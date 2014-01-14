(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Great-West
Lifeco (TSE: GWO) including the holding company's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A+' and all outstanding senior debt and hybrid issues, as well
as the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of all operating subsidiaries
at 'AA'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings rationale is based upon the company's consistently
strong and stable
core insurance earnings; strong competitive position in the
Canadian market;
conservative investment profile; and overall actuarial liability
profile that is
not heavily exposed to the equity markets. Offsetting these
positives are the
company's relatively high use of financial leverage and the
ongoing
underperformance of Putnam Investments (Putnam), which has
strained overall
earnings levels and has caused fixed-charge coverage to remain
at depressed
levels for some time.
Fitch views positively GWO's solid core insurance earnings
performance as it
drives and supports the company's financial flexibility and
consolidated
risk-based capital position. Fitch believes this performance is
reflective of
the company's conservative risk appetite which has resulted in
lower-risk
product design, pricing discipline, strict asset-liability
matching, and
management of key earnings drivers such as expenses and
persistency.
Additionally Fitch views the Canadian life insurance market as
inherently less
risky than the U.S. life market due to greater pricing
rationality and less
aggressive product guarantees. Operating earnings in the first
nine months of
2013 were CAD1.6 billion, up 7% from the same period in 2012.
Operating return
on equity on a trailing four quarter basis was 16%, above the
company's
long-term target of 15%.
Despite strong operating results from GWO's insurance
operations, fixed charge
coverage of 6.6x thus far in 2013 remains below historic levels
as well as
expectations for the current rating category. This is due to the
ongoing
underperformance of Putnam. Fitch does not expect Putnam to
meaningfully
contribute to GWO's earnings in the near to intermediate term.
Fitch believes
GWO will have to continue to rely on holding company cash and
earnings from the
insurance subsidiaries to service Putnam's approximately CAD100
million of
annual interest expense.
Fitch believes GWO's investment performance is a reflection of
its conservative
investment policies and underwriting standards as well as its
asset/liability,
liquidity and investment skills. By policy, the company does not
invest in
below-investment-grade (BIG) credits, and therefore reported
exposure in this
category consists of 'fallen angels,' including privately placed
issues with
strong covenant protection. BIGs totaled CAD1.5 billion at Sept.
30, 2013, or
1.5% of bond investments. At CAD2.7 billion in total investment
provisions,
Fitch believes that GWO is well-provisioned for future credit
loss and that
future impairments in excess of actuarial reserve provisions are
likely to
remain within manageable levels and ratings expectations.
Fitch views GWO's actuarial liabilities as relatively
insensitive to equity
markets, due to the avoidance of riskier enhancements to
individual segregated
funds. The company's primary exposure to equity markets is
through Putnam.
Fitch believes that GWO's acquisition of Irish Life Assurance
plc (Irish Life)
will provide the company with critical scale in the Irish market
as well as
operational synergies and expense savings. The acquisition has
moved GWO to the
top position in Ireland with a market share greater than 30%.
The acquisition is
expected to contribute approximately 10% to GWO's total
earnings. Execution risk
is mitigated in part by GWO's existing knowledge of the Irish
market and by
GWO's track record of supplementing growth through acquisitions.
Irish Life's ratings reflect its strong standalone
capitalization (regulatory
solvency ratio of 190% at June 30, 2013), comparatively low-risk
business (the
majority of Irish Life's insurance net liabilities are
unit-linked, with
investment risk borne by policyholders) and strong market
position. The ratings
continue to reflect the importance of the Irish economy
(Ireland; long-term IDR
'BBB+'/Stable Outlook) to Irish Life's business and remain
subject to sovereign
constraint on a standalone basis as 99% of its business is
domestic. In view of
the weak operating environment in Ireland, Fitch expects the
company's earnings
to remain under pressure for several years.
Fitch considers Irish Life to be 'important' to GWO. This is due
to its
relatively small size compared with the group as a whole, its
different branding
and newness to the group. GWO's ownership of Irish Life results
in a one-notch
uplift in Irish Life's IFS rating to 'A' from its stand-alone
assessment of
'A-'.
Fitch considers an upgrade of GWO's ratings in the near to
intermediate term
unlikely.
Key rating triggers for GWO's ratings that could lead to a
downgrade include:
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital
position with no plans
or ability to rectify. This would include the U.S. risk-based
capital ratio
falling below 400% and MCCSR ratios falling below 200%.
--Increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase in
total leverage to
over 35%.
--Sizable goodwill impairment on Canada Life or London Life
acquisitions.
--Acquisitions outside GWO's historical risk preferences or
expertise, or any
other material changes in risk appetite for the company.
--Reduction in Power Financial Corporation's ownership stake in
GWO.
Key rating triggers for Irish Life's ratings that could lead to
an upgrade
include:
--An upgrade in Ireland's sovereign rating;
--A change in Fitch's view of Irish Life's strategic importance
to GWO.
Key rating triggers for Irish Life's ratings that could lead to
a downgrade
include:
--The macro-economic environment having a greater than expected
adverse impact
on policyholder surrender rates, new business or profitability.
These threats
could include the impact of the Irish government's austerity
package, high
unemployment, reduced consumer confidence and lower than
expected GDP triggering
higher policyholder surrender rates and lower sales volumes.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Great-West Lifeco, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--6.14% senior debentures due March 21, 2018 at 'A';
--4.65% senior debentures due Aug. 13, 2020 at 'A';
--6.74% senior debentures due Nov. 24, 2031 at 'A';
--6.67% senior debentures due March 21, 2033 at 'A';
--5.998% senior debentures due Nov. 16, 2039 at 'A';
--2.5% Euro bond debt due April 18, 2023 at 'A';
--Series F, 5.9% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series G, 5.2% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series H, 4.85% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series I, 4.5% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series L, 5.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series M, 5.80% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series N, 3.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares 'BBB+';
--Series P, 5.4% non-cumulative first preferred shares rated
'BBB+';
--Series Q, 5.0% non-cumulative first preferred shares rated
'BBB+';
--Series R, 4.8% non-cumulative first preferred shares rated
'BBB+'.
GWL&A Financial Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Canada Life Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Great-West Life Assurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'.
Canada Life Assurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--6.4% subordinated debentures due Dec. 11, 2028 at 'A+'.
Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
London Life Insurance Company;
Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'AA'.
Great-West Lifeco Finance (Delaware) LP
--5.691% subordinated debentures due 2067 at 'BBB+';
--7.127% subordinated debentures due 2068 at 'BBB+'.
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP
--6.625% deferrable debentures due Nov. 15, 2034 at 'BBB+'.
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP II
--7.153% subordinated debentures due 2046 at 'BBB+'.
Canada Life Capital Trust
--Series B, 7.529% senior debentures due June 30, 2052 at 'A'.
Irish Life Assurance plc
--IFS at 'A';
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--5.25% subordinated debt at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman (GWO)
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Ralf Ehrhardt (Irish Life)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA (GWO)
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Clara Hughes (Irish Life)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Committee Chairperson
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated Nov. 13, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
