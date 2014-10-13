(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Gothaer
Allgemeine Versicherung AG's (GA) and Gothaer Lebensversicherung
AG's (GL)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A' and Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed GA's
EUR250m subordinated debt at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Gothaer group's (GG) strong and
resilient
capitalisation, its well-diversified group structure and Fitch's
expectations
that investment return and operating profitability will be
maintained close to
2013 levels.
At-end 2013, GG reported a regulatory solvency margin of 175.5%
(2012: 187.2%)
and we expect this level to be maintained in 2014. GG's Prism
factor-based model
score was 'very strong' based on end-2013 results. We consider
GG's capital as
supportive for its ratings.
Fitch considers GL and GA as core to, and fully integrated with
GG, as they
share the same brand, management and distribution channels, as
well as similar
clients and back-office operations. The ratings reflect GG's
strong business
position and well-developed risk management, which are partly
offset by
competitive German market conditions and by GG's more volatile
investment
portfolio than its peers'. Nevertheless, investment returns and
unrealised
capital gains performed strongly during 2013.
Fitch notes that GG's asset duration is still shorter than the
market average,
which would be a benefit if interest rates increase. However, in
a persisting
low interest-rate environment it would put pressure on GG's
total return. GG
reported GIIPS sovereign exposure of EUR2.1bn and subordinated
debt exposure of
EUR1.1bn at end-2013, which amounted to 7.7% and 4%,
respectively, of total
investment (by market value). GG's GIIPS sovereign exposure was
higher than the
German market average. Fitch expects that GG would have further
reduced its
subordinated debt exposure in 2014.
In 2013, GA's net combined ratio (CR) increased to 101.1% (2012:
97.4%), driven
by higher-than-average catastrophe-related claims. This weighed
on GG's income
before tax, which declined to EUR141m in 2013 from EUR224m in
2012. Net income
was stable at EUR106.8m (2012: EUR107.1m), supported by the
consolidation of
Car-Garantie and because of an extraordinary tax effect. For
2014 Fitch expects
an improvement in the combined ratio and GG to report a pre-tax
profit at a
similar level as last year.
GG is a mutual insurance group, which generated gross written
premiums (GWP) of
EUR4.3bn in 2013 (2012: EUR4.2bn), making it one of the larger
German mid-sized
insurance groups. GG focuses on private customers and small- and
medium-sized
enterprises. Products are distributed via tied agents and
independent financial
advisors and, to a limited degree, through co-operating banks.
With GWP of
EUR1.5bn, GA is GG's main non-life insurer. GG has two life
carriers - GL (GWP:
EUR1.2bn) and Asstel Leben (GWP: EUR209m). The health insurer,
Gothaer
Krankenversicherung AG, constitutes the third group segment with
GWP of
EUR0.8bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include improved
profitability in its life
and investment operations while maintaining a group return on
equity above 7.5%
on a sustained basis and a score of "very strong" in Fitch Prism
factor-based
model.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a decline in
capitalisation (the
Fitch Prism score falling to "strong"), a weakening of GG's
market position and
a net combined ratio of above 105%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 118
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17,
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 7680 76 121
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.