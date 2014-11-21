(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Greece's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'.
The issue
ratings on Greece's senior unsecured foreign and local currency
bonds are also
affirmed at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.
The Country
Ceiling is affirmed at 'BB' and the Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Greece's IDRs and Outlook reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
-The general government budget is on track to meet its 2014
objective,
underscoring a remarkable budgetary adjustment in recent years
in the face of
severe cyclical headwinds. The adjusted primary surplus measure
used under the
Troika programme is forecast by Fitch at 1.5% of GDP this year.
The headline
deficit forecast (EDP basis) is 1.6% of GDP. Year-to-date
outturns suggest a
slight over-performance is possible.
-Fitch expects the current Troika review to be concluded by
end-2014, but there
is some risk it may slip into early 2015. Greece's EUR3bn bond
issue in April
has increased its financing buffers, but market access is not
yet reliable.
Fitch assumes that medium-term financing remains predicated on
the government
staying on track with its official creditors.
-An early general election in 1Q15 is a likely scenario and
there is a risk that
the next administration would be less supportive of economic and
fiscal reform.
The most painful phase of Greece's adjustment is over and the
sovereign's
funding needs are covered through 2Q15 without market or Troika
funds. However,
achieving and maintaining the medium term primary surplus target
of 4% relies on
continued tight fiscal discipline and a sustained recovery in
growth.
-The economy is bottoming out, with real GDP having expanded
modestly in 9M14.
Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 0.5% in 2014, rising to 2.5% in
2015, unchanged
since our last review in May, although potential domestic
political developments
and a weakening growth outlook in the eurozone represent
downside risks to these
forecasts.
-Greece's external debt burden is very large but inexpensive to
service due to
its largely concessionary nature. Greece is running a current
account surplus of
1% of GDP aided by reduced imports, buoyant tourism receipts and
a significant
step-up in net EU transfers. Fitch considers price
competitiveness to have been
restored, although the export base remains narrow.
-Fitch's Banking System Indicator for Greece is 'b', indicating
weak standalone
creditworthiness. The banks are well capitalised but their asset
quality is
weak. No further capital injections are required as a result of
the ECB's
Comprehensive Assessment.
-Greece's ratings are underpinned by high income per capita and
measures of
governance (well above 'B' and 'BB' medians), and by official
financial
assistance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently balanced. Nonetheless, future
developments that could,
individually or collectively, result in negative rating action
include:
-A domestic political crisis, worsening relations with
creditors, and/or
backtracking on policy commitments; for example, an inconclusive
early election,
a failure to agree an accommodation with the Troika, or failure
to meet primary
surplus targets.
-A decline in nominal GDP in 2015. This would increase the risk
of social
unrest, cause the public debt/GDP ratio to rise further, and
widen the budget
deficit.
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
-A faster economic recovery and budgetary improvement supporting
our baseline of
a sustained primary surplus of 4% of GDP.
-Sustained access to market funding at affordable rates,
improving Greece's
financing flexibility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Current and future administrations continue to maintain
relations with official
creditors (eg under a precautionary programme). Social stability
is maintained.
Greek banks make no further material demands on the sovereign
balance sheet;
EUR37bn (20% of GDP) has been injected to date. If Greeks banks
incur losses
that are not covered by private shareholders, this would lead to
a cash call on
the government as guaranteed tax credits are converted into
equity.
General government gross debt/GDP will stabilise at 178% in
2014, subsiding
gradually thereafter. These assumptions do not factor in any
Official Sector
Involvement on official loans that may be agreed over the medium
term. The
projections are sensitive to assumptions about growth, the GDP
deflator,
Greece's primary balance and the realisation of privatisation
revenues.
Greece remains a member of the eurozone and does not seek to
impose capital
controls in the face of any renewed strains on sovereign
creditworthiness.
Greece and the eurozone as a whole will avoid long-lasting
deflation, such as
that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. An extended period of
deflation,
resulting in low growth in nominal GDP would be highly damaging
to public debt
dynamics.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
