April 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed three GPAC Series 2008-AN1 Trust's notes. The transaction is a securitisation of non-conforming residential mortgages originated by GMAC-RFC Australia Pty Ltd (GMAC-RFC), which closed in May 2008.

The rating actions are as listed below:

AUD8.4m Class D (AU3FN0005781) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7.5m Class E (AU3FN0005799) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7.0m Class F (AU3FN0005807) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable

Key Rating Drivers

The rating actions reflect the constant build-up of credit enhancement since closing. In spite of the strong level of arrears and the historical losses, the rated notes have and continue to enjoy a strong level of subordination provided by the Class G and H notes. Particularly the AUD22.3m of Class H notes provides a strong mitigate for sudden losses in the meanwhile that excess spread is used to cover for outstanding charge-offs. As of February 2013, the Class H notes are charged off for AUD8,339,987.

Approximately 58% of all cumulative losses have been reimbursed by excess spread and the remaining losses have been booked to Class H notes. Class H and G notes provide 36.7% of subordination after outstanding charge-offs. The transaction has paid down from the initial liabilities of AUD302.8m to stated liabilities of approximately AUD41.0m as of February 2013. At the end of March 2013, the weighted average loan to valuation ratio was 81.7%, and low-documentation loans accounted for 82.0% of the pool. As of March 2013, 30+ days and 90+ days accounted for 23.5% and 20.1% of the pool, respectively. As the transaction is reducing in size, arrear levels are increasing as a percentage; 30+days arrears in dollar amount have been overall stable in the AUD10-12m area during the last 12months.

Rating Sensitivities

The possibility of an upgrade for the rated notes is limited as the mortgage portfolio decreases in size. The risk of principal losses resulting from the default of large loans becomes a relevant driver for Fitch's analysis. The current level of subordination provides a significant protection for losses and defaults above historical and modelled levels.

As the pool is reducing in size, the most subordinated notes might still be affected by concentration risk and volatility in excess available income, in turn leaving them more susceptible to a downgrade.