(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Great-West
Lifeco (TSE: GWO) including the holding company's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A+' and all outstanding senior debt and hybrid issues, as well
as the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of all operating subsidiaries
at 'AA'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings rationale is based upon the company's consistently
strong and stable
core insurance earnings; strong competitive position in the
Canadian market;
conservative investment profile; and overall actuarial liability
profile that is
not heavily exposed to the equity markets. Offsetting these
positives are the
company's relatively high use of financial leverage and the
ongoing
underperformance of Putnam Investments (Putnam), which has
strained overall
earnings levels and has caused fixed-charge coverage to remain
at depressed
levels for some time.
Fitch views positively GWO's solid core insurance earnings
performance as it
drives and supports the company's financial flexibility and
consolidated
risk-based capital position. Fitch believes this performance is
reflective of
the company's conservative risk appetite which has resulted in
lower-risk
product design, pricing discipline, strict asset-liability
matching, and
management of key earnings drivers such as expenses and
persistency.
Additionally Fitch views the Canadian life insurance market as
inherently less
risky than the U.S. life market due to greater pricing
rationality and less
aggressive product guarantees. Operating earnings in the first
three months of
2013 were CAD517 million, up 15% from the same period in 2012.
Operating return
on equity on a trailing four quarter basis was 16.8%, above the
company's
long-term target of 15%.
Fitch believes GWO's investment performance is a reflection of
its conservative
investment policies and underwriting standards as well as its
asset/liability,
liquidity and investment skills. By policy, the company does not
invest in
below-investment-grade (BIG) credits, and therefore reported
exposure in this
category consists of 'fallen angels,' including privately placed
issues with
strong covenant protection. BIGs totaled CAD1.3 billion at March
30, 2013, or
1.6% of bond investments. At CAD2.5 billion in total provisions
for investment
losses, Fitch believes that GWO is well-provisioned for future
credit loss and
that future impairments in excess of actuarial reserve
provisions are likely to
remain within manageable levels and ratings expectations.
Fitch believes GWO's actuarial liabilities are relatively
insensitive to equity
markets, due to the avoidance of riskier enhancements to
individual segregated
funds. The company's primary exposure to equity markets is
through Putnam.
Fitch believes that GWO's acquisition of Irish Life will provide
the company
with critical scale in the Irish market as well as operational
synergies and
expense savings. The acquisition will move GWO to the top
position in Ireland
with a market share of approximately 30%. The acquisition is
expected to
contribute approximately 10% to GWO's total earnings. Execution
risk is
mitigated in part by GWO's existing knowledge of the Irish
market and by GWO's
track record of supplementing growth through acquisitions.
At March 30, 2013 GWO's financial leverage was 21% and total
debt to capital is
almost 32%. GWO's financial leverage increased with the Putnam
purchase in
mid-2007 and remained elevated during the financial crisis as
the company wanted
to maintain a significant cash reserve in order to maintain
financial
flexibility. Although GWO plans to operate at more stable and
lower leverage
levels over the longer term, debt to total capital continues to
be higher than
comparably rated North American peers.
GAAP earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage was
approximately
6.8 times (x) through the first three months of 2013, which
remains below
historical levels as well as Fitch's expectation for the rating
category. At the
time of the Putnam acquisition in 2007, Fitch anticipated a
decline in coverage,
but expected coverage to return to historical levels by 2009.
Fitch believes
that in the near to intermediate term, GWO will have to continue
to rely on
holding company cash and earnings from the insurance
subsidiaries to service
Putnam's approximately CAD100 million of annual interest
expense.
Key rating triggers for GWO's ratings that could lead to a
downgrade include:
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital
position with no plans
or ability to rectify. This would include the U.S. risk-based
capital ratio
falling below 400% and MCCSR ratios falling below 200%.
--Increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase in
total leverage to
over 35%.
--Sizable goodwill impairment on Canada Life, London Life or
Irish Life
acquisitions.
--Acquisitions outside GWO's historical risk preferences or
expertise, or any
other material changes in risk appetite for the company.
--Reduction in Power Financial Corporation's ownership stake in
GWO.
Fitch considers an upgrade of GWO's ratings in the near to
intermediate term
unlikely.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Great-West Lifeco, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--6.14% senior debentures due March 21, 2018 at 'A';
--2.5% senior debentures due April 18, 2023 at 'A';
--4.65% senior debentures due Aug. 13, 2020 at 'A';
--6.74% senior debentures due Nov. 24, 2031 at 'A';
--6.67% senior debentures due March 21, 2033 at 'A';
--5.998% senior debentures due Nov. 16, 2039 at 'A';
--Series F, 5.9% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series G, 5.2% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series H, 4.85% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series I, 4.5% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series J, 6% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series L, 5.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series M, 5.80% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series N, 3.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares 'BBB+';
--Series P, 5.4% non-cumulative first preferred shares rated
'BBB+';
--Series Q, 5.15% non-cumulative first preferred shares rated
'BBB+';
--Series R, 4.8% non-cumulative first preferred shares rated
'BBB+'.
GWL&A Financial Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Canada Life Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Great-West Life Assurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'.
Canada Life Assurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--6.4% subordinated debentures due Dec. 11, 2028 at 'A+'.
Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
London Life Insurance Company;
Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'AA'.
Great-West Lifeco Finance (Delaware) LP
--5.691% subordinated debentures due 2067 at 'BBB+';
--7.127% subordinated debentures due 2068 at 'BBB+'.
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP
--6.625% deferrable debentures due Nov. 15, 2034 at 'BBB+'.
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP II
--7.153% subordinated debentures due 2046 at 'BBB+'.
Canada Life Capital Trust
--Series B, 7.529% senior debentures due June 30, 2052 at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CFA, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
