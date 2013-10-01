(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG's (GA) and Gothaer Lebensversicherung AG's (GL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A' and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed GA's EUR250m subordinated debt at 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Gothaer group's (GG) improved profitability and its strong and resilient capitalisation, well-diversified group structure and Fitch's expectations that GG's investment return and profitability will be maintained close to the improved 2012 level. At-end 2012, GG reported a regulatory solvency margin of 187% (2011: 155%) and the agency expects the improved capitalisation to be maintained or only slightly decrease in 2013. Fitch considers GG's capital as supportive for its ratings based on Fitch's internal risk-adjusted capital assessment. Fitch considers GL and GA as core to, and fully integrated with GG, as they have the same brand, management and distribution channels, as well as similar clients and back-office operations. The ratings reflect the group's strong business position and well-developed risk management, which are partly offset by competitive German market conditions and GG's investment portfolio, which tends to show more volatility. However, investment returns and unrealised capital gains performed strongly during 2012. Fitch expects unrealised capital gains for Gothaer to decrease slightly during 2013. Fitch notes that GG's asset duration is shorter than the market average, which would be a benefit if interest rates increased. However, in a persisting low-interest-rate environment it would put pressure on GG's total return. Before tax, GG's income increased to EUR224.0m from EUR145.1m. GG reported net income of EUR107.1m in 2012 (2011: EUR85.2m). Fitch views GG's reported net income as adequate for its rating and expects its reported net income to remain at a similar level in 2013 of about EUR100m. In 2012, GG's consolidated net combined ratio (CR) improved to 96.5% (2011: 98.4%) while GG's main operating non-life legal entity, GA, net CR was largely unchanged at 97.4% (2011: 97.1%). This was in line with Fitch's expectation for the German market's net CR of 97.0% (2011: 98.9%). Fitch expects a slight increase in GG's CR for 2013 as it does for the market's CR due to catastrophe-related claims activity throughout the year. GG reported GIIPS sovereign exposure of EUR1.8bn and subordinated debt exposure of EUR1.2bn at end-2012, which amounted to 6.8% and 4.8%, respectively, of total investments (market values). GG's GIIPS sovereign exposure was higher than the German market average. Fitch expects that GG will reduce its subordinated debt exposure further by about 20% in 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an improved level of profitability in its life and investment operations while maintaining a group return on equity (RoE) above 7.5% on a sustained basis. GG would also need to maintain a of regulatory solvency margin of at least 165%, and further de-risk its investment exposure to peripheral Europe sovereign and subordinated debt. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a decline in capitalisation (the regulatory solvency margin falling below 130%), a weakening of GG's market position and a net combined ratio of above 105%. GG is a mutual insurance group, which generated GWP of EUR4.2bn (2011: EUR4.1bn) in 2012, making it one of the larger German mid-sized insurance groups. GG focuses on private customers and small- and medium-sized enterprises. Products are distributed via tied agents and independent financial advisors and, to a limited degree, through co-operating banks. With GWP of EUR1.5bn, GA is GG's main non-life insurer. The life segment consists mainly of GL (GWP: EUR1.1bn). The health insurer, Gothaer Krankenversicherung AG, constitutes the third group segment with GWP of EUR0.9bn. Contact: Primary Analyst Sebastian Herzog Analyst +49 69 7680 76 119 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Dr. Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 7680 76 118 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19 August 2013, is available at www.fitchratings.com. 