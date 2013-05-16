(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s (Goldman) IDRs at 'A/F1'. Fitch also affirms Goldman's Support Rating at '1', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The rating actions on Goldman have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's outlook for the industry is stable. Positive rating drivers include improved liquidity, funding, capitalization and more streamlined businesses, all partly driven by regulation. Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings pressure, regulatory uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risk. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Goldman's IDRs, VR and senior debt continue to be supported by its leading investment banking franchise, strong risk management, solid liquidity position, and better-than-average capital position. These ratings are constrained by Goldman's focus on capital market activities and relatively higher level of wholesale funding Goldman has higher reliance on capital market operations than many global trading and universal banks (GTUBs). Fitch recognizes that capital market revenues are inherently volatile and susceptible to declines in difficult market periods. Concerns over this inherent volatility are tempered by management's successful track record in managing through difficult periods. Goldman has demonstrated favorable risk management during the financial crisis and its aftermath. Fitch believes that Goldman has a comparatively strong risk management organization and systems to manage and monitor risk. Liquidity remains at conservative levels. Cash and unencumbered highly liquid securities totaled $174 billion (18% of total assets) at end-1Q'13. Conservative liquidity management reduces Fitch's concerns regarding reliance on wholesale funding. Reliance on unsecured short-term funding remains at modest levels and the weighted average maturity of secured funding has been increased (particularly repos associated with less liquid collateral). Goldman's capital position continues to improve and remains comparatively strong. Fitch Core Capital to risk-weighted assets remained significantly above the GTUB average. Under Basel III, Goldman's Tier I common ratio was approximately 9% at end-1Q'13 (in line with the average of U.S. GTUBs). Regulatory and legal issues appear manageable. Goldman and peers face new capital markets regulations such as the pending Volcker Rule and implementation of Basel III capital and liquidity standards. Goldman is projected to meet new requirements well within allowable time frames. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Goldman's IDRs, VR and senior debt continue to be underpinned by a strong risk management track record and leading investment banking franchise. These ratings factor in Fitch core capital in line with current levels and the management of capital comfortably above Basel III capital minimums. The IDRs, VR and senior debt have limited upward potential, given Goldman's business focus on the capital markets. Downward pressure on the VR would result from a material loss, reduction in capital ratios or significant deterioration in liquidity levels. Likewise, any unforeseen outsized fines, settlements or other charges could also have adverse rating implications. Goldman's Long-term IDR is at its SRF, which means that a downgrade of its VR would only trigger downgrades of the IDRs if the SRF were revised down as well. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF The affirmations of Goldman's Support Rating and SRF are based on Fitch's view that the probability of support from the U.S. authorities, if required, remains extremely high in the near term due to the bank's systemic importance. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF The Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the availability of sovereign support for the bank. There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks in Europe and the U.S., as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs downward in the medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of creditor 'bail-in' is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting large, complex banks. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Goldman and by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from Goldman's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective nonperformance and relative Loss Severity risk profiles. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in Goldman's VR. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY Goldman's IDR is equalized with those of its operating companies and banks, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries, as well as the use of the holding company to fund subsidiary operations. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES IDRs of major rated operating subsidiaries are equalized with Goldman's IDR reflecting Fitch's view that these entities are core to Goldman's business strategy and financial profile. Goldman is a top global bank with four business segments: investment banking, institutional client services, investment management, and investing and lending. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Long-term senior debt at 'A'; --Viability Rating at 'a'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper at 'F1'; --Support at '1'; --Support Floor at 'A'. --Market linked securities at 'Aemr'; --Subordinated debt to 'A-'; --Preferred equity at 'BB+'. Goldman Sachs Bank, USA --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Long-term senior debt at 'A'; --Long-term deposits at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term debt at 'F1'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Support at '1'. Goldman, Sachs & Co. --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Long-term senior debt at 'A'; --Short-term debt at 'F1'. Goldman Sachs International --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Senior secured long-term notes at 'A'; --Senior secured short-term notes at 'F1'; --Short-term debt at 'F1'. Goldman Sachs International Bank --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'. Goldman Sachs Bank (Europe) plc --Senior secured guaranteed debt at 'A'; --Short-term secured guaranteed debt at 'F1'; --Short-term debt at 'F1'. Goldman Sachs Paris Inc. et Cie. --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'. Ultegra Finance Limited --Long-term senior debt at 'A'; --Short-term debt at 'F1'. Global Sukuk Company Limited --Long-term senior unsecured at 'A'; --Short-term senior unsecured at 'F1'. Goldman Sachs Financial Products I Limited --Long-term senior unsecured at 'A'. Goldman Sachs Capital I --Trust preferred at 'BBB-'. Goldman Sachs Capital II, III --Preferred equity at 'BB+'. Murray Street Investment Trust I --Senior Guaranteed Trust Securities 'A'. Vesey Street Investment Trust I --Senior Guaranteed Trust Securities 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst Joseph Scott Senior Director +1-212-908-0624 Fitch Ratings, Inc. Contact: Primary Analyst Joseph Scott Senior Director +1-212-908-0624 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10001 Secondary Analyst Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0824 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott + 44 20 3530 1075 Managing Director Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated Aug. 15, 2012; --'Securities Firm Criteria' dated Aug. 15, 2012; --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' dated Dec. 5, 2012; --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated Aug. 10, 2012. 