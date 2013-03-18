March 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gracechurch Mortgage Financing's programme following an
in-depth performance review. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is based on robust collateral performance and sufficient level
of credit enhancement (CE) to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. The CE
for the class A rated 'AAAsf' has increased to 16.47% from 15.35% since the last
issuance due to the redemption of certain notes and the non-amortising nature of
the reserve funds.
The collateral performance has remained stable since our last review.
Three-months plus arrears which were at 0.73% at the time of the last issuance
have only shown a modest increase to 0.75% of the pool. This level of arrears is
well below the average for UK prime mortgages at around 2%. Furthermore Fitch
expects interest rates to remain at low levels for the next year which coupled
with the expected stabilisation in the level of unemployment is likely to
support the programme's continued solid performance.
Given relatively low level of arrears, losses have also remained low at 1.2bps
in the past 12 months. These have been covered comfortably with excess spread,
which stands at approximately 0.81%.
The Mortgage Reserve Credit Note (MRCLN) was identified by Fitch as one of the
key rating drivers at the time of the assignment of ratings due to its exposure
to Barclays' insolvency. The MRCLN structure was replaced by a Mortgage Reserve
Originator Trust in January this year. The new structure is expected to
ring-fence the mortgage reserves from any theoretical insolvency of Barclays in
Fitch's view.
In addition to the above, all relevant counterparties are currently suitably
rated and are at or above their minimum required ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on
defaulted receivables due to factors such as an increase in unemployment or
interest rates, however, could produce loss levels higher than the base case and
could deplete reserve funds and reduce credit enhancement available to the notes
resulting in potential rating actions. The ratings are also sensitive to
counterparty risks the transactions are exposed to and may be revised if a
direct support counterparty is downgraded below its minimum required ratings.
A 30% increase in default rates and a simultaneous 30% decrease in recovery
rates was not expected to have any impact on the ratings of outstanding notes at
the time of the last issuance in June 2012.
Initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further described in the
new issue report published on 22 June 2012.
The rating actions are as follows:
Gracechurch Mortgage Financing plc - Series 2011-1
Series 2011-1 Class 2A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-1 Class 2A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-1 Class 3A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Gracechurch Mortgage Financing plc - Series 2012-1
Series 2012-1 Class 1A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2012-1 Class 2A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2012-1 Class 3A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2012-1 Class 4A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2012-1 Class 5A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2012-1 Class 6A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable