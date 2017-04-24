(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based
homebuilder Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited's
(GWTH) Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'B'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed GWTH's senior unsecured rating at 'B',
with Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'.
The rating affirmation is premised on GWTH's good quality
metro-linked property
development portfolio, moderate leverage compared with its
'B'-rated peers and
healthy margins. Its small scale and rising leverage mainly due
to increasing
demand for land replenishment and rising development property
exposure continue
to constrain its ratings.
Fitch has also assigned its USD200m 8.25% senior unsecured notes
due 2019 a
final 'B' rating and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. This is a tap
of an earlier
issuance of USD100m and carries the same terms and conditions.
The notes are
rated at the same level as GWTH's senior unsecured rating
because they
constitute the company's direct and senior unsecured
obligations. The assignment
of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming
to information
already received. The final rating is in line with the expected
rating assigned
on 11 April 2017. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Niche Positioning: GWTH is focused on developing small
commercial and
residential projects linked to metro stations. The company had
six projects
under development as of end-March 2017, including a 33%-owned
project in
Nanjing. Its projects usually fetch higher average selling
prices because of
their convenient locations and better foot traffic for the
commercial-property
components. Potential competition from large national developers
for
metro-linked projects may squeeze GWTH's margin over the longer
term, although
volume-driven developers are less likely to participate in small
niche projects.
Leverage to Rise: Fitch expects GWTH's leverage, as measured by
net
debt/adjusted inventory, to trend towards 40% in the next one to
three years,
due to faster land acquisitions. The company did not acquire any
land between
February 2014 and October 2016, resulting in land bank life
dropping to around
three years at end-2016, from 11 years at end-2015. GWTH is
starting a new phase
of expansion and Fitch estimates it will pay at least CNY1.2
billion for land in
2017, which will drive up leverage to above 35% in 2017. GWTH's
leverage rose to
29% as at end-2016, from 27% at end-2015, mainly due to high
construction
expenditure during the year.
Margin Recovery: Fitch expects GWTH's margins to stay at around
25% in the
medium term, supported by existing integrated projects connected
to metro
stations, which have gross margins of around 40%, especially
those in Nanjing.
The company's margin recovered to 28% in 2016, from -4% in 2015,
with the
completion and delivery of three projects during the year. GWTH
may face margin
pressure from 2019 as well-located metro-linked land sites are
usually
expensive.
Rising Recurring Income: Fitch expects GWTH's investment
property and
metro-leasing divisions to expand steadily over the medium term,
with new
investment properties coming into operation each year, and the
business of
leasing out spaces in metro stations contributing profit. These
divisions will
provide recurring income for interest servicing, which will
mitigate cash flow
volatility in the property development business. GWTH had
completed investment
property with total gross floor area of around 135,000 square
metres as of
end-2016. Most of its investment properties enjoy prime
locations with
convenient transportation access, translating into high average
occupancy rate
of around 90% in past five years and stable annual recurring
income of around
CNY100 million.
Metro Leasing Turned Profitable: The metro-leasing division's
gross profit
margin rose to 14% in 2016 (2015: -19%; 2014: 27%; 2013: 44%),
beating Fitch's
expectation of breakeven. We think the company's metro leasing
business will
expand more slowly than the company's initial plan to open four
to five metro
malls annually, given limited supply of metro stations that are
suitable for
malls and the slower-than-expected construction of the metro
stations where the
company has secured leases to operate malls. However,
profitability will improve
as the existing malls mature and are able to achieve occupancy
rate of above 90%
after two years of operation.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
GWTH's contracted sales of CNY2.3bn in 2016 was smaller than
those of most of
its 'B' rated peers, such as Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
(B/Stable), which
generate around CNY10 billion in contracted sales annually.
GWTH's land bank of
0.4 million square metres for development and sale as of
end-2016 is also
smaller than that of peers.
However, GWTH's low leverage, healthy margin and substantial
interest coverage
from recurring income supports its ratings at 'B'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Annual contracted sales (excluding JVs and associates) of
around CNY1
billion-2 billion during 2017-2019;
- Construction expenditure accounts for 50% of contracted sales
in 2017, and
around 20% in 2018-2019;
- Land replenishment ratio, measured by gross floor area
acquired to gross floor
area presold in the same year, at 1.0x-1.7x during 2017-2019;
- Cash collection ratio at 85% during 2017-2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action include:
- Net debt/ adjusted inventory rising above 40% on a sustained
basis (end-2016:
28.7%; end-2015: 26.8%)
- Deviation from the current focus on metro-linked projects
- EBITDA margin falling below 25% on a sustained basis (2016:
27.8%; 2015: -4%)
No positive rating action is expected over the next 12-18 months
given the
company's current small scale. However, in the longer term,
positive rating
action may result from:
- Investment properties' value exceeding CNY5 billion (2016:
CNY5 billion; 2015:
CNY4.6 billion) and annual development property sales sustained
above CNY3
billion (2016: CNY2.3 billion; 2015: CNY923 million); and
- Recurring gross profit/interest coverage rising over 1.0x on a
sustained basis
(2016: 0.5x; 2015: 0.6x).
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: GWTH had CNY1.8 billion in cash on hand,
including
restricted cash, as of end-2016, and unused bank facilities of
CNY1.2 billion,
which are adequate to cover its short-term debt of CNY1.8
billion.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B' and Recovery Rating at
'RR4'
- USD100m 9.5% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'B'
and Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
- USD100m 8.25% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'B'
and Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
- USD200m 8.25% senior unsecured notes due 2019 assigned final
rating of 'B' and
Recovery Rating at 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Long
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3019
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- EBITDA adjusted for capitalised interest
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
