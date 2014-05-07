(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based homebuilder Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited's (GWTH) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed GWTH's senior unsecured rating at 'B', with recovery rating at 'RR4'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Niche Positioning: GWTH's strategy remained focused on developing small-sized commercial and residential projects linked to metro stations as seen in its recent land acquisitions with metro and/or high-speed rail accessibility in Changsha and Wuxi. Potential competition from large national developers for metro-linked projects may squeeze GWTH's margin over the longer term, although Fitch notes volume-driven developers are generally less likely to participate in these small niche projects.

Limited Scale: GWTH's rating is constrained by its small size relative to other peers rated at 'B'. Its small operating scale increases its dependence on several key projects (around three new projects) each year, which may result in more volatile sales performance and cash flow pattern. The company's focus on small commercial projects linked to metro stations may also curb the speed of expansion of its business scale.

Still Healthy Margins: Over the medium term, the company's EBITDA margins would likely stay at around 30%, supported by its metro-linked integrated projects, particularly in Nanjing. GWTH's EBITDA margins narrowed to 30% in 2013 from 43.3% in 2012 due to higher land costs and construction costs, a trend also seen among other property developers. In 2012, profitability was also boosted by its Golden Wheel International Plaza project, which fetched about 70% gross profit margin.

Slower Land Acquisitions in 2014: Fitch expects net debt/adjusted inventory to rise to around 27% in 2014 from 8% a year earlier due to higher sales as development picks up and the company settling its outstanding land premium of about CNY800m. Such a leverage level is more favourable than that of similarly rated, but larger, homebuilders. A slower sales execution and/or large-scale land acquisition may negatively affect GWTH's leverage, though this is not Fitch's base case scenario. Fitch expects GWTH to maintain a land acquisition budget of around 30%-35% of the company's yearly contracted sales for the medium term, smaller than the 150% in 2012.

Moderate Investments in Investment Property: Substantial investment in investment property assets would weaken small developers' liquidity and leverage because it would tie up long-term capital. Less than 10% of GWTH's gross floor area under development (excluding its non-consolidated JV project in Yangzhou) is earmarked for investment property purposes for the medium term. This allows GWTH to still maintain a healthy asset turnover and liquidity position.

Small but Stable Recurring Income: The performance of its investment property business has been stable with CNY56m of recurring EBITDA in 2013 compared with CNY54m in 2012. The recurring EBITDA from investment property was just 21% of overall EBITDA in 2013. The company has secured more metro-sub leasing contracts but contribution to cash flow would still be dwarfed by the larger property development and investment property segment. Fitch expects GWTH's recurring EBITDA interest coverage would remain at around 0.4x for the next two years (2013: 0.74x) as the increase in debt to support its property development segment outpaces rental income growth.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- A significant year-on-year decrease in contracted sales plus sales after completion

-EBITDA margin falling below 25% on a sustained basis

-Net debt/ adjusted inventory rising above 30% on a sustained basis

-Deviation from the current focus on metro-linked projects

Positive: No positive rating action is expected over the next 12-18 months given the company's current small scale. However, positive rating action may result from:

-Increase in the value of investment properties to over CNY5bn (2013: CNY3.7bn) and annual contracted sales plus sales after completion to CNY3bn (2013: CNY984m)

-Recurrent EBITDA interest coverage rising to over 1x on a sustained basis