 85%
of trade payables from readily available cash. This metric
applies mainly to
Chinese department stores operating under the concessionaire
model.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021739
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
